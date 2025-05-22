I think we can all agree that Bella Hadid killed it with her Cannes looks, but then, she's made her way to London and switched up her wardrobe to suit her new location, adding a leather bomber jacket where the high temperature was 13°c. Although the climate isn't all that summery in the UK at the moment, Hadid did make a very summer-appropriate choice when it came to the rest of her outfit. With her bomber jacket, Hadid wore the skirt trend that I predict every cool fashion person will pair with trainers of every type this summer: a polka-dot skirt.

As I'm sure you're aware, polka dot is the classic print trend that made a major comeback last year and seems to be here to stay for a while. Hadid's ruffled polka-dot midi skirt would look chic with a wide variety of shoe styles, but there's something about her sporty, '90s-inspired trainers that just makes it look even cooler. I could picture this skirt trend with other popular trainer styles as well—from '70s retro trainers to hiking trainers. (Think Salomons.)

If Bella Hadid has influenced you, keep scrolling to shop her look as well as more polka-dot skirts to wear with trainers this summer and beyond.

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent bag; Nike Air Max 95 Sneakers (£175)

Shop Bella Hadid's Look:

Collusion Unisex Leather Look Bomber in Brown £60 SHOP NOW Such a chic find. Reformation Gwen Skirt £178 SHOP NOW This is in my basket atm. Nike Nike Air Max 95 OG Shoes £175 SHOP NOW This style of trainer is defo coming back around.

Shop More Polka-Dot Skirts: