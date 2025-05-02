Converse have truly stood the test of time. The silhouette evokes decades of cool style, from grunge bands in the '90s to skaters in the early 2000s. But leave it to Olivia Rodrigo to give the beloved canvas kicks a Gen Z spin that feels fresh without trying too hard. Spotted strolling through Manhattan, the singer put together an outfit that was equal parts laid-back and chic—and yes, her Converse were the star of the show.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you're looking for an alternative to jeans this summer, let Rodrigo be your guide. Her lightweight carpenter pants—rolled at the hem, of course—are a no-brainer for a casual day in the city. She paired them with a basic black tank top, oval sunglasses, and her timeless black trainers. It’s exactly the kind of outfit that makes you want to reimagine your weekend uniform.



Keep scrolling to see how to re-create her look—and maybe add a new pair of Chucks to your closet while you’re at it.

Re-Create the Look:

& Other Stories Knitted Vest £67 SHOP NOW Wear on its own now, and layered over an Oxford shirt come autumn.

ARKET Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers £97 SHOP NOW These pants are a fantastic alternative to jeans.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star £60 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

Prada Doux Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £2950 SHOP NOW The definition of an everyday bag.

Celine Eyewear Triomphe 01 Oval Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW Yes, oval sunglasses are still trending.

Shop More Converse We Love:

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform £80 SHOP NOW High-tops will always be cool.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star £60 SHOP NOW These will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform £75 SHOP NOW These platform sneakers are perfect if you'd like to add a couple of inches to your height.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star £70 SHOP NOW One for the minimalists.

Converse Chuck 70 £80 SHOP NOW If you already own the classic colours, try this red hue.

Converse Omega Trainer Color Pop £75 SHOP NOW This sporty pair is great for more casual days.

Converse Chuck 70 Lace £85 SHOP NOW Simple, clean and easy to style.