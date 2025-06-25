Summer Is Here! 4 Fun and Incredibly Chic Colour Combinations I've Spotted Fashion People Wearing

I used to think that summer was the ideal time to experiment with my wardrobe, but I've accepted the fact that fluctuating weather ends up leaving me in more of a style rut than anything. I spend half of the season watching the weather app like a hawk, wondering what I'm going to experience the next day, and the other half decluttering and wardrobe-cleaning. When I finally have my clothes sorted out, I'm dedicating all efforts to preparing for the summer in full force. What's first on my agenda? Perfecting my colour palette. After all, summer is the best time to get creative and experiment with bright and bold hues.

My social media feeds (Instagram, TikTok, and Substack) have all been filled with creators diving into different colour combinations—in interiors, clothes and even food. It's quite soothing to the eyes, and I want to replicate that feeling with my wardrobe. I went down a rabbit hole of finding colourful inspiration for the season and I found the four combinations that stand out but also feel extremely wearable.

Keep scrolling to see the colour combinations I'll be testing out this summer.

4 Colour Combinations for Summer 2025:

1. Butter Yellow + Bright Red

@leandramcohen wearing sheer yellow dress and red mesh ballet flats. She is stood in front of a brick wall in a recent photo taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @leandramcohen)

Style Notes: Red is a powerful colour, but something about contrasting it with a delicate and light shade like butter yellow just feels oh so right.

Shop the Look:

Textured Midi Dress
ZARA
Textured Midi Dress

How chic!

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

These mesh ballet flats would pair nicely with the Zara midi dress.

Alleia Satin Two Piece
Reformation
Alleia Satin Two Piece

In my opinion, you can never go wrong with a matching set....especially in butter yellow.

Flora Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Flora Leather Sandals

I find all iterations of red look chic when paired with butter yellow, so if you're not a fan of bold colouring this subdued colour would work wonderfully.

Asymmetric Wrap-Knot Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Wrap-Knot Midi Dress

This would be perfect for a trip abroad or a lunch with the girls.

2. Bright Red + Cerulean Blue

@aniyahmorinia wearing red t-shirt and cerulean skirt

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: If you want to balance the boldness of the red with another punchy colour, I suggest cerulean. Doesn't this combination just immediately fill you with joy? Red and blue always work since they're both primary colours, but I think swapping the typical cobalt blue for this hue makes the combination feel fresher.

Shop the Look:

Scalloped Mini Dress
H&M
Scalloped Mini Dress

This looks far more expensive than its £28 price tag.

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

So many editors and fashion people love this flip flop in red. I can see the blue being the next big thing!

Slim Fit Rib-Knit Cotton Tee, Polo ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren
Slim Fit Rib-Knit Cotton Tee

If you're in the market for a well-made, slim-fit red tee, this is a fantastic option.

Allie Satin Skirt
Hush
Allie Satin Skirt

Picture this styled with a white blouse and kitten heels.

Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers Unisex
Puma
Speedcat

I've seen so many fashion people in this pair of Speedcats this summer.

3. Mint Green + Burgundy

@smythsisters wearing mint green sweatshirt, white shorts, and has a maroon hat around her wrist. She is wearing black and white socks and the cream and blue Adidas x Wales Bonner collab trainer. She is taking a mirror selfie and is stood on light wooden floor in front of a white wall in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Who knew a minty green and dark burgundy would go together? Not me—until I saw the funky colour combination popping up all over my feed. I usually wear burgundy in the autumn and winter, but this pairing creates an easy way to wear it in the summer.

Shop the Look:

Burgundy Flossie Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Burgundy Flossie Midi Dress

This dress will take you from summer garden party to pub lunch seamlessly.

Gingham Drawstring-Waist Cotton Shorts
ADANOLA
Gingham Drawstring-Waist Cotton Shorts

With gingham trending this summer, these shorts are a nice way to incorporate the trend whilst playing with the mint green colour.

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

This is surprisingly more spacious than it looks!

Boxy Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
COS
Boxy Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

Pair with you're favourite leather jacket and denim trousers for a pop of colour that looks fresh and effortless.

Spiral Gemstone Beaded Pendant Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated/dark Cherry Crystal Quartz - 18ct Gold Plated/dark Cherry Crystal Quartz
Heaven Mayhem
Spiral Gemstone Beaded Pendant Necklace

This is the perfect piece to tie your burgundy colour play to your favourite gold jewellery.

4. Dark Brown + Chartreuse Green

lucy williams wearing cream t-shirt, brown skirt, and lime green mules

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Miuccia Prada is the one to thank for the popularity of this colour combination, as it's one she frequently incorporates into her collections. After all, who other than Prada would think to pair a slimy green with a muddy brown?

Shop the Look:

Brown Colorado Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Brown Colorado Midi Dress

I'm all in on the functional sophistication a pocketed dress brings.

Satin Mules
Prada
Satin Mules

These are the exact shoes Lucy Williams is wearing above.

Rounded Merino Wool Maxi Skirt
MANGO
Linen-Blend Straight Skirt

I have a feeling that this set is going to sell out fast.

Ruched Asymmetric Top
MANGO
Satin Shirt With Draped Detail

How fun is this matching set!

Brocle Buckle Leather Shoulder Bag
OSOI
Brocle Buckle Leather Shoulder Bag

The quickest add-to-basket for me this year.

