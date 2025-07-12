As Seen in Paris: The Two Colour Trends Everyone Will Wear Together This Autumn
We've reached the point in the year at which it's not that abnormal to start thinking about autumn colour trends. After all, the first of the back-to-school adverts will probably arrive in a matter of weeks if not days. And yes, the most forward-thinking fashion people among us are already starting to wear autumn trends, including Dua Lipa, who is currently in Paris attending the Haute Couture Week shows.
Given that it was rainy and didn't even reach 21 degrees today in Paris, it's not that surprising to see that Dua Lipa wore a fur-trimmed leather coat to dinner last night. But the first thing I noticed about the outfit is the colour combination she chose: chocolate brown and lilac. Her Chloé outfit consisted of the aforementioned coat (which was chocolate brown) and a pale lilac slip dress, also from the brand. We already all know and love the chocolate brown trend, which isn't going anywhere, and lilac is the powder pink-adjacent trend that was all over the A/W 2025 runways. As Dua Lipa proved, the combination of the two is a match made in heaven and will be the perfect pairing to make the summer-to-fall wardrobe transition.
Scroll on to see it for yourself on Dua Lipa and a few of the F/W 2025 runways, and shop standout chocolate brown and lilac pieces to wear together.
On Dua Lipa: Chloé Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat (£6780), Lace Trim Organic Silk Crêpe de Chine Slipdress (£1850), Mini Bracelet Hobo Bag (£1850), and necklace; Paris Texas shoes
Chocolate Brown + Lilac on the F/W 2025 Runways:
Pictured above: Gucci A/W 2025
Pictured above: Fendi A/W 2025
Pictured above: MSGM A/W 2025
Pictured above: ACNE Studios A/W 2025
Pictured above: Valentino A/W 2025
Shop Chocolate Brown + Lilac Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
