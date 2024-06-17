Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Controversial Trainer Trend I Still Can’t Believe Is a Thing
I think it's fairly obvious at this point that Emily Ratajkowski is no shy dresser. Having seen her in entirely sheer dresses more times than I can count, the model is no coward in the face of a controversial trend.
Stepping out for a weekend walk, the Ratajkowski casually styled her lasted controversial buy in a nonchalant manner that's stopped me in my tracks. Wearing her knee-grazing denim shorts with a black tank top and a pair of sunglasses, Ratajkowski's outfit was off to a fairly inconspicuous start, however on further inspection it was clear that her shoes were not, in fact, the pretty leather mary janes that have been trending hard this summer, but were instead a pair on highly controversial ballet trainers.
Half ballet flat, half chunky trainer, the ballet trainer trend strikes a controversial cord by blending the two seemingly opposite shoe trends together. With a chunky, rubbery sole—akin to the kind we wear for our morning runs, and a more delicate, round-toe silhouette, the "ugly" trainer trend offers an entity fresh silhouette that can equip your outfit with the element of surprise.
Surprisingly, this isn't the first time I've seen this trend out and about. Already a staple offering across a few of my favourite high street and designer brands, the in-the-know shoe trend is set to become big news this season.
Both comfortable and controversial in equal measure, the shoe trend is a playful alternative to the leather ballet flats, mary janes and sandals that typically dominate across the summer months. For a low-key look that's ideal for errand running, reach for a comfortable tank top and style with denim shorts à la EmRata. Alternatively, wear these with a flowing dress or white cotton shirt for a fashion-forward look that any London stylist will commend you for.
If you too fall at the intersection of intrigued and inspired by this unusual shoe trend, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet trainers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BALLET TRAINERS HERE:
These feature an adjustable ankle strap so you can fit them to your preference.
These super-chunky ballet flats will add on some extra height without any of this discomfort of wearing a heel.
Wear with a longline skirt or style with a pair of long shorts.
The thick sole offers greater support, ensuring a comfortable stride.
These feature the brand's iconic split-toe design.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
