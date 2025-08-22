Trust Me, I Tried It—This Elegant COS Jacket Will Be the First Style to Sell Out This Autumn

With a swift shift in weather, I've finally accepted that autumn is on its way. Whilst there are a few days of sunshine predicted over the coming weeks, there's no denying that the new season is on the horizon, and if you like getting ahead of the season switch-over, the time is now. To save myself from a last-minute scramble to assemble autumn looks, I've begun my hunt for my new season essentials, and the first thing on my list is a great jacket. And already, I've found a strong contender.
I first spotted the COS A-line Trench Jacket (£139) during one of my daily scrolls through the new-in sections. The rich burgundy shade that can easily pass as deep brown caught my eye immediately as a colour that features in the most elegant autumn palettes every single year. As a new style to join COS's immaculate roster, I headed in-store to check out the fit and find out more.
With a trench coat design, this style needs little introduction. It's already established itself as a staple in any wardrobe, especially when facing the unpredictable weather as we shift from summer into autumn. The light nature of the trench coat is ideal for this moment, too, and can be relied upon in the cooler moments with a little layering. Whilst the classic features of a trench coat have been retained, COS brings a contemporary element with the a-line silhouette of this style. The shape works perfectly with the slightly oversized fit of this trench, balanced by the cropped look.
The elevated appeal of this jacket comes from not only the elegant shade but also the refined aesthetic. Buttons are hidden away to keep a streamlined silhouette, along with subtle slit pockets on either side that blend into the sleek form of the jacket, and make for a pared-back look. The sleeves are wide, following the a-line shape of the jacket, but also have buttons to adjust as preferred. Here, I've tried my usual size small, which fitted perfectly with room for layering jumpers too. Come rain or shine, this light jacket can be depended upon through the transitional months, and its timeless appeal will keep you reaching for it year after year.
Keep scrolling to shop the COS A-Line Trench Jacket
