This Summer Shorts Trend Is Just As Elegant as Linen and Classier Than Traditional Jorts

With summer in full swing, those who usually rely on jeans are probably swapping these out for warmer weather-appropriate bottoms. Lightweight linen trousers are often what I reach for, however, when it gets really hot, I almost always turn to my denim shorts.

I love classic denim shorts for their comfort and ability to keep me cool in the hot weather, however, I often find them much harder to style than jeans. My usual blue jeans can be dressed down with a casual tee and trainers as well as up with a silk blouse and slingback heels, but blue denim shorts can sometimes look too casual when I try to dress them up for more formal events.

Luckily for me, a quick search on Instagram helped me to find the perfect solution to this: black denim shorts. There’s something darker hue that allows them to go from day to night in a much easier way than classic denim shorts, and my Instagram feed has been flooded with classy outfit ideas that have given me inspiration for styling my black denim shorts for summer 2024.

From classic stripe button-up shirts to elevated tank tops, there are a multitude of stylish ways to make the black denim shorts trend work in y our capsule wardrobe. So, whether you’re looking for casual denim looks or outfits for slightly more formal events, I’ve found six black denim shorts outfit ideas for you to recreate this summer.

Scroll on to see how fashion people style their black denim shorts for summer.

6 Ways to Wear Black Denim Shorts for Summer 2024:

1. Blazer + Black Denim Shorts + Heels

@sylviemus_ wearing black denim shorts, a blazer and heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: A boxy blazer is a great way to dress up any outfit, especially if you opt for a more neutral shade. I love how Sylvie has styled her denim shorts and blazer with classic black heels and chic sunnies. This is definitely a look I’ll be recreating for my evenings out in London.

Shop the Look:

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

A blazer you'll wear well into autumn.

Fitted Tank Top
& Other Stories
Fitted Tank Top

A classic tank will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.

ШОРТЫ Stella
AGOLDE
Stella Denim Shorts

A slightly longer denim short will make the outfit look more polished.

SAINT LAURENT, Barbara Mules in Satin Crepe
SAINT LAURENT
Barbara Mules in Satin Crepe

So sleek.

Celine, TRIOMPHE XL 01 SUNGLASSES IN ACETATE BLACK
Celine
TRIOMPHE XL 01 SUNGLASSES IN ACETATE BLACK

Celine sunglasses are on every fashion person's wishlist.

2. Long-Sleeved Top + Black Denim Shorts + Shoulder Bag

@dawn.tan wearing black denim shorts and a long-sleeved top

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: A classic white long-sleeved top is a simple yet elegant option to wear with denim shorts. It’s also incredibly versatile, with the ability to look casual with chunky trainers as well as dressed up with a loafer or slingbacks.

Shop the Look:

Long-Sleeved Top
H&M
Long-Sleeved Top

Perfect for those cooler summer days.

Raya Longline Denim Short
Whistles
Raya Longline Denim Short

Whistles' denim selection did not disappoint this summer.

Square Buckle Belt
MANGO
Square Buckle Belt

So timeless.

Gemelli Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Gemelli Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

The woven leather is instantly recognisable.

3. Leather Jacket + Black Denim Shorts + Loafers

@francescasaffari wearing black denim shorts with a leather jacket and loafers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Francesca shows us how easily a leather jacket can elevate your black denim shorts, and I love the contrast between the more edgy biker and the classic loafers. This is a combo I’ll be throwing on for those cooler summer days.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet, Black Oversized Leather Jacket
Mint Velvet
Black Oversized Leather Jacket

The oversized biker is a wardrobe staple you'll come back to for many years.

Anagram Tank Top in Cotton
Loewe
Anagram Tank Top

Logo tanks will always make an outfit look more expensive.

Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts
H&M
Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts

H&M's denim is affordable but always high-quality.

Supima Cotton Rib Socks - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Supima Cotton Rib Socks

I love the look of chunky socks and loafers.

Leather Loafers
COS
Leather Loafers

You'll wear these all year round.

4. Button-Up Shirt + Black Denim Shorts + Sandals

@smythsisters wearing black denim shorts with a button-up shirt and sandals

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Timeless and effortlessly elegant, a stripe button-up shirt and sandals is a stylish yet classic combo to wear with your denim shorts in summer. Marianne proves that a button-up is also a great way to smarten up more distressed or frayed denim.

Shop the Look:

free people, Freddie Striped Shirt
free people
Freddie Striped Shirt

Wear these with denim shorts, jeans and skirts alike,.

Le Brigette Frayed Denim Shorts
FRAME
Le Brigette Frayed Denim Shorts

Frayed denim is back again for 2024.

Aeyde , Renee leather flip flops
Aeyde
Renee leather flip flops

A neutral tone to go with everything.

5. Cardigan + Black Denim Shorts + Chunky Sandals

@_loissterling wearing black denim shorts and a cardigan

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: Whenever you’re stuck on what top to wear, an easy fashion tip is to wear a cardigan as your top. Just pair it with your favourite chunky sandals and you have a look that can be easily taken from day to night.

Shop the Look:

Cashmere Cardigan - Grey Melange - Arket Gb
Arket
Cashmere Cardigan

Cashmere is a pricier but cosy option you won't regret splashing out on.

Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

Don't sleep on Reformation's denim collection.

Chypre Sandal
Hermes
Chypre Sandal

These have been on my wishlist for years.

6. Elevated Tank Top + Black Denim Shorts

@lindseyholland_ wearing black denim shorts and an elevated tank top

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

Style Notes: Tank tops often act as the base of my summer wardrobe, but when I want to dress up my black denim shorts for nights out, I opt for more elevated styles with cut outs or asymmetrical necklines.

Shop the Look:

Asos Design Cross Over Keyhole Halter Top in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Cross Over Keyhole Halter Top

You can wear this in two different ways. I'll be following Lindsey this summer and wearing it as a one-shoulder tank on nights out.

Straight Denim Shorts
MANGO
Straight Denim Shorts

Don't these look so expensive?

