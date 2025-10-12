I Don't Do Uncomfortable Shoes—Kendall and JLaw Just Wore the Newly Trending Flat I’m Ready to Buy

If you took a peek into my wardrobe, it wouldn’t take long to realise that when it comes to styling, I’m a creature of habit. Sure, I appreciate new-season drops and impactful silhouettes, but I like to keep my own rotation pared back, sleek, and—most importantly—comfortable. That’s why you might notice a light layer of dust settling on the shoes in my collection that don’t quite deliver on that front.
Still, my love of style and fashion persists, which means I’m always on the lookout for a new-season shoe that offers a fresh wardrobe update and the comfort I crave—something that can carry me across the city while keeping me feeling confident and composed. So, when I spotted that both Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner had co-signed a new-season shoe trend that ticks all those boxes, I knew I was onto something special.
Tucked away in an Instagram carousel of Fashion Week looks, Kendall quietly backed what I think might come to be the shoe trend of the season. Not a heel, nor a boot, nor even last season’s trending Mary Janes—this time, Jenner emerged in a rounded-toe flat crafted from glossy leather.
What stood out most was the glove-like construction of the shoe. Instead of a stiff, structured shape, the soft leather closely hugged her foot, creating a form-fitting silhouette that felt distinctly fashion-forward. Peeking subtly from beneath her flowing black trousers, the rounded-toe flats looked relaxed yet intentional—the cool-girl alternative to the pointed-toe styles that have dominated recent seasons.
As if I wasn’t already convinced by the chic silhouette, I then spotted Jennifer wearing the very same shape. Styling her pair of black rounded-toe flats with relaxed jeans, her look felt considered but not overstyled—something Lawrence always manages to master.
Right now, it’s a little too warm for boots but certainly too chilly for delicate ballet flats, which makes this higher-coverage in-between style feel like the perfect solution for this time of year. Aptly inspired, I’ve curated an edit of the best rounded-toe leather flats to shop this season. Read on to discover my picks.
Shop Round-Toe Flats
Mango
Leather Flat Shoes
These full-coverage flats are the perfect alternative to lighter ballerinas or Mary Janes as we move towards the colder months.
Massimo Dutti
Shiny Soft Leather Ballet Flats
There's something so effortlessly chic about the softly rounded-toe peaking out from underneath a draping pair of black trousers.
Poeve
Round-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Style with wooly socks to give you look a preppy finish, otherwise go without for a cleaner feel.
Soeur
Black Capri Shoes
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in a rich shade of chocolate brown.
Calvin Klein
Leather High-Cut Ballerinas
Honestly, the glossy leather and smart, sinuous cut makes these look a lot more expensive than they actually are.
The Row
Awar Flat Shoe in Leather
I'll always come back to The Row for their elevated basics, and these wearable flats are just too good to miss.
COS
Leather Ballet Flats
If I were you I'd be quick! These are already on their way to selling out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.