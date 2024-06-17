Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Controversial Trainer Trend I Still Can’t Believe Is a Thing

I think it's fairly obvious at this point that Emily Ratajkowski is no shy dresser. Having seen her in entirely sheer dresses more times than I can count, the model is no coward in the face of a controversial trend.

Stepping out for a weekend walk, the Ratajkowski casually styled her lasted controversial buy in a nonchalant manner that's stopped me in my tracks. Wearing her knee-grazing denim shorts with a black tank top and a pair of sunglasses, Ratajkowski's outfit was off to a fairly inconspicuous start, however on further inspection it was clear that her shoes were not, in fact, the pretty leather mary janes that have been trending hard this summer, but were instead a pair on highly controversial ballet trainers.

Half ballet flat, half chunky trainer, the ballet trainer trend strikes a controversial cord by blending the two seemingly opposite shoe trends together. With a chunky, rubbery sole—akin to the kind we wear for our morning runs, and a more delicate, round-toe silhouette, the "ugly" trainer trend offers an entity fresh silhouette that can equip your outfit with the element of surprise.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time I've seen this trend out and about. Already a staple offering across a few of my favourite high street and designer brands, the in-the-know shoe trend is set to become big news this season.

Both comfortable and controversial in equal measure, the shoe trend is a playful alternative to the leather ballet flats, mary janes and sandals that typically dominate across the summer months. For a low-key look that's ideal for errand running, reach for a comfortable tank top and style with denim shorts à la EmRata. Alternatively, wear these with a flowing dress or white cotton shirt for a fashion-forward look that any London stylist will commend you for.

If you too fall at the intersection of intrigued and inspired by this unusual shoe trend, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet trainers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BALLET TRAINERS HERE:

Vagabond Shoemakers Hillary Shoes £100 SHOP NOW These feature an adjustable ankle strap so you can fit them to your preference.

Salomon Unisex Sportstyle Shoes £120 SHOP NOW These also come in black and cream.

Buffalo London Binary Ballet Flat Shoes £98 SHOP NOW These super-chunky ballet flats will add on some extra height without any of this discomfort of wearing a heel.

Simone Rocha Black Crystal Buckle Tracker Ballerina Flats £725 SHOP NOW

JW Pei Caitlin Lace-Up Ballerina Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW The pink bow detailing adds a feminine touch.

Ganni Red Performance Velcro Mary Jane Ballerinas £345 £207 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're -40% off.

Cecilie Bahnsen Gitte Open Sneaker Open Sneaker £519 SHOP NOW Wear with a longline skirt or style with a pair of long shorts.

Sorel Mary Jane Strap Sneaker £110 SHOP NOW These are specifically designed with comfort in mind.

Bershka Sporty Ballerina Flats £40 SHOP NOW The thick sole offers greater support, ensuring a comfortable stride.