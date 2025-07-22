Flat Mary Janes Are Cute, But If You Want to Look More Sophisticated, Wear These Instead

If you're reading this, you probably own a pair of flat Mary Janes. Given how long the trend has retained its popularity, most of us do at this point. While they certainly make for cute outfits, flat Mary Janes don't necessarily make for sophisticated outfits. I fully believe that shoes can have transformative powers, and the pair that Anne Hathaway just opted to wear while spotted out and about in Manhattan made her outfit look far more sophisticated than a pair of flat Mary Janes would have.

If you've already guessed that the style I'm referring to is high-heel Mary Jane pumps, you're absolutely correct. Hathaway opted for black patent-leather platforms, which she wore with a white T-shirt, pleated grey miniskirt, and plaid shirt. If she'd chosen the flat version of the enduring trend instead, her outfit would've still been good but not quite as chic and appropriate for a night out in NYC.

In case you're in the market for a new pair of heels to wear year-round, day or night, scroll on to shop Hathaway's exact Sézane pair along with a dozen of my favourite options on the market right now.

Anne Hathaway wearing a white T-shirt and gray miniskirt with Mary Jane heels.

(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Thom Browne skirt; Peter & James The Butterfly Bag in Azul (£2776); Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes (£175)

Get the Look:

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

An editor staple.

Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt
Reformation
Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt

Love.

Georgia High Mary Janes - Patent Black - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Georgia High Mary Janes

These went straight in my basket.

Rails, Hunter Shirt
Rails
Hunter Shirt

Yes please.

Shop More Mary Jane Heels:

Mesh Shoes With Buckle Strap - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Mesh Shoes With Buckle Strap

I'm in love with these.

Aline Block-Heel Satin and Suede Mary Jane Pumps
AEYDE
Aline Block-Heel Satin and Suede Mary Jane Pumps

I would wear with a midi dress and some gold jewellery.

Tania Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps
FERRAGAMO
Tania Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps

Now this is one heel that will be talked about.

Janis Buckled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps
CHLOÉ
Janis Buckled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps

I love the multiple straps on this one.

Ribbon 45 Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Ribbon 45 Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps

Classic.

Roxane Patent Square-Toe Mary Janes
Charles & Keith
Roxane Patent Square-Toe Mary Janes

Stunning.

Mary-Jane Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Mary-Jane Leather Pumps

So chic.

Campari Bridal 90 Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Mary Jane Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Campari Bridal 90 Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Mary Jane Pumps

A stiletto version never hurt nobody.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

