This Summer Shorts Trend Is Just As Elegant as Linen and Classier Than Traditional Jorts
With summer in full swing, those who usually rely on jeans are probably swapping these out for warmer weather-appropriate bottoms. Lightweight linen trousers are often what I reach for, however, when it gets really hot, I almost always turn to my denim shorts.
I love classic denim shorts for their comfort and ability to keep me cool in the hot weather, however, I often find them much harder to style than jeans. My usual blue jeans can be dressed down with a casual tee and trainers as well as up with a silk blouse and slingback heels, but blue denim shorts can sometimes look too casual when I try to dress them up for more formal events.
Luckily for me, a quick search on Instagram helped me to find the perfect solution to this: black denim shorts. There’s something darker hue that allows them to go from day to night in a much easier way than classic denim shorts, and my Instagram feed has been flooded with classy outfit ideas that have given me inspiration for styling my black denim shorts for summer 2024.
From classic stripe button-up shirts to elevated tank tops, there are a multitude of stylish ways to make the black denim shorts trend work in y our capsule wardrobe. So, whether you’re looking for casual denim looks or outfits for slightly more formal events, I’ve found six black denim shorts outfit ideas for you to recreate this summer.
Scroll on to see how fashion people style their black denim shorts for summer.
6 Ways to Wear Black Denim Shorts for Summer 2024:
1. Blazer + Black Denim Shorts + Heels
Style Notes: A boxy blazer is a great way to dress up any outfit, especially if you opt for a more neutral shade. I love how Sylvie has styled her denim shorts and blazer with classic black heels and chic sunnies. This is definitely a look I’ll be recreating for my evenings out in London.
Shop the Look:
Celine sunglasses are on every fashion person's wishlist.
2. Long-Sleeved Top + Black Denim Shorts + Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: A classic white long-sleeved top is a simple yet elegant option to wear with denim shorts. It’s also incredibly versatile, with the ability to look casual with chunky trainers as well as dressed up with a loafer or slingbacks.
Shop the Look:
The woven leather is instantly recognisable.
3. Leather Jacket + Black Denim Shorts + Loafers
Style Notes: Francesca shows us how easily a leather jacket can elevate your black denim shorts, and I love the contrast between the more edgy biker and the classic loafers. This is a combo I’ll be throwing on for those cooler summer days.
Shop the Look:
The oversized biker is a wardrobe staple you'll come back to for many years.
Logo tanks will always make an outfit look more expensive.
4. Button-Up Shirt + Black Denim Shorts + Sandals
Style Notes: Timeless and effortlessly elegant, a stripe button-up shirt and sandals is a stylish yet classic combo to wear with your denim shorts in summer. Marianne proves that a button-up is also a great way to smarten up more distressed or frayed denim.
Shop the Look:
5. Cardigan + Black Denim Shorts + Chunky Sandals
Style Notes: Whenever you’re stuck on what top to wear, an easy fashion tip is to wear a cardigan as your top. Just pair it with your favourite chunky sandals and you have a look that can be easily taken from day to night.
Shop the Look:
6. Elevated Tank Top + Black Denim Shorts
Style Notes: Tank tops often act as the base of my summer wardrobe, but when I want to dress up my black denim shorts for nights out, I opt for more elevated styles with cut outs or asymmetrical necklines.
Shop the Look:
You can wear this in two different ways. I'll be following Lindsey this summer and wearing it as a one-shoulder tank on nights out.