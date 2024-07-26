I've Spent Hours Packing the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe for Italy—These 7 Pieces Made the Cut

Ah, Italy. It's the dream destination for many, and a reality for those lucky enough to live la dolce vita for a summer. From the rolling Tuscan hills to the sparkling waters of Cinque Terre, the awe-inspiring country welcomes millions of tourists each year—countless Who What Wear readers among them.

While I'm not personally visiting Italy anytime soon, I decided to indulge my fantasy long enough to curate the perfect holiday wardrobe for those of you who are. After some research, I've gleaned one key piece of information: Italian summer fashion differs from that of the UK, France and other Western European countries. After all, this is a population used to dressing for the sun. As a result, their approach to warm weather outfitting is effortless, with elegance and style shining through naturally.

If this sounds vague, bear with me, because I've identified seven items to help you achieve the chic aesthetic. Picture classic silhouettes, lightweight fabrics and quiet luxury accessories, all working together to make you look like a local. Find out exactly what to pack for Italy and discover our top shopping picks below.

What to Pack for Italy, A Fashion Editor's Guide:

1. Waistcoat

What to pack for Italy: @deborabrosa wears a waistcoat

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Originally designed as part of a three-piece suit, the waistcoat is more versatile than its formal history would have have you believe. This season, fashion people are treating it as a top and wearing it with everything from linen trousers to denim midi skirts.

Shop the look:

Chelsea Twill Vest
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Chelsea Twill Vest

Whites are so elegant, especially against an Italian backdrop.

Yellow Crew Neck Waistcoat
Nobodys Child
Yellow Crew Neck Waistcoat

In case you missed the memo: yellow is a huge colour trend this season.

Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat
COS
Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat

This longer length style will look great with mid-waist jeans.

2. White Shorts

What to pack for Italy: @lizzyhadfield wears white shorts

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Wearing shorts might be a risky choice in the UK (yes, even during peak summer), but Italian sunshine has given you the green light to show off your bronzed legs. Opt for a white linen pair to stay in tune with the style set.

Shop the look:

Demi Linen Garment Dyed Shorts
Reiss
Demi Linen Garment Dyed Shorts

Perfectly billowy.

Scout Short
Reformation
Scout Short

I love the tailored fit of this pair—it feels very ‘old money’.

M&S Denim High Waisted Mom Shorts
M&S Collection
Denim High Waisted Mom Shorts

Denim shorts with a fun twist.

3. Yellow Dress

What to pack for Italy: @jeannine.roxas wears a yellow dress

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Style Notes: If you want your holiday wardrobe to reflect the current trends, a yellow sundress is worth adding to your packing list. The feel-good hue will pop in pictures and keep your spirits high as you explore new places.

Shop the look:

Tallulah Floral-Print Cotton-Blend Midi Dress
Free People
Essentially The Best Cotton-Linen Mini

The perfect linen mini dress.

Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow 6
Omnes
Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow

This elegant number will be handy for dinners out.

Mayve Knit Dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

Tenniscore vibes.

4. Strappy Sandals

What to pack for Italy: @andi_mun wears strappy sandals

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: A minimal, comfortable pair of sandals with boundless styling potential is a cornerstone of any vacation capsule. Choose a pair you can take from day to night and wear with all the outfits you've planned.

Shop the look:

Nuit 55 Leather Sandals
GIANVITO ROSSI
Nuit 55 Leather Sandals

The block heel is always a good idea, particularly when navigating Roman cobblestones.

Bianca 75 Leather Mules
SAINT LAURENT
Bianca 75 Leather Mules

White mules go with everything.

Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Eleftheria

Of course, flats might feel like the more sensible choice.

5. Linen Shirt

What to pack for Italy: @juliesfi wears a linen shirt

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: For something that takes up minimal suitcase space, a linen shirt is probably the best thing you can bring abroad. Whether you toss it on over a swimsuit or use it as a light layer in the evenings, it's a piece you'll never regret purchasing.

Shop the look:

M&S Pure Linen Shirt
M&S Collection
Pure Linen Collared Relaxed Shirt

I'm amazed this affordable buy hasn't sold out yet.

H&M Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Want to incorporate print in a subtle way? Stripes are your friend.

Linen Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Shirt

The set is divine.

6. Black Dress

What to pack for Italy: @oliviamarcus wears a black midi dress

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: There's something very Italian about an all-black look, perhaps because it symbolises sophistication and simplicity—two qualities we associate with la dolce vita. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to play with colour through accessories.

Shop the look:

Shirred Midi Dress
COS
Shirred Midi Dress

Endlessly wearable.

Cut-Out Flared-Skirt Dress
H&M
Cut-Out Flared-Skirt Dress

All that style for less than £30.

Shirred Tiered Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
GANNI
Shirred Tiered Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

This has all the markers of a classic.

7. Pleated Skirt

What to pack for Italy: @kristincabat wears a pleated midi skirt

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Style Notes: I wouldn't have expected long, voluminous skirts to be an Italian-specific trend, but the more I perused influencer's Amalfi Coast snaps, the more I spotted this romantic style. Pleated iterations, worn with a simple tube top or waistcoat, are proving particularly popular.

Shop the look:

Pleated Drawstring Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Pleated Drawstring Midi Skirt

It's a beauty. Bravo, & Other Stories.

Khaki Green Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt | Oliver Bonas
Oliver Bonas
Khaki Green Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

This khaki hue is just as wearable as black and white but it adds extra interest to a look.

Pleated Maxi Skirt - Off White - Arket Gb
Arket
Pleated Maxi Skirt - Off White - Arket Gb

Arket has made this classic piece feel completely modern.

