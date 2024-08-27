Amsterdam's Chicest Women Are Already Wearing This Chill Autumn Trend

There are two types of people in this world: Those who are sad to say goodbye to summer and those who welcome autumn with open arms. I'm firmly in the latter camp. Maybe I'm biased because I have my late-September birthday to look forward to, but I can't wait to leave hot, sweaty days in the rearview mirror. If you agree, you're going to love this particular article.

While recently scrolling through Instagram, I noticed two of my favourite Amsterdam-based influencers wearing the same fall trend: baggy denim-on-denim. Also known as the Canadian tuxedo, this outfit combo certainly isn't new, but the silhouette is key here: both women chose oversize, loosely fitting pieces. No, I'm not saying to retire your skinny jeans permanently, but roomy denim is much more on-trend at this exact moment. Scroll down to shop the look.

Linda Tol chose Swedish brand Rodebjer for her denim-on-denim look.

Stephanie Broek wore matching denim pieces by Closed.

Shop the Baggy Denim-on-Denim Trend:

H&M Tie-Belt Denim Jacket £38 SHOP NOW As chic as it gets.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Baggy jeans are key to pulling off this particular look.

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket £120 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with Levi's.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Cut Ankle Grazer Jeans £110 SHOP NOW Yep, I'll be styling these jeans with sleek boots just like on the model.

ALAÏA Paneled Denim Jacket £1280 SHOP NOW Alaïa has some seriously good denim this season.

We The Free Avery Denim Jacket £140 SHOP NOW This jacket can be styled in a million ways.