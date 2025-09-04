I Find Expensive-Looking Buys for a Living—12 Capsule Wardrobe Staples That Look Triple Their Price

September has officially arrived, bringing with it a slow and steady shift into autumn. Between the bright sunshine, browning leaves and sudden showers are setting the scene for the coming months, and whilst we all hoped for a never-ending summer, it’s time to start thinking about our autumn capsule wardrobe.
Over the past few years, the most basic pieces in our wardrobes have become the focal point in many looks, as the quiet luxury movement continues to reign supreme. A great pair of tailored trousers is just as coveted as the latest designer bag, and the perfect white Tee can induce just as many compliments as a fashion-forward look. With all the mix-and-match possibilities of a capsule wardrobe, the foundation pieces in our wardrobes are even essential to easily create chic looks throughout the rest of the season (and beyond.
It can be easy to assume that curating a capsule wardrobe requires time to source and a high budget. Lucky for you, I’m a shopping expert who hunts down expensive-looking high street buys for a living, so I’m perfectly positioned to guide you through the most worthwhile capsule wardrobe buys and highlight the best affordable options.
With cooler days already creeping in, jackets are my starting point for any wardrobe right now, and a light jacket or classic trench coat is sure to see you through the coming months. Alongside, knitwear is set to return to our everyday outfits, from jumpers to elegant knit Tees, both of which can bring a sleek look even on a budget. These cosy tops call for staple bottoms to pair with, so consider a great pair of jeans, polished tailoring or a refined slip skirt as an easy addition for an instantly put-together look.
Whether you’re building your capsule wardrobe from scratch or have a few gaps to fill, keep scrolling to explore my affordable autumn capsule wardrobe.
Light Jacket
ZARA
100% Leather Short Jacket
Brown suede comes back every single autumn, and Zara's elevated style is crafted from 100% leather.
MANGO
Cotton Jacket With Corduroy Collar
Barn jackets are set to return this season, and the minimalist appeal of this style has cemented it in my capsule wardrobe.
& Other Stories
Long Bomber Jacket
Cosy and chic.
Cosy Sweater
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
Cosy, chic and a very versatile shade.
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
So many of our editors own this knit.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS's cashmere knit is a fashion person favourite. Yes, it's more expensive than other high street buys, but we hear its worth it.
Reliable Denim
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
I'ver personally tried on these jeans and can confirm they're such a flattering cut.
ARKET
Jade Cropped Slim Jeans
For those who prefer a straighter fit.
Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Abercrombie is one of my favourite destinations for denim.
Sleek Loafers
MANGO
Gathered Leather Moccasin
Completely classic.
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers
M&S's best-selling loafers are back in black and this playful white shade.
ARRANGE
Arrange Premium Leather Loafer in Brown Suede
From the suede finish to the brown shade, this pair looks so expensive.
Fitted Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Black Ribbed Longline Cardigan
I've never had as many compliments than when I wear this knit.
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
A soft mix of wool and alpaca.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Knitted Structured Crew Neck Cardigan in Cream
The shape of this cardigan is so sleek.
Slip Skirt
ZARA
Satin Midi Lace Skirt
The lace trim is such a nice touch.
New Look
Dark Brown Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt
It's time to swap out our cotton summer skirts for an elegant autumn slip.
Next
Navy Blue Satin Midi Skirt
This deep navy shade is so elegant. Dress up or down with ease.
Suede Tote
MANGO
Small Bag With Pebbled Leather Effect
I genuinely thought this was a designer buy.
COS
Marais Bowling Bag - Suede
COS has become known for its stellar handbag roster.
Abercrombie
Modern Belted City Tote Bag
Meet your new everyday tote.
Knit Tee
& Other Stories
Knitted Cashmere T-Shirt
When preparing their wardrobes for the transitional period, stylish people always come back to a sleek knit Tee.
Nobodys Child
Brown Open Collar Knitted T-Shirt
I love the sleeve length of this style.
H&M
Knitted T-Shirt
It's hard to believe this is only £23.
Trench Coat
ZARA
Trench Coat With Belt
So classic.
& Other Stories
Belted Car Coat
No matter the year, you'll find yourself reaching for this classic jacket.
New Look
Dark Brown Contrast Collar Trench Coat
This fits perfectly into my autumn palette.
Classic Shirt
Whistles
Blue Relaxed Fit Stripe Shirt
You'll rely on this classic shirt every season.
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
COS excels in classics.
Massimo Dutti
Loose-Fitting Striped Shirt
This is currently on my wish list.
Tailored Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
A pair I've tried and loved.
ARKET
Pleated Trousers
Bring instant polish to any outfit.
MANGO
Wide-Leg Pleated Suit Trousers
For those looking for a bolder shade to compliment their neutrals.
Knee-High Boots
Topshop
Topshop Tanya Point Toe Knee High Boot in Black
Take dresses, skirts and even trousers to new heights with these elevated boots.