I've Spent Hours Packing the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe for Italy—These 7 Pieces Made the Cut
Ah, Italy. It's the dream destination for many, and a reality for those lucky enough to live la dolce vita for a summer. From the rolling Tuscan hills to the sparkling waters of Cinque Terre, the awe-inspiring country welcomes millions of tourists each year—countless Who What Wear readers among them.
While I'm not personally visiting Italy anytime soon, I decided to indulge my fantasy long enough to curate the perfect holiday wardrobe for those of you who are. After some research, I've gleaned one key piece of information: Italian summer fashion differs from that of the UK, France and other Western European countries. After all, this is a population used to dressing for the sun. As a result, their approach to warm weather outfitting is effortless, with elegance and style shining through naturally.
If this sounds vague, bear with me, because I've identified seven items to help you achieve the chic aesthetic. Picture classic silhouettes, lightweight fabrics and quiet luxury accessories, all working together to make you look like a local. Find out exactly what to pack for Italy and discover our top shopping picks below.
What to Pack for Italy, A Fashion Editor's Guide:
1. Waistcoat
Style Notes: Originally designed as part of a three-piece suit, the waistcoat is more versatile than its formal history would have have you believe. This season, fashion people are treating it as a top and wearing it with everything from linen trousers to denim midi skirts.
Shop the look:
In case you missed the memo: yellow is a huge colour trend this season.
2. White Shorts
Style Notes: Wearing shorts might be a risky choice in the UK (yes, even during peak summer), but Italian sunshine has given you the green light to show off your bronzed legs. Opt for a white linen pair to stay in tune with the style set.
Shop the look:
3. Yellow Dress
Style Notes: If you want your holiday wardrobe to reflect the current trends, a yellow sundress is worth adding to your packing list. The feel-good hue will pop in pictures and keep your spirits high as you explore new places.
Shop the look:
4. Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: A minimal, comfortable pair of sandals with boundless styling potential is a cornerstone of any vacation capsule. Choose a pair you can take from day to night and wear with all the outfits you've planned.
Shop the look:
The block heel is always a good idea, particularly when navigating Roman cobblestones.
5. Linen Shirt
Style Notes: For something that takes up minimal suitcase space, a linen shirt is probably the best thing you can bring abroad. Whether you toss it on over a swimsuit or use it as a light layer in the evenings, it's a piece you'll never regret purchasing.
Shop the look:
I'm amazed this affordable buy hasn't sold out yet.
6. Black Dress
Style Notes: There's something very Italian about an all-black look, perhaps because it symbolises sophistication and simplicity—two qualities we associate with la dolce vita. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to play with colour through accessories.
Shop the look:
7. Pleated Skirt
Style Notes: I wouldn't have expected long, voluminous skirts to be an Italian-specific trend, but the more I perused influencer's Amalfi Coast snaps, the more I spotted this romantic style. Pleated iterations, worn with a simple tube top or waistcoat, are proving particularly popular.
Shop the look:
This khaki hue is just as wearable as black and white but it adds extra interest to a look.
Arket has made this classic piece feel completely modern.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
