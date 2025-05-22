This Is *the* Skirt Trend to Wear With Trainers This Summer

In maxi, mid and mini form—It's the season of the polka dot skirt.

Mattpapz/Backgrid)
(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid/Zara/Reformation)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
last updated
in News

I think we can all agree that Bella Hadid killed it with her Cannes looks, but then, she's made her way to London and switched up her wardrobe to suit her new location, adding a leather bomber jacket where the high temperature was 13°c. Although the climate isn't all that summery in the UK at the moment, Hadid did make a very summer-appropriate choice when it came to the rest of her outfit. With her bomber jacket, Hadid wore the skirt trend that I predict every cool fashion person will pair with trainers of every type this summer: a polka-dot skirt.

As I'm sure you're aware, polka dot is the classic print trend that made a major comeback last year and seems to be here to stay for a while. Hadid's ruffled polka-dot midi skirt would look chic with a wide variety of shoe styles, but there's something about her sporty, '90s-inspired trainers that just makes it look even cooler. I could picture this skirt trend with other popular trainer styles as well—from '70s retro trainers to hiking trainers. (Think Salomons.)

If Bella Hadid has influenced you, keep scrolling to shop her look as well as more polka-dot skirts to wear with trainers this summer and beyond.

Bella Hadid wearing a black leather bomber jacket and polka dot midi skirt with sneakers.

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

Bella Hadid wearing a black leather bomber jacket and polka dot midi skirt with sneakers.

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag; Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers (£175)

Shop Bella Hadid's Look:

Collusion Unisex Leather Look Bomber in Brown
Collusion
Unisex Leather Look Bomber in Brown

Such a chic find.

Gwen Skirt
Reformation
Gwen Skirt

This is in my basket atm.

Nike Air Max 95 Og Men's Shoes
Nike
Nike Air Max 95 OG Shoes

This style of trainer is defo coming back around.

Shop More Polka-Dot Skirts:

Soelle Skirt - Ecru Polka Dots on Black - Silk - Sézane
Sezane
Soelle Skirt in Ecru Polka Dots on Black

A French classic.

Uo Joni Godet Midi Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Uo Joni Godet Midi Skirt

Red is another colour that this skirt works so well in.

Polka Dot Midi Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Polka Dot Midi Skirt Zw Collection

Stunning.

Brandy Skirt Es
Reformation
Brandy Skirt Es

This would also look good with a tank and some ballet flats.

Uo Polka Dot Mesh Maxi Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Uo Polka Dot Mesh Maxi Skirt

Yes please.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt

One WWW editor has this skirt already and we are all obsessed.

MD
Massimo Dutti
Short Polka Dot Print Skirt

I've never clicked 'add to basket', fast enough.

Bella Silk Skirt
Reformation
Bella Silk Skirt

One for a more elegant affair.

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
  • supper club
    Oh, what a night!

  • Influencer wears chunky wedges.
    The Ultra Stylish Heel Trend Devoted Fashion People Are Swapping Flats for

    It's true!

You might also like
View More ▸