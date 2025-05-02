Don't Wear Your Converse Trainers Without Seeing How Olivia Rodrigo Styled Hers in NYC

Olivia Rodrigo wore black Converse trainers in New York City. See how she styled it and shop the look for yourself.

Olivia Rodrigo wears black Converse sneakers
News

Converse have truly stood the test of time. The silhouette evokes decades of cool style, from grunge bands in the '90s to skaters in the early 2000s. But leave it to Olivia Rodrigo to give the beloved canvas kicks a Gen Z spin that feels fresh without trying too hard. Spotted strolling through Manhattan, the singer put together an outfit that was equal parts laid-back and chic—and yes, her Converse were the star of the show.

Olivia Rodrigo wears black Converse sneakers

If you're looking for an alternative to jeans this summer, let Rodrigo be your guide. Her lightweight carpenter pants—rolled at the hem, of course—are a no-brainer for a casual day in the city. She paired them with a basic black tank top, oval sunglasses, and her timeless black trainers. It’s exactly the kind of outfit that makes you want to reimagine your weekend uniform.

Keep scrolling to see how to re-create her look—and maybe add a new pair of Chucks to your closet while you’re at it.

Re-Create the Look:

Knitted Vest
& Other Stories
Knitted Vest

Wear on its own now, and layered over an Oxford shirt come autumn.

Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers

These pants are a fantastic alternative to jeans.

Chuck Taylor All Star
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star

A classic choice.

Prada Doux Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Doux Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

The definition of an everyday bag.

Triomphe 01 Oval Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Triomphe 01 Oval Sunglasses

Yes, oval sunglasses are still trending.

Shop More Converse We Love:

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform

High-tops will always be cool.

Chuck Taylor All Star
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star

These will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform

These platform sneakers are perfect if you'd like to add a couple of inches to your height.

Chuck Taylor All Star
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star

One for the minimalists.

Chuck 70
Converse
Chuck 70

If you already own the classic colours, try this red hue.

Omega Trainer Color Pop
Converse
Omega Trainer Color Pop

This sporty pair is great for more casual days.

Chuck 70 Lace
Converse
Chuck 70 Lace

Simple, clean and easy to style.

Run Star Trainer Suede
Converse
Run Star Trainer Suede

I'll never stop wearing this brand.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

