Sorry, Sambas—These 7 Trainer Trends are the Ones Fashion Insiders Are Buying This Winter

Nothing gets me excited for a new season like the prospect of new sneaker trends. Because full disclosure: I’m somewhat of a shoe girl. (I’m also a bag, jewellery and coat person too, but that’s a story for another time). And whilst yes, I love a range of shoes: loafers, boots, heels and flats, sneakers are the category that have me in a chokehold. Why? Because they’re comfortable, they achieve that effortless casual-cool styling with minimal effort and, more often than not, the most hyped styles are reasonably affordable. Even the most trending pairs from big players like New Balance, Nike and adidas tend to come in under £200, many half that. What's more, is the high street offering has never been better. For instance, the very sleek and extremely chic Cos minimal suede trainers have been seen on some of our favourite style insiders, worn in every shade from vibrant red, to more subtle taupe and chocolate brown. I personally have my eye on the pony-hair pair.
It goes without saying that luxury trainers are really having moment, though, with Loewe,Miu Miu and Dries van Noten’s hero styles earning a place on many of our wish lists and wardrobes. Adding to this, certain more controversial luxury trainers are currently making a comeback. A topic hot at Who What Wear HQ at the moment is the renaissance of the ever-divisive Isabel Marant wedge platform style, Bobby and Beckett.
Whatever your style of choice is, controversial or classic, there's no denying that a fresh pair of creps really are an easy, low-key way to give your capsule wardrobe a refresh. Even the oldest denim, tailored trousers or cargo pants look revitalised with a new sneaker style poking out at the toe.
As autumn gradually becomes winter, I’ve been questioning which trainers will make the most-wanted list. Will 2025’s hybrid style, the sneakerina, still be on our radar? (The short answer: yes it will). What silhouette be the most dominant on the street style scene? And the question I've been asking myself: which adidas sneaker will overtake the Samba this season?
If you need answers, scroll on ahead.
7 Trending Trainer Styles to Buy Now
1. Slender silhouettes
Style notes: After years of chunky trainers by Reebok followed by 'dadcore' sneakers from the likes of Asics, we're finally in a sleeker silhouette era. Onitsuka Tiger, Speedcats and New Balance are dominating this trend right now. I personally love a fabric material over leather or suede for this, extra points if it's shiny like Marianne Smyth's pictured here, just be sure not to wear these in the rain...
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
471 Suede- and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers
2. Hybrid Styles
Style notes: Is it a sneaker, is it a ballet flat? Is it a trainer or is it a wedge? It's both! That's right—hybrid trainers are having a moment, which is great for those, like me, that are thoroughly indecisive. Summer's stand-out 'sneakerina' style isn't going anywhere this winter, and as mentioned, Isabel Marant's controversial wedge Beckett styles are also back.
PUMA
Puma Speedcat Ballet in Print
PUMA
Puma Speedcat Ballet in Brown
Simone Rocha
Ballerina Grip Leather Sneakers
3. Practically Perfect
Style notes: Finally, a sneaker trend that will make you mum proud! You heard it here first—being practical couldn't be cooer right now. The gorpcore trend is hardly a new one, it has celebrated brands like Salomon for years, but as we approach winter and walking will only include muddier terrains, details that allude to hiking, trekking and the great outdoors couldn't be more relevant. Case in point: these North Face hiking boot style sneakers.
Salomon
Xt Pu.re Advanced Sneakers
Free People
Keen Jasper Trainers
Free People
Salomon Xt-6
4. Gum Soles
Style notes: Looking for a gum sole on a trainer (as a preference) is not something I thought I'd find myself doing, but here I am. I think this started to emerge with the Samba, but now it's seen across multiple styles and brands, often with a more slender shape.
Free People
Puma Speedcat Sneakers
Loewe
Flow Runner 2.0 Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers
5. Animal Print
Style notes: Snakeskin, cow print, leopard or zebra: it doesn't matter which animal print takes your fancy, they're all trending this winter. We can't seem to get enough of brown at the moment, and I think a little statement print on your toes is the best way to add some personality to a head-to-toe monotone look. Because reminder: animal print is a neutral after all.
John Lewis
John Lewis France Suede Fawn Print Sporty Runner Trainers, Brown/white
PUMA
Speedcat Wild Sneakers Women
Next
Cow Print Slim Premium Leather Lace-Up Trainers
6. Designer Collabs
Style notes: It will come as a shock to absolutely no one that a sneaker trend going nowhere is designer collaborations. In the last couple of weeks (days, even), we've seen Nike join forces with both Jacquemus and KNWLS. Miu Miu x New Balance, Asics x Cecilie Bahnsen, Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela, pick your luxury collaboration fighter (or two, or three), and get wearing them!
Miu Miu
New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Suede and Mesh Sneakers
Knwls Nike Air Max Muse Noir - 36
Miu Miu
Miu Miu X New Balance Leather 530 Sl Mules
7. Superstars
Style notes: If you came to this story just to find out what I predict will be the new Samba style, congratulations–you got here! I have it on good authority (from an insider friend at adidas) that the trainer next to take off for the brand is the Superstar. Coming in both black and white, and being seen on every Gen Z influencer, editor and stylist in the last few weeks, I predict this is the shoe you're likely to see the coolest girls wearing this winter.
Rebecca Rhys-Evans is a London-based fashion and beauty editor with a decade of editorial experience. She started working at Who What Wear UK in the summer of 2022, where she was hired to lead all branded content for the UK site. Be it styling the latest designer collections, or reviewing the most recent beauty skincare products, Rebecca is the voice (and often face) for Who What Wear UK’s commercial partnerships. A self-confessed internet obsessive, she loves all facets of content creation—be it writing, filming, art directing or styling—and revels in collaborating with brands to help harness their product and tell their story. Before Who What Wear, Rebecca contributed to FLANNELS.com, BURO., Polyester, Screenshot, Marie Claire, Refinery29 and Culture Trip, reporting on everything from internet culture, sustainability and trends.