5 Simple Yet Stylish Minidress-and-Flip-Flop Combos I'll Be Wearing on Repeat This Summer
Mini dresses and summer go hand-in-hand, when paired with a classic flip-flop, well, it's the ultimate outfit combo. Scroll on to see the best mini dress and flip flop outfits for summer 2025 and beyond.
I am in my absolute element with the weather right now. I muchprefer summer over winter so I’m loving the heat. And while I do admit the mid-thirties was slightly too hot for the UK, if I were abroad, I’d be soaking up the sun. And yes, it has ebbed and flowed with the odd shower here and there, but that doesn’t really need acknowledging, does it?
When it comes to peak summer, I always tend to have a few fail-safe outfit formulas I come back to time and time again. I love those easy throw-on outfits that still look chic without any thought having to go into them. And when it's this nice outside, I want to spend as little time as possible inside my flat, rummaging through my wardrobe.
Dresses are the backbone of my summer capsule and I arguably have one that can work for literally any occasion. Whether it's running errands, heading into the office, going out for a catch-up with the girls or heading off on holiday, I know I have a dress that will work. While I tend to favour midi and maxi dresses, minidresses are something I’ve newly started gravitating towards. As I’ve hit my thirties and am more secure in my personal style, I’m finally finding minidresses that I can invest in and know I’ll reach for them year after year. I always favour a more neutral palette, but when it comes to summer dress,es I do branch out of my comfort zone a bit, whether it’s with a colour or a print.
A newfound outfit formula for me to add to my list is a minidress with flip-flops. Yes, it may sound basic, but don’t let that deter you—sometimes the simplest look can have the most impact. It’s a sophisticated, stylish option for a scorching hot summer day, and one I’ll be wearing on repeat.
If that sounds like something you might also be interested in (and why wouldn't you!) then scroll on to see the minidress and flip-flop outfits worth copying this summer.
5 Minidress and Flip-Flop Outfits I’ll Be Recreating This Summer:
1. Crochet Mini Dress + Flip Flops
Style Notes: The timeless crochet dress is synonymous with jetting off on a break abroad and hot summer afternoons. The chic boho style and breezy fabric is an effortless option to throw on and look instantly put together. Just add flip-flops and your outfit is done.
2. Linen Block Colour Minidress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: In peak summer, a linen mini dress is a go-to thanks to its light fabrication. Opting for a block coloured dress makes it instantly feel more put-together, and then just add your flip flops and match the rest of your accessories. Done!
3. Bright Minidress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: For those days when you just don’t know what to put on, add a dopamine-inducing bright mini dress. It’ll make you feel much more dressed up than you are, and the pop of colour will brighten any day.
4. Black Minidress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: There’s just something about a black minidress that is so sophisticated. It’s a timeless style that is appropriate for any occasion, whether it’s running errands, off out for dinner or even a day in the office. Flip flops give it a more everyday feel than the typical night out on the town LBD.
5. Printed Minidress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: This summer, classic prints are everywhere. Whether it’s a polka dot or gingham, their timeless appeal makes them a piece you’ll reach for year after year. Adding a simple flip-flopx keeps all eyes on your dress.
