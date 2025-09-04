I Find Expensive-Looking Buys for a Living—12 Capsule Wardrobe Staples That Look Triple Their Price

Autumn is almost upon us, and now is the time to curate our capsule wardrobes ahead of the new season. For those working to a budget, these new buys are worth it.

September has officially arrived, bringing with it a slow and steady shift into autumn. Between the bright sunshine, browning leaves and sudden showers are setting the scene for the coming months, and whilst we all hoped for a never-ending summer, it’s time to start thinking about our autumn capsule wardrobe.

Over the past few years, the most basic pieces in our wardrobes have become the focal point in many looks, as the quiet luxury movement continues to reign supreme. A great pair of tailored trousers is just as coveted as the latest designer bag, and the perfect white Tee can induce just as many compliments as a fashion-forward look. With all the mix-and-match possibilities of a capsule wardrobe, the foundation pieces in our wardrobes are even essential to easily create chic looks throughout the rest of the season (and beyond.

Mira wears an Aligne trench coat, Arket knit, Levi's jeans and Massimo Dutti loafers.

It can be easy to assume that curating a capsule wardrobe requires time to source and a high budget. Lucky for you, I’m a shopping expert who hunts down expensive-looking high street buys for a living, so I’m perfectly positioned to guide you through the most worthwhile capsule wardrobe buys and highlight the best affordable options.

With cooler days already creeping in, jackets are my starting point for any wardrobe right now, and a light jacket or classic trench coat is sure to see you through the coming months. Alongside, knitwear is set to return to our everyday outfits, from jumpers to elegant knit Tees, both of which can bring a sleek look even on a budget. These cosy tops call for staple bottoms to pair with, so consider a great pair of jeans, polished tailoring or a refined slip skirt as an easy addition for an instantly put-together look.

Whether you’re building your capsule wardrobe from scratch or have a few gaps to fill, keep scrolling to explore my affordable autumn capsule wardrobe.

Light Jacket

Cosy Sweater

Reliable Denim

Sleek Loafers

Fitted Cardigan

Slip Skirt

Suede Tote

Knit Tee

Trench Coat

Classic Shirt

Tailored Trousers

Knee-High Boots