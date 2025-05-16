Bella Hadid Is Honey Blonde! See the Hair Colour Set to Inspire 1000 Salon Appointments

I think this shade is going to be popular this season.

Bella Hadid Honey Blonde Hair
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bella Hadid with dark brown hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid's signature hair colour is espresso brown. It's glossy and expensive looking, and usually, we'd say if it's not broke, don't fix it. However, we've decided to embrace change after seeing her surprising new honey-blonde look because—spoiler alert—it's good enough to be our new summer hair inspo.

Hadid debuted her new hair colour upon arriving at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, ahead of the famous film festival. Her trendy "bronde" hair color (ICYMI, that's a combo of brown and blonde) is giving quiet luxury and summer in the South of France in the best way. We expect it to inspire 1000 salon appointments, including our own. Yep, it's official. We have a new summer hair colour trend on our hands. Keep scrolling to see Hadid's new hair colour and maybe even take a screenshot to send to your stylist.

Hadid's New Honey-Blonde Hair Colour

Bella Hadid with honey blonde hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid arrived in France to attend the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, which is taking place May 13–24. The Cannes red carpet is known for inspiring fashion and beauty risks, so we think she chose the perfect time to debut a summer hair colour.

Jacob Schwartz, colourist and OLAPLEX Ambassador, was the expert behind her colour transformation. "Bella attends Cannes every year, so it was the perfect moment to do something major," he said in a press release. "Going from a brunette to a blonde is major. Bella is a natural blonde, so sourcing photos of her as a child was a great reference. Using those images and her skin tone led us to this epic, luxurious honey hue. It took two days of colour and a whole lot of Olaplex. The long and dramatic chemical process really depended on her having faith that her hair could withstand it and come out as beautiful as it did."

Bella Hadid with light hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's another view of Hadid's new hair colour. C'est chic, non?

If you're going lighter for the summer or wanting to replicate Hadid's new hue, we recommend prepping your haircare routine with the right restorative hair products to treat and prevent post-bleach damage. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

5 Blonde Haircare Essentials

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Strengthening and Reparative Hair Treatment 100ml
Olaplex
No. 3 Hair Perfector

This iconic Olaplex hair treatment strengthens weak strands and seals split ends.

Ouai Hair Gloss 177ml
Ouai
Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment

An at-home hair gloss will keep expensive-looking blonde, well, expensive looking.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Lumiere Shampoo 250ml
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Bain Lumiere Shampoo

This French shampoo is specifically formulated for blonde hair. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid to clean and strengthen hair while boosting shine.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Cicaflash Conditioner 250ml
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Cicaflash Conditioner

Don't forget the matching conditioner.

Bumble and Bumble Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist 60ml
Bumble and Bumble
Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist

Protect your hair colour from styling damage with this "do it all" mist. It prevents heat damage, improves elasticity, smooths frizz, and keeps breakage at bay.

This post originally appeared on What Who Wear US.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

