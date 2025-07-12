As Seen in Paris: The Two Colour Trends Everyone Will Wear Together This Autumn

We've reached the point in the year at which it's not that abnormal to start thinking about autumn colour trends. After all, the first of the back-to-school adverts will probably arrive in a matter of weeks if not days. And yes, the most forward-thinking fashion people among us are already starting to wear autumn trends, including Dua Lipa, who is currently in Paris attending the Haute Couture Week shows.

Given that it was rainy and didn't even reach 21 degrees today in Paris, it's not that surprising to see that Dua Lipa wore a fur-trimmed leather coat to dinner last night. But the first thing I noticed about the outfit is the colour combination she chose: chocolate brown and lilac. Her Chloé outfit consisted of the aforementioned coat (which was chocolate brown) and a pale lilac slip dress, also from the brand. We already all know and love the chocolate brown trend, which isn't going anywhere, and lilac is the powder pink-adjacent trend that was all over the A/W 2025 runways. As Dua Lipa proved, the combination of the two is a match made in heaven and will be the perfect pairing to make the summer-to-fall wardrobe transition.

Scroll on to see it for yourself on Dua Lipa and a few of the F/W 2025 runways, and shop standout chocolate brown and lilac pieces to wear together.

Dua Lipa wearing a chocolate brown leather and fur coat with a pale pink dress

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Chloé Shearling-Trimmed Leather Coat (£6780), Lace Trim Organic Silk Crêpe de Chine Slipdress (£1850), Mini Bracelet Hobo Bag (£1850), and necklace; Paris Texas shoes

Chocolate Brown + Lilac on the F/W 2025 Runways:

Gucci F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Gucci A/W 2025

Fendi F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Fendi A/W 2025

MSGM F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: MSGM A/W 2025

Acne Studios F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: ACNE Studios A/W 2025

Valentino F/W 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured above: Valentino A/W 2025

Shop Chocolate Brown + Lilac Pieces

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pants

Brown Bandeau Linen-Blend Gayle Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Brown Bandeau Linen-Blend Gayle Midi Dress

Short Suede Leather Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Short Suede Leather Shirt

Lace-Trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress
CHLOE
Lace-Trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan

Satin Midi Dress
FARM RIO ACTIVE
Lilac Richelieu Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Euroflax™ Maxi Dress

The Rib City Racer Tank Top
Anthropologie
The Rib City Racer Tank Top

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

