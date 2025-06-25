I used to think that summer was the ideal time to experiment with my wardrobe, but I've accepted the fact that fluctuating weather ends up leaving me in more of a style rut than anything. I spend half of the season watching the weather app like a hawk, wondering what I'm going to experience the next day, and the other half decluttering and wardrobe-cleaning. When I finally have my clothes sorted out, I'm dedicating all efforts to preparing for the summer in full force. What's first on my agenda? Perfecting my colour palette. After all, summer is the best time to get creative and experiment with bright and bold hues.

My social media feeds (Instagram, TikTok, and Substack) have all been filled with creators diving into different colour combinations—in interiors, clothes and even food. It's quite soothing to the eyes, and I want to replicate that feeling with my wardrobe. I went down a rabbit hole of finding colourful inspiration for the season and I found the four combinations that stand out but also feel extremely wearable.

Keep scrolling to see the colour combinations I'll be testing out this summer.

4 Colour Combinations for Summer 2025:

1. Butter Yellow + Bright Red

Style Notes: Red is a powerful colour, but something about contrasting it with a delicate and light shade like butter yellow just feels oh so right.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Textured Midi Dress £40 SHOP NOW How chic! Reformation Britt Ballet Flat £248 SHOP NOW These mesh ballet flats would pair nicely with the Zara midi dress. Reformation Alleia Satin Two Piece £348 SHOP NOW In my opinion, you can never go wrong with a matching set....especially in butter yellow. A.Emery Flora Leather Sandals £160 SHOP NOW I find all iterations of red look chic when paired with butter yellow, so if you're not a fan of bold colouring this subdued colour would work wonderfully. & Other Stories Asymmetric Wrap-Knot Midi Dress £119 SHOP NOW This would be perfect for a trip abroad or a lunch with the girls.

2. Bright Red + Cerulean Blue

Style Notes: If you want to balance the boldness of the red with another punchy colour, I suggest cerulean. Doesn't this combination just immediately fill you with joy? Red and blue always work since they're both primary colours, but I think swapping the typical cobalt blue for this hue makes the combination feel fresher.

Shop the Look:

H&M Scalloped Mini Dress £28 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than its £28 price tag. ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops £120 SHOP NOW So many editors and fashion people love this flip flop in red. I can see the blue being the next big thing! Polo Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Rib-Knit Cotton Tee £89 SHOP NOW If you're in the market for a well-made, slim-fit red tee, this is a fantastic option. Hush Allie Satin Skirt £38 SHOP NOW Picture this styled with a white blouse and kitten heels. Puma Speedcat £90 SHOP NOW I've seen so many fashion people in this pair of Speedcats this summer.

3. Mint Green + Burgundy

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Who knew a minty green and dark burgundy would go together? Not me—until I saw the funky colour combination popping up all over my feed. I usually wear burgundy in the autumn and winter, but this pairing creates an easy way to wear it in the summer.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Burgundy Flossie Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW This dress will take you from summer garden party to pub lunch seamlessly. ADANOLA Gingham Drawstring-Waist Cotton Shorts £38 SHOP NOW With gingham trending this summer, these shorts are a nice way to incorporate the trend whilst playing with the mint green colour. Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag £398 SHOP NOW This is surprisingly more spacious than it looks! COS Boxy Long-Sleeved T-Shirt £45 SHOP NOW Pair with you're favourite leather jacket and denim trousers for a pop of colour that looks fresh and effortless. Heaven Mayhem Spiral Gemstone Beaded Pendant Necklace £135 SHOP NOW This is the perfect piece to tie your burgundy colour play to your favourite gold jewellery.

4. Dark Brown + Chartreuse Green

Style Notes: Miuccia Prada is the one to thank for the popularity of this colour combination, as it's one she frequently incorporates into her collections. After all, who other than Prada would think to pair a slimy green with a muddy brown?

Shop the Look: