I've Worked It Out—This is How to Make Denim Shorts Look Grown-Up and Elegant

If I was going to point to one summer piece that is the subject of the fiercest debate, it would be the denim shorts. From the teeny tiny Daisy Dukes to the baggy jorts beloved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, it feels like every year a new slew of denim short trends roll around, with one side eager to embrace the look and the other side rolling their eyes. Historically, I've leaned more towards the latter group, but mainly because I never found a pair I thought looked remotely flattering. Sure, I owned a "just in case" pair to throw on over a swimsuit on holiday or to wear for a day of running errands on an unusually hot day, but I never actually thought they looked any good.

But recently, I've discovered that the world of denim shorts has evolved. Styles are no longer restricted to the rigid minis of my early Noughties youth. These days, designer brands and high street favourites alike have massively extended the options to encompass every personal style and body shape.

Perhaps as a result of this, I've spotted more and more influencers showcasing fresh ways to style this summer staple. A not-so-quick scroll on social media has served up plenty of styling inspiration that proves that denim shorts don't have to be limited to being a casual throw-on item. Sure, when paired with a t-shirt and trainers, they'll only ever look relaxed—but swap the t-shirt for an oversized linen shirt and the trainers for the very on-trend Fisherman sandals, and you've got something altogether more put together and polished. Go for heeled sandals and a blazer and you're even more elevated.

Scroll on to see some of the best looks that demonstrate how you can upgrade your denim cut-offs.

6 Elegant Denim Shorts Outfits to Wear This Summer:

1. Embroidered Blouse + Trainers

Style Notes: The key to making denim shorts look more elevated is to balance them out with a more sophisticated top. And as Olivia's outfit proves, one of the easiest ways to do this in the summer months is by opting for a embroidered breezy blouse—a truly timeless look.

Shop the Look:

RIXO Maribelle - Ivory £145 SHOP NOW The detail on this blouse makes it look seriously elevated.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Short £60 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of Abercrombie's denim.

LOEWE Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers £595 SHOP NOW Follow Olivia's example and upgrade your denim shorts with a pair of sleek designer trainers.

SHASHI Satin Bow £87 SHOP NOW The coquettish look is very much still on trend.

2. Blazer + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: As I noticed on a recent trip, New Yorkers are really backing the knee high boots in summer look. Give it a Scandi spin and follow Amaka's example of pairing yours with baggy shorts and an oversized blazer for an effortlessly cool outfit.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Cream Striped Bandeau Top £29 £15 SHOP NOW Bandeau tops are a big trend this summer, and this one feels truly classic.

MANGO High-Rise Denim Shorts £30 SHOP NOW I personally love my denim shorts to be a high-rise fit.

Everlane The Tencel™ Oversized Blazer £169 SHOP NOW The oversized blazer is perfect for layering.

Arket Knee-High Leather Boots £329 SHOP NOW These boots will also see you through the cold months.

3. Layers + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: We all know that British summer weather can be unpredictable, to say the least. Be ready for all eventualities by opting for a layered look—the neutral knit and classic black ballet flats really upgrade this jorts-based ensemble.

Shop the Look:

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee £28 SHOP NOW A white t-shirt is a summer essential.

& Other Stories Relaxed Alpaca Knit Jumper £75 SHOP NOW This pale beige tone is perfect for layering on cooler summer days.

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts £148 SHOP NOW The denim Bermuda short is the style to know this season.

M&S Collection Leather Jean Belt £15 SHOP NOW Help define the waist with a classic black belt.

MANGO Bow Leather Ballerina £46 SHOP NOW Ballet flats continue to be the must-have flat shoe.

BOTTEGA VENETA Gemelli Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £2510 SHOP NOW Woven bags are a top trend, and a Bottega Veneta Intrecciato style is a designer piece well worth the investment.

4. Two-Tone Tank + Fisherman Sandals

Style Notes: Thanks to The Row, Fisherman sandals have become a top footwear trend this season, and are arguably the most sophisticated flat sandal you can wear in the hot months. Opting for a two-tone tank instead of a simple block colour also just makes the whole look seem more considered.

Shop the Look:

Mango Contrast Trim Top £13 SHOP NOW This tank exudes a specific kind of French elegance.

Arket Loose Denim Shorts £67 SHOP NOW I love the relaxed fit of these long shorts.

Reiss Carrie Leather Belt £58 SHOP NOW Just the right hint of hardware—swap for a gold buckled style if that's your metal of choice.

JW ANDERSON Fisherman Embossed Leather Sandals £635 £381 SHOP NOW The Row pair may be in short supply, but I personally think the contrast stitching of this JW Anderson pair would tie in so well with the two-tone tank.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £285 SHOP NOW A cat-eye is one of the most refined sunglass styles, in my opinion.

5. White Shorts + Tanks + Silk Scarf

Style Notes: Never underestimate the power of accessories. Anabel's silk scarf and seriously chic tote really elevate this otherwise understated minimalist look of long white shorts and a classic black tank.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Ribbed Tank Top £45 SHOP NOW I think the high neckline of this tank makes it look extra polished.

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts £148 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous pair.

TOTEME Printed Cotton and Silk-Blend Scarf £170 SHOP NOW If you don't want to go for the headscarf look, you could also tie this around your neck or the strap of your tote.

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops £29 SHOP NOW I've spotted so many influencers in Sleepers flip-flops.

Dior Large Dior Book Tote £2750 SHOP NOW If I was going to invest in a printed designer tote, it would be this one.

6. Striped Shirt + Thong Slides

Style Notes: If you're looking for an elevated everyday denim shorts look, this is the perfect ensemble to emulate. An oversized shirt always looks effortlessly cool, and is just that bit more polished than a casual t-shirt.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Red Stripe £110 SHOP NOW A breezy, oversized linen shirt always looks effortlessly cool.

AGOLDE Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts £180 SHOP NOW These shorts are a big bestseller—get your pair while you can.

Russell & Bromley Claremont £125 SHOP NOW I appreciate the subtle lift these sandals provide.