I Missed Out on Zara’s Sell-Out Reversible Jacket—Now, 6 Even Chicer Styles Have Landed

If there's one thing that we can depend on, it's that when the weather cools, Zara will rise to the challenge. Elevated outerwear that often goes viral and sells out in minutes is what the high street brand has become known for, and already this season, we've had a few spectacular pieces fly out of stock. Personally, I think this season has been one of the strongest we've ever seen from the high street hero, and whilst we've already called out a few individual styles that have earned their praise this autumn, Zara has spotlighted one outerwear category that is chic, practical and trending for autumn/winter 2025: the reversible jacket.
A few weeks ago, I came across the Reversible Double-Face Coat, a standout style for its elevated appeal and double-sided offering (yes, there are still a few left if you're interested). Bringing together one side of cosy borg and another with a brown suede look, I was instantly won over, and began my search for the best reversible jackets at Zara right now.
Whilst reversible jackets aren't new, they feel like a fresh and clever outerwear update for 2025. This season, a host of elevated outerwear trends have arisen, and the double-sided feature of these jackets allows you to dip into two different styles with one purchase. Whilst there are various brands leaning into the reversible trend, Zara sets itself apart with the variety of outerwear included, as well as the finishing details that always make these high street pieces feel that much more expensive.
The borg and suede look combination is a seriously popular style for the season, bringing together two key trends of the moment with an added cosy edge. Alongside, Zara plays with more polished silhouettes from the smart collarless blazer style to the longline reversible trench coat. Considering that the days are about to cool even further as we move into winter, Zara has embraced faux fur finishes to add an insulating finish to the elevated styles. If history is anything to go by, these jackets won't stick around, so before they sell out, keep scrolling to shop the best reversible jackets at Zara right now, and explore more reversible jackets.
Shop the Best Reversible Jackets at Zara
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Faux Fur Jacket
On one side, show off the soft faux fur trim, or wear inside out for a full faux fur moment.
ZARA
Reversible Jacket With Faux Leather Trims
This collarless jacket will instantly bring a polished edge to your looks. Switch between the playful checks and minimalist grey side.
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Coat
This is the jacket that first drew my attention. Notice to the finer details that make this jacket look like a premium buy, from the smooth piping to the bold patch pockets.
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Faux Fur Coat
This immediately went into my basket! I adore the wide faux fur collar on one side which is undeniably striking, whilst the other side features the cream faux fur on the exterior with the smooth suede collar look. Both are just as good as each other.
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Faux Fur Coat
I just know that this black faux leather and faux fur duo is about to move fast!
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.