If You Like Sambas, You'll Love the Trainer Alt Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber Are Into

By Anna LaPlaca
published

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

While retro kicks are the biggest trainer trend of the moment, a single pair has been the front-runner in 2024. It's impossible to talk about sneakers without mentioning how influential Adidas Sambas have been this year, and while they're certainly not going anywhere, there's a new sneaker style poised to be the next It pair. Meet the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 traners, a throwback design from the 1960s that features a slim sole and the brand's signature striped motif.

Celebrities with low-key style like Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber are opting for the trainers with their off-duty ensembles, styling them with staples like baggy jeans and relaxed trousers, and we have a feeling it's only a matter of time until everyone else follows suit. The sneakers are on the rise on social media, too, making an impact among some of the coolest fashion people in our feeds right now. Keep scrolling to see how celebrities and fashion girls wear these buzzy sneakers, then shop a pair for yourself before they inevitably sell out.

On Celebrities:

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689303863147-image

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Kaia Gerber wore the most Parisian outfit while stepping out for a matcha latte. She styled her bright yellow Mexico 66 pair with black trousers, a white tee, and an oversize trench coat.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689355498090-image

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Hailey Bieber has made fitted tops and baggy jeans her off-duty uniform. She completed the casual look above with a pair of black and white Onitsuka Tigers while stepping out in New York.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689354382559-image

(Image credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Another huge fan of retro sneakers is Addison Rae. She wears her white pairs with blue and red stripes nearly once a week with everything from jeans to leggings.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689304266712-image

(Image credit: @ritaora)

Rita Ora styled hers in the comfiest way possible with parachute pants, another celebrity-loved trend. Plus, her all-black look lets the sneakers pop.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689303738695-image

(Image credit: @sukiwaterhouse)

While backstage before her performance at Governors Ball in New York City, Suki Waterhouse styled her sneakers with denim shorts, sheer tights, and crew socks for a bit of a punk spin.

On Fashion People:

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689350065273-image

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Fashion girls are fans of combining the sporty trainers with delicate elements like airy skirts for a cool contrast.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689350836814-image

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

Lean into color-blocking when you combine saturated shades like green and blue with the sneaker's bright yellow.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689351764890-image

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

All black is always a great way to go with this pair—they pull the whole look together.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689355367329-image

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Parisians are fans of keeping things simple and wearing theirs with relaxed denim and knits.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689350064223-image

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

More proof the sneakers look flawless with classic jeans.

onitsuka-tiger-sneakers-307927-1689355391187-image

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Add a pair of high socks for a sportier finish.

Anna LaPlaca
Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

