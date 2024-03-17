White Trainers Will Never Be Out, But These 6 Trending Colours Are Officially In
If you thought keeping up with the latest trends was difficult, keeping pace with trainer trends is a whole different ball game. For some reason, I feel like sneaker aesthetics tend to move quicker than any other footwear. Between specific styles ebbing and flowing in popularity while different silhouettes come to the fore simultaneously, it feels as if the moment you settle on the trainer trend for you, there's another slew of fresh styles waiting in the wings to tempt you. Just as well, then, that you've found yourself here.
At Who What Wear we want to provide you with the resources you need to determine which "trends" work for you instead of falling into the pattern of blindly following them. Between the actual hours I spend on social media each day analysing outfits and the mornings I reserve for taking stock of any movements on the market, anything you see in a Who What Wear story is the outcome of days-worth of distilment; only the good stuff gets through.
This brings me to the topic of trainer colours. Lately we've seen brands explore life beyond typical white sneaks in a level they've never before done so, and fashion people are certainly enjoying styling the different options on offer. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that I see more bright or coloured (there's a difference!) trainers on social media than I do white pairs now. Below, I've rounded up the six shades I've kept coming across. From the option I know minimalists will love to the zesty alt I know will rule summer, scroll on to see the trainer colour trends making it big in 2024.
6 TRAINER-COLOUR TRENDS TAKING OVER IN 2024
1. GREEN
Style Notes: Maybe its like Since Bottega's revival of Kelly green, this particular shade has continued to circle the fashion hemisphere as an accenting hue worth taking note of. From spring-ready light shades, to deep contrasting khakis, now feels like a particularly apt time to embrace the fresh shade.
Shop the Trend
2. BLACK
Style Notes: Just as classic as white trainers but, arguably, more impactful, black kicks are proving to be the latest fashion-person trainer of choice. Look for styles with a flash of white or ecru to give them a subtle lift or opt for an all-black pair for a minimalistic take.
Shop the Trend
3. SILVER
Style Notes: Searches for silver clothing are spiking right now with trousers and skirts both proving to be of interest. However, eclipsing that is the silver-trainer search query which is up by 300% on Google. With the ability to make every outfit feel more current, this trainer-trend is set to continue well into the summer.
Shop the Trend
4. RED
Style Notes: Probably the biggest colour trend of the last year, it's little wonder that chilli red is also taking over on trainers, too. Adidas Sambas are hard to get your hands on regardless but red is one of the most-sought-after shades. Also dominating chunkier trainer styles, take the tone down a notch by opting for a white style with saffron flashes.
Shop the Trend
5. BROWN
Style Notes: '70s-style, retro-looking trainers are having a moment, meaning brown is also up there in terms of what's trending. Look for suede pairs to really nail the throwback aesthetic of this specific style.
Shop the Trend
6. YELLOW
Style Notes: Thanks to Onitsuka Tiger, whose Mexico 66 trainers started trending in a big way at the start of the year, yellow is one of the hottest trainer-colour-trends going. The brand has just had a restock of this cult style, but there are lots of yellow-sneaker options on the market as we speak. Take your pick.
Shop the Trend
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.