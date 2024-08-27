Amsterdam's Chicest Women Are Already Wearing This Chill Autumn Trend
There are two types of people in this world: Those who are sad to say goodbye to summer and those who welcome autumn with open arms. I'm firmly in the latter camp. Maybe I'm biased because I have my late-September birthday to look forward to, but I can't wait to leave hot, sweaty days in the rearview mirror. If you agree, you're going to love this particular article.
While recently scrolling through Instagram, I noticed two of my favourite Amsterdam-based influencers wearing the same fall trend: baggy denim-on-denim. Also known as the Canadian tuxedo, this outfit combo certainly isn't new, but the silhouette is key here: both women chose oversize, loosely fitting pieces. No, I'm not saying to retire your skinny jeans permanently, but roomy denim is much more on-trend at this exact moment. Scroll down to shop the look.
Linda Tol chose Swedish brand Rodebjer for her denim-on-denim look.
Stephanie Broek wore matching denim pieces by Closed.
Shop the Baggy Denim-on-Denim Trend:
Yep, I'll be styling these jeans with sleek boots just like on the model.
The barrel-leg style is here to stay.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
