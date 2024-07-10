Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Trainer Colour That Makes Denim Shorts Look Very 2024

Although denim shorts are a summer staple, not all styles are as easy to work with as others. The trend every fashion person seems to be wearing this summer—long denim shorts—is a prime example of this, but Gigi Hadid just displayed the perfect way to do so. While walking in NYC yesterday, Hadid wore a pair of distressed black denim shorts that came to her knees. She paired them with a cropped white tee, fun accessories, and a pair of trendy trainers that captured the 2024 outfit vibe in a nutshell.

The sneaker trend Hadid opted for was red trainers, specifically red Adidas Gazelle sneakers. The sneakers added a fun, playful element to her outfit that summer outfits always benefit from. So, ig you're in the market for a pair of red trainers, keep scrolling for my favourites right now. I purchased a pair of Adidas SL 72s earlier in the summer. Trust me—you'll wear them more than you think you will. They weirdly go with everything.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

