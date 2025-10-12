I Don't Do Uncomfortable Shoes—Kendall and JLaw Just Wore the Newly Trending Flat I’m Ready to Buy

Not a boot, not a Mary Jane—this is the anti-heel trend the chicest dressers are wearing right now.

Kendall Jenner stands on a road in New York wearing a black wool coat, black trousers and rounded-toe shoes
(Image credit: @​​kendalljenner )
If you took a peek into my wardrobe, it wouldn’t take long to realise that when it comes to styling, I’m a creature of habit. Sure, I appreciate new-season drops and impactful silhouettes, but I like to keep my own rotation pared back, sleek, and—most importantly—comfortable. That’s why you might notice a light layer of dust settling on the shoes in my collection that don’t quite deliver on that front.

Still, my love of style and fashion persists, which means I’m always on the lookout for a new-season shoe that offers a fresh wardrobe update and the comfort I crave—something that can carry me across the city while keeping me feeling confident and composed. So, when I spotted that both Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner had co-signed a new-season shoe trend that ticks all those boxes, I knew I was onto something special.

Kendall Jenner stands on a road in New York wearing a black wool coat, black trousers and rounded-toe shoes

(Image credit: @​​kendalljenner)

Tucked away in an Instagram carousel of Fashion Week looks, Kendall quietly backed what I think might come to be the shoe trend of the season. Not a heel, nor a boot, nor even last season’s trending Mary Janes—this time, Jenner emerged in a rounded-toe flat crafted from glossy leather.

What stood out most was the glove-like construction of the shoe. Instead of a stiff, structured shape, the soft leather closely hugged her foot, creating a form-fitting silhouette that felt distinctly fashion-forward. Peeking subtly from beneath her flowing black trousers, the rounded-toe flats looked relaxed yet intentional—the cool-girl alternative to the pointed-toe styles that have dominated recent seasons.

Jennifer Lawrence walks outside wearing a grey wool coat, blue jeans and rounded-toe flat shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As if I wasn’t already convinced by the chic silhouette, I then spotted Jennifer wearing the very same shape. Styling her pair of black rounded-toe flats with relaxed jeans, her look felt considered but not overstyled—something Lawrence always manages to master.

Right now, it’s a little too warm for boots but certainly too chilly for delicate ballet flats, which makes this higher-coverage in-between style feel like the perfect solution for this time of year. Aptly inspired, I’ve curated an edit of the best rounded-toe leather flats to shop this season. Read on to discover my picks.

Shop Round-Toe Flats

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

