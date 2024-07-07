This Summer Shorts Trend Is Just As Elegant as Linen and Classier Than Traditional Jorts

With summer in full swing, those who usually rely on jeans are probably swapping these out for warmer weather-appropriate bottoms. Lightweight linen trousers are often what I reach for, however, when it gets really hot, I almost always turn to my denim shorts.

I love classic denim shorts for their comfort and ability to keep me cool in the hot weather, however, I often find them much harder to style than jeans. My usual blue jeans can be dressed down with a casual tee and trainers as well as up with a silk blouse and slingback heels, but blue denim shorts can sometimes look too casual when I try to dress them up for more formal events.

Luckily for me, a quick search on Instagram helped me to find the perfect solution to this: black denim shorts. There’s something darker hue that allows them to go from day to night in a much easier way than classic denim shorts, and my Instagram feed has been flooded with classy outfit ideas that have given me inspiration for styling my black denim shorts for summer 2024.

From classic stripe button-up shirts to elevated tank tops, there are a multitude of stylish ways to make the black denim shorts trend work in y our capsule wardrobe. So, whether you’re looking for casual denim looks or outfits for slightly more formal events, I’ve found six black denim shorts outfit ideas for you to recreate this summer.

Scroll on to see how fashion people style their black denim shorts for summer.

6 Ways to Wear Black Denim Shorts for Summer 2024:

1. Blazer + Black Denim Shorts + Heels

Style Notes: A boxy blazer is a great way to dress up any outfit, especially if you opt for a more neutral shade. I love how Sylvie has styled her denim shorts and blazer with classic black heels and chic sunnies. This is definitely a look I’ll be recreating for my evenings out in London.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW A blazer you'll wear well into autumn.

& Other Stories Fitted Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A classic tank will act as the basis for so many of your outfits.

AGOLDE Stella Denim Shorts £159 SHOP NOW A slightly longer denim short will make the outfit look more polished.

SAINT LAURENT Barbara Mules in Satin Crepe £670 SHOP NOW So sleek.

Celine TRIOMPHE XL 01 SUNGLASSES IN ACETATE BLACK £440 SHOP NOW Celine sunglasses are on every fashion person's wishlist.

2. Long-Sleeved Top + Black Denim Shorts + Shoulder Bag

Style Notes: A classic white long-sleeved top is a simple yet elegant option to wear with denim shorts. It’s also incredibly versatile, with the ability to look casual with chunky trainers as well as dressed up with a loafer or slingbacks.

Shop the Look:

H&M Long-Sleeved Top £7 SHOP NOW Perfect for those cooler summer days.

Whistles Raya Longline Denim Short £79 SHOP NOW Whistles' denim selection did not disappoint this summer.

MANGO Square Buckle Belt £16 SHOP NOW So timeless.

BOTTEGA VENETA Gemelli Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £2510 SHOP NOW The woven leather is instantly recognisable.

3. Leather Jacket + Black Denim Shorts + Loafers

Style Notes: Francesca shows us how easily a leather jacket can elevate your black denim shorts, and I love the contrast between the more edgy biker and the classic loafers. This is a combo I’ll be throwing on for those cooler summer days.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Black Oversized Leather Jacket £329 SHOP NOW The oversized biker is a wardrobe staple you'll come back to for many years.

Loewe Anagram Tank Top £350 SHOP NOW Logo tanks will always make an outfit look more expensive.

H&M Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts £22 SHOP NOW H&M's denim is affordable but always high-quality.

Arket Supima Cotton Rib Socks £7 SHOP NOW I love the look of chunky socks and loafers.

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW You'll wear these all year round.

4. Button-Up Shirt + Black Denim Shorts + Sandals

Style Notes: Timeless and effortlessly elegant, a stripe button-up shirt and sandals is a stylish yet classic combo to wear with your denim shorts in summer. Marianne proves that a button-up is also a great way to smarten up more distressed or frayed denim.

Shop the Look:

free people Freddie Striped Shirt £118 SHOP NOW Wear these with denim shorts, jeans and skirts alike,.

FRAME Le Brigette Frayed Denim Shorts £195 SHOP NOW Frayed denim is back again for 2024.

Aeyde Renee leather flip flops £210 SHOP NOW A neutral tone to go with everything.

5. Cardigan + Black Denim Shorts + Chunky Sandals

Style Notes: Whenever you’re stuck on what top to wear, an easy fashion tip is to wear a cardigan as your top. Just pair it with your favourite chunky sandals and you have a look that can be easily taken from day to night.

Shop the Look:

Arket Cashmere Cardigan £169 SHOP NOW Cashmere is a pricier but cosy option you won't regret splashing out on.

Reformation Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts £128 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Reformation's denim collection.

Hermes Chypre Sandal £730 SHOP NOW These have been on my wishlist for years.

6. Elevated Tank Top + Black Denim Shorts

Style Notes: Tank tops often act as the base of my summer wardrobe, but when I want to dress up my black denim shorts for nights out, I opt for more elevated styles with cut outs or asymmetrical necklines.

Shop the Look:

ASOS DESIGN Cross Over Keyhole Halter Top £12 SHOP NOW You can wear this in two different ways. I'll be following Lindsey this summer and wearing it as a one-shoulder tank on nights out.