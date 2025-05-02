Don't Wear Your Converse Trainers Without Seeing How Olivia Rodrigo Styled Hers in NYC
Olivia Rodrigo wore black Converse trainers in New York City. See how she styled it and shop the look for yourself.
Converse have truly stood the test of time. The silhouette evokes decades of cool style, from grunge bands in the '90s to skaters in the early 2000s. But leave it to Olivia Rodrigo to give the beloved canvas kicks a Gen Z spin that feels fresh without trying too hard. Spotted strolling through Manhattan, the singer put together an outfit that was equal parts laid-back and chic—and yes, her Converse were the star of the show.
If you're looking for an alternative to jeans this summer, let Rodrigo be your guide. Her lightweight carpenter pants—rolled at the hem, of course—are a no-brainer for a casual day in the city. She paired them with a basic black tank top, oval sunglasses, and her timeless black trainers. It’s exactly the kind of outfit that makes you want to reimagine your weekend uniform.
Keep scrolling to see how to re-create her look—and maybe add a new pair of Chucks to your closet while you’re at it.
Re-Create the Look:
Shop More Converse We Love:
These platform sneakers are perfect if you'd like to add a couple of inches to your height.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
