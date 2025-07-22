Flat Mary Janes Are Cute, But If You Want to Look More Sophisticated, Wear These Instead

If you're reading this, you probably own a pair of flat Mary Janes. Given how long the trend has retained its popularity, most of us do at this point. While they certainly make for cute outfits, flat Mary Janes don't necessarily make for sophisticated outfits. I fully believe that shoes can have transformative powers, and the pair that Anne Hathaway just opted to wear while spotted out and about in Manhattan made her outfit look far more sophisticated than a pair of flat Mary Janes would have.
If you've already guessed that the style I'm referring to is high-heel Mary Jane pumps, you're absolutely correct. Hathaway opted for black patent-leather platforms, which she wore with a white T-shirt, pleated grey miniskirt, and plaid shirt. If she'd chosen the flat version of the enduring trend instead, her outfit would've still been good but not quite as chic and appropriate for a night out in NYC.
In case you're in the market for a new pair of heels to wear year-round, day or night, scroll on to shop Hathaway's exact Sézane pair along with a dozen of my favourite options on the market right now.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.