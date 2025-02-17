The Pretty Spring Trainer Colour Celebrities and Style Insiders Are Catching On to

If you've been considering adding a new pair of trainers to your wardrobe, then you may have noticed that the styles on offer right now feel distinctly different to the pairs that dominated shelves only a few years ago. As we closed out the 2010s, white trainers reigned supreme—minimalist, versatile, and universally beloved. Colourful pairs, by contrast, barely got a look in. But fast-forward to the mid-2020s, and the scene has transformed. Suddenly, London’s chicest corners are awash with vibrant hues, and wearing pristine white kicks feels like a deliberate, almost nostalgic choice rather than the default.

As fashion leans further into technicolour footwear, a wave of new trainer trends has emerged. Yellow trainers have been a standout for several years, largely thanks to Onitsuka Tiger’s now-iconic sunshine-hued pair. Red trainers have also been bubbling up, gaining traction as a bold alternative. But just when it seemed like every colour trend had been explored, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in what must be the prettiest trainer trend yet: blush pink.

Opting for a soft suede pair in a delicate pastel hue, Ratajkowski wore Puma’s slim-line Speedcat trainers, styling them with sleek black trousers and a rich brown leather jacket. The subtle pop of pink added a fresh energy to her look—ushering in a spring-ready feel without veering into overtly seasonal territory.

While colourful trainers have been on the rise for some time, pink’s emergence right now feels particularly well-timed. The shade mirrors the pastel palette that dominated the spring/summer 2025 runways last September, where soft, serene hues became a defining motif across designer collections. Now, that runway trend has trickled down into fashion’s favourite footwear category, giving rise to the pink trainer movement.

Though still in its early stages, brands have already begun putting their stamp on the trend. From Puma’s now Ratajkowski-approved Speedcats to Salomon’s understated pastel take, pink trainers are quickly gaining momentum. Whether you’re looking for a bold statement or a subtle nod to the trend, scroll on to discover our edit of the best pink trainers to buy now.

SHOP PINK TRAINERS:

Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex
Puma
Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex

I have these in black, and they're genuinely some of the most comfortable trainers I own.

Salomon Xt-6 Sneaker
Salomon
Xt-6 Sneaker

Salomon's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Sl 72 Og Shoes
Adidas
Sl 72 Shoes

The red and pink colour combination is one of my all-time favourites.

Alohas Tb.490 Rife Trainers in Pink Multi
Alohas
Tb.490 Rife Trainers in Pink Multi

These vivid pink shoes offer an easy way to add a pop of colour into your transeasonal wardrobe.

Breaknet Sleek Shoes
Adidas
Breaknet Sleek Shoes

If pink isn't you thing, these also come in 13 other shades!

Gola X Anthropologie Elan Suede Trainers
Gola X Anthropologie
Elan Suede Trainers

Style with simple jeans for an easy look, or pair with pinstripe trousers to dress these up a little.

Pink Forever Comfort® Slim Lace Up Trainers
Next
Slim Lace Up Trainers

These also come in a chic leopard print style.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

