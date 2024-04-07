If You Like Sambas, You'll Love the Trainer Alt Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber Are Into

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

While retro kicks are the biggest trainer trend of the moment, a single pair has been the front-runner in 2024. It's impossible to talk about sneakers without mentioning how influential Adidas Sambas have been this year, and while they're certainly not going anywhere, there's a new sneaker style poised to be the next It pair. Meet the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 traners, a throwback design from the 1960s that features a slim sole and the brand's signature striped motif.

Celebrities with low-key style like Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber are opting for the trainers with their off-duty ensembles, styling them with staples like baggy jeans and relaxed trousers, and we have a feeling it's only a matter of time until everyone else follows suit. The sneakers are on the rise on social media, too, making an impact among some of the coolest fashion people in our feeds right now. Keep scrolling to see how celebrities and fashion girls wear these buzzy sneakers, then shop a pair for yourself before they inevitably sell out.

On Celebrities:

Kaia Gerber wore the most Parisian outfit while stepping out for a matcha latte. She styled her bright yellow Mexico 66 pair with black trousers, a white tee, and an oversize trench coat.

Hailey Bieber has made fitted tops and baggy jeans her off-duty uniform. She completed the casual look above with a pair of black and white Onitsuka Tigers while stepping out in New York.

Another huge fan of retro sneakers is Addison Rae. She wears her white pairs with blue and red stripes nearly once a week with everything from jeans to leggings.

Rita Ora styled hers in the comfiest way possible with parachute pants, another celebrity-loved trend. Plus, her all-black look lets the sneakers pop.

While backstage before her performance at Governors Ball in New York City, Suki Waterhouse styled her sneakers with denim shorts, sheer tights, and crew socks for a bit of a punk spin.

On Fashion People:

Fashion girls are fans of combining the sporty trainers with delicate elements like airy skirts for a cool contrast.

Lean into color-blocking when you combine saturated shades like green and blue with the sneaker's bright yellow.

All black is always a great way to go with this pair—they pull the whole look together.

Parisians are fans of keeping things simple and wearing theirs with relaxed denim and knits.

More proof the sneakers look flawless with classic jeans.

Add a pair of high socks for a sportier finish.

