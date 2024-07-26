I've Spent Hours Packing the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe for Italy—These 7 Pieces Made the Cut

Ah, Italy. It's the dream destination for many, and a reality for those lucky enough to live la dolce vita for a summer. From the rolling Tuscan hills to the sparkling waters of Cinque Terre, the awe-inspiring country welcomes millions of tourists each year—countless Who What Wear readers among them.

While I'm not personally visiting Italy anytime soon, I decided to indulge my fantasy long enough to curate the perfect holiday wardrobe for those of you who are. After some research, I've gleaned one key piece of information: Italian summer fashion differs from that of the UK, France and other Western European countries. After all, this is a population used to dressing for the sun. As a result, their approach to warm weather outfitting is effortless, with elegance and style shining through naturally.

If this sounds vague, bear with me, because I've identified seven items to help you achieve the chic aesthetic. Picture classic silhouettes, lightweight fabrics and quiet luxury accessories, all working together to make you look like a local. Find out exactly what to pack for Italy and discover our top shopping picks below.

What to Pack for Italy, A Fashion Editor's Guide:

1. Waistcoat

Style Notes: Originally designed as part of a three-piece suit, the waistcoat is more versatile than its formal history would have have you believe. This season, fashion people are treating it as a top and wearing it with everything from linen trousers to denim midi skirts.

Shop the look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Chelsea Twill Vest £196 SHOP NOW Whites are so elegant, especially against an Italian backdrop.

Nobodys Child Yellow Crew Neck Waistcoat £79 SHOP NOW In case you missed the memo: yellow is a huge colour trend this season.

COS Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat £85 SHOP NOW This longer length style will look great with mid-waist jeans.

2. White Shorts

Style Notes: Wearing shorts might be a risky choice in the UK (yes, even during peak summer), but Italian sunshine has given you the green light to show off your bronzed legs. Opt for a white linen pair to stay in tune with the style set.

Shop the look:

Reiss Demi Linen Garment Dyed Shorts £98 SHOP NOW Perfectly billowy.

Reformation Scout Short £128 SHOP NOW I love the tailored fit of this pair—it feels very ‘old money’.

M&S Collection Denim High Waisted Mom Shorts £30 SHOP NOW Denim shorts with a fun twist.

3. Yellow Dress

Style Notes: If you want your holiday wardrobe to reflect the current trends, a yellow sundress is worth adding to your packing list. The feel-good hue will pop in pictures and keep your spirits high as you explore new places.

Shop the look:

Free People Essentially The Best Cotton-Linen Mini £60 SHOP NOW The perfect linen mini dress.

Omnes Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow £85 SHOP NOW This elegant number will be handy for dinners out.

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW Tenniscore vibes.

4. Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: A minimal, comfortable pair of sandals with boundless styling potential is a cornerstone of any vacation capsule. Choose a pair you can take from day to night and wear with all the outfits you've planned.

Shop the look:

GIANVITO ROSSI Nuit 55 Leather Sandals £650 SHOP NOW The block heel is always a good idea, particularly when navigating Roman cobblestones.

SAINT LAURENT Bianca 75 Leather Mules £645 SHOP NOW White mules go with everything.

Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria £95 SHOP NOW Of course, flats might feel like the more sensible choice.

5. Linen Shirt

Style Notes: For something that takes up minimal suitcase space, a linen shirt is probably the best thing you can bring abroad. Whether you toss it on over a swimsuit or use it as a light layer in the evenings, it's a piece you'll never regret purchasing.

Shop the look:

M&S Collection Pure Linen Collared Relaxed Shirt £35 SHOP NOW I'm amazed this affordable buy hasn't sold out yet.

H&M Linen Shirt £28 SHOP NOW Want to incorporate print in a subtle way? Stripes are your friend.

Arket Linen Shirt £57 SHOP NOW The set is divine.

6. Black Dress

Style Notes: There's something very Italian about an all-black look, perhaps because it symbolises sophistication and simplicity—two qualities we associate with la dolce vita. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to play with colour through accessories.

Shop the look:

COS Shirred Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Endlessly wearable.

H&M Cut-Out Flared-Skirt Dress £28 SHOP NOW All that style for less than £30.

GANNI Shirred Tiered Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £245 SHOP NOW This has all the markers of a classic.

7. Pleated Skirt

Style Notes: I wouldn't have expected long, voluminous skirts to be an Italian-specific trend, but the more I perused influencer's Amalfi Coast snaps, the more I spotted this romantic style. Pleated iterations, worn with a simple tube top or waistcoat, are proving particularly popular.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Pleated Drawstring Midi Skirt £97 SHOP NOW It's a beauty. Bravo, & Other Stories.

Oliver Bonas Khaki Green Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt £65 SHOP NOW This khaki hue is just as wearable as black and white but it adds extra interest to a look.