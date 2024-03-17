White Trainers Will Never Be Out, But These 6 Trending Colours Are Officially In

If you thought keeping up with the latest trends was difficult, keeping pace with trainer trends is a whole different ball game. For some reason, I feel like sneaker aesthetics tend to move quicker than any other footwear. Between specific styles ebbing and flowing in popularity while different silhouettes come to the fore simultaneously, it feels as if the moment you settle on the trainer trend for you, there's another slew of fresh styles waiting in the wings to tempt you. Just as well, then, that you've found yourself here.

At Who What Wear we want to provide you with the resources you need to determine which "trends" work for you instead of falling into the pattern of blindly following them. Between the actual hours I spend on social media each day analysing outfits and the mornings I reserve for taking stock of any movements on the market, anything you see in a Who What Wear story is the outcome of days-worth of distilment; only the good stuff gets through.

This brings me to the topic of trainer colours. Lately we've seen brands explore life beyond typical white sneaks in a level they've never before done so, and fashion people are certainly enjoying styling the different options on offer. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that I see more bright or coloured (there's a difference!) trainers on social media than I do white pairs now. Below, I've rounded up the six shades I've kept coming across. From the option I know minimalists will love to the zesty alt I know will rule summer, scroll on to see the trainer colour trends making it big in 2024.

6 TRAINER-COLOUR TRENDS TAKING OVER IN 2024

1. GREEN

Style Notes: Maybe its like Since Bottega's revival of Kelly green, this particular shade has continued to circle the fashion hemisphere as an accenting hue worth taking note of. From spring-ready light shades, to deep contrasting khakis, now feels like a particularly apt time to embrace the fresh shade.

Shop the Trend

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW

NEW BALANCE 610 Suede and Mesh Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW

2. BLACK

Style Notes: Just as classic as white trainers but, arguably, more impactful, black kicks are proving to be the latest fashion-person trainer of choice. Look for styles with a flash of white or ecru to give them a subtle lift or opt for an all-black pair for a minimalistic take.

Shop the Trend

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba OG Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW

New Balance New Balance 327 Trainers in Black £110 SHOP NOW

SALOMON Acs Pro Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £175 SHOP NOW

3. SILVER

Style Notes: Searches for silver clothing are spiking right now with trousers and skirts both proving to be of interest. However, eclipsing that is the silver-trainer search query which is up by 300% on Google. With the ability to make every outfit feel more current, this trainer-trend is set to continue well into the summer.

Shop the Trend

Gola Torpedo Trainers £105 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Lace Up Metallic Trainers £35 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Nama Embroidered Leather and Recycled-Mesh Sneakers £630 SHOP NOW

4. RED

Style Notes: Probably the biggest colour trend of the last year, it's little wonder that chilli red is also taking over on trainers, too. Adidas Sambas are hard to get your hands on regardless but red is one of the most-sought-after shades. Also dominating chunkier trainer styles, take the tone down a notch by opting for a white style with saffron flashes.

Shop the Trend

Nike Dunk Low "bacon" Sneakers £133 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW

Autry Medalist Suede-Panelled Sneakers £200 SHOP NOW

5. BROWN

Style Notes: '70s-style, retro-looking trainers are having a moment, meaning brown is also up there in terms of what's trending. Look for suede pairs to really nail the throwback aesthetic of this specific style.

Shop the Trend

Adidas SL 72 Adidas Sl 72 £79 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Owen Runner Satin, Suede and Leather Sneakers £800 SHOP NOW

Salomon Salomon Elixr Activ Gtx Sneakers £148 SHOP NOW

6. YELLOW

Style Notes: Thanks to Onitsuka Tiger, whose Mexico 66 trainers started trending in a big way at the start of the year, yellow is one of the hottest trainer-colour-trends going. The brand has just had a restock of this cult style, but there are lots of yellow-sneaker options on the market as we speak. Take your pick.

Shop the Trend

VEJA Rio Branco Leather-Trimmed Suede and Alveomesh Sneakers £125 SHOP NOW

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Trainers £130 SHOP NOW