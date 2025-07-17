There are two things you should know about me. First, I love a laid-back look, and second, going out to eat is my favourite pastime. My idea of post-work fun is discovering new cuisines, low-key bars and secret tasting menus that I can tell my friends and colleagues about. But sometimes, knowing what to wear for my dinner dates can be tricky, especially as the weather shifts from cooler to eye-wateringly warm. My heavy jeans and jumpers have been flung to the bottom of my floorboardrobe (guilty!) and I’ve been left looking for my new staples instead that are perfect for all my summer dinner plans, but still feel casual and cool.
Ever on the hunt for a lo-fi look, I looked to the experts (i.e, the ever-fashionable people popping up on my social feed) to help inspire the outfits I’m looking for. The brief is this: I want a throw-on-and-go outfit that's as casual as it is chic; think pieces made from seersucker, linen and cotton (which are a must as the temperature warms) but that have a polish to them, too.
I’ve done some digging and found five of the best casual summer dinner looks which feature summer staples, statement fabrics, minimalistic colour palettes and trending silhouettes. Scroll down to see the looks: there's something here for everyone!
5 Outfits to Recreate for Casual Summer Dinner:
1. Maxi Dress + Crochet Shoes + Bangles
Style Notes: A maxi dress is exactly what comes to mind when I think casual summer dinner, but if there's one thing I’ve learnt, it’s that warm weather is a time to ditch the heel. With clammy feet and sweaty, well, everything, the added discomfort of a heel, even a kitten, is not what I’m looking for when creating a casual look. Instead, I’d opt for a little crochet number like Ingrid Edvinsen’s flats. A casually cool shoe silhouette brings a chic edge to an otherwise simplistic look, which is perfect for the summer’s workday that turns into a refined meal.
Shop the Look:
DISSH
Florence Shirred Cotton Midi Dress
This dress is going to work just as hard for you in the winter months as it does in the summer.
Pilgrim
ECLIPSE bangle white
What's not to love about the ceramic bangle trend?
Alohas
Rosemary Crochet Cream Ballet Flats
These are the exact ballet flats that Ingrid is wearing in the picture above.
Le Specs
Cat Eye Velodrome Sunglasses
These look far more expensive than their affordable price tag.
Mejuri
Dôme Ring
A chunky ring is always a good idea.
2. Halterneck Top + Black Bermuda Short + Crochet Hat
Style Notes: For me, the best summer casual dinner outfits are made up of pieces I already own. With this summer's trends awash with longline short styles and halterneck tops, I was pleased to realise these two staples were already in my wardrobe—and when paired together, as Debora Rosa has done, they create a look that feels effortlessly elegant. Styled with a simple flip-flop and a casual crochet hat, the outfit transitions from day to night with complete ease. I’m sold!
Shop the Look
Reiss
Knitted Sleeveless V-Neck Vest
This is the kind of top I would choose when recreating the outfit.
POSSE
Marchello Pleat-Front Linen Shorts
These have gone straight into my basket!
COS
Leather Flip Flops
These are selling out fast so if you like them, I'd be quick!
Kasa Lin
Black Le Teckel Medium Bag
I will never tire of looking at this beautiful bag.
& Other Stories
Woven Straw Bucket Hat
If you're on the hunt for a crochet style, look no further.
3. Denim Jacket + Maxi Babydoll Dress + Trainers
Style Notes: For me, the best evenings occur when you start the morning strolling Notting Hill markets, followed by a few drinks and pickie bits in Regents Park around lunch and then finish at a Berenjak-style restaurant. In London, your outfit needs to meet the evolving criteria and match the ever-changing weather, so I will be stealing the style of Luena Gama for the foreseeable future. A light denim jacket will keep you warm for the evenings when it cools, a babydoll maxi is a perfect dress for both warm and cool weather, and the Miu Miu x New Balance collab trainer is not only to die for but also works in both dressier and casual settings. It truly is the perfect combo.
Shop the Look:
Free People
All for Sun Maxi
Simply sublime.
Free People
Madison City Denim Jacket
A denim jacket will serve you well, whatever the weather.
Miu Miu
Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
I saw someone styling this pair of Miu Miu trainers on my TikTok FYP today and I have been sold ever since. With a narrow shape, flat sole and simple pop of colour, they have all the makings of a viral hit!
Free People
Willow Suede Sneakers
If the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 SL suede sneakers are *just* outside your price point (as they are mine), this pair from Free People are a great alternative.
Miu Miu
Logo Sunglasses
I live by a pair of statement sunnies and this pair from Miu Miu stay at the top of my wish list.
4. Maxi Skirt + Vest + Sunglasses
Style Notes: In my humble opinion, an all-navy look is undeniably elegant. A tone that exudes casual refinement, it struck me instantly when Tia Dewitt appeared on my screen in a monochromatic ensemble—a causal dinner outfit winner! Comprised of a maxi skirt, racer tank layered with a matching scoopneck and Onitsuka Tigertrainers, this outfit works because of the summery, laid-back simplicity of it. Perfect for a dinner al fresco.
Shop the Look:
Free People
Knockout Tank
In colder weather, I would style these with the Uniqlo navy silk trousers, oversized leather bomber and ballet flats for a similar feeling look.
'S Max Mara
Jokey pleated taffeta midi skirt
This skirt makes me want to completely rework my aesthetic.
Onitsuka Tiger
MEXICO 66 SABOT
These slip-on mesh trainers are perfect for warm weather styling.
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
The gift that keeps on giving, regardless of the season.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Eclipse Woven Leather Tote
If there's one summer tote I think is worth the price, it has to be this Dragon Diffusion number.
5. T-bar Heels + T-shirt + Bermuda Shorts
Style Notes: I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again, simplicity is key when looking for an impactful casual dinner outfit, and Marilyn nails it. A tan brown oversized tee, tucked into black bermuda shorts and finished with a tan t-bar wedged heel…this may look simplistic, but it creates a look that's as practical as it is stylish and I’m desperate to recreate it.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Oversize Heavy Weight T-Shirt
The perfect basic tee.
Hush
Lya Bermuda Shorts
The perfect addition to my capsule wardrobe.
ST. AGNI
Latice Weave Mini Bon Bon Shoulder Bag
How gorgeous?
COS
Chunky Curved Bangle
The Ceramic jewellery trend wont be slowing down anytime soon.