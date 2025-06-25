Summer Is Here! 4 Fun and Incredibly Chic Colour Combinations I've Spotted Fashion People Wearing
There's nothing I love more than wearing colour in the summer; these four unusual colour combinations have convinced me to ditch my whites and embrace the bold. Scroll on to see the classic summer colours that aren't neutral, but are just as chic.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
I used to think that summer was the ideal time to experiment with my wardrobe, but I've accepted the fact that fluctuating weather ends up leaving me in more of a style rut than anything. I spend half of the season watching the weather app like a hawk, wondering what I'm going to experience the next day, and the other half decluttering and wardrobe-cleaning. When I finally have my clothes sorted out, I'm dedicating all efforts to preparing for the summer in full force. What's first on my agenda? Perfecting my colour palette. After all, summer is the best time to get creative and experiment with bright and bold hues.
My social media feeds (Instagram, TikTok, and Substack) have all been filled with creators diving into different colour combinations—in interiors, clothes and even food. It's quite soothing to the eyes, and I want to replicate that feeling with my wardrobe. I went down a rabbit hole of finding colourful inspiration for the season and I found the four combinations that stand out but also feel extremely wearable.
Keep scrolling to see the colour combinations I'll be testing out this summer.
4 Colour Combinations for Summer 2025:
1. Butter Yellow + Bright Red
Style Notes: Red is a powerful colour, but something about contrasting it with a delicate and light shade like butter yellow just feels oh so right.
Shop the Look:
2. Bright Red + Cerulean Blue
Style Notes: If you want to balance the boldness of the red with another punchy colour, I suggest cerulean. Doesn't this combination just immediately fill you with joy? Red and blue always work since they're both primary colours, but I think swapping the typical cobalt blue for this hue makes the combination feel fresher.
Shop the Look:
3. Mint Green + Burgundy
Style Notes: Who knew a minty green and dark burgundy would go together? Not me—until I saw the funky colour combination popping up all over my feed. I usually wear burgundy in the autumn and winter, but this pairing creates an easy way to wear it in the summer.
Shop the Look:
4. Dark Brown + Chartreuse Green
Style Notes: Miuccia Prada is the one to thank for the popularity of this colour combination, as it's one she frequently incorporates into her collections. After all, who other than Prada would think to pair a slimy green with a muddy brown?
Shop the Look:
