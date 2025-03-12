I'm Not Saying White Trainers Are Out, But This Other Anti-Trend Pair Is Officially In for 2025
The debate between black and white sneakers continues to be a hot topic in sneaker culture. While white kicks are often seen as the classic symbol of clean and crisp style, black sneakers are becoming increasingly popular among fashion people, including celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence.
Recently, J.Law was spotted in New York City wearing black Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers. These shoes feature a sleek, minimalistic silhouette, luxurious craftsmanship, and a retro-inspired design, making them highly sought after by the style set. For a casual yet polished look, she paired them with a black beanie, a red scarf, a double-breasted wool coat, wide-leg pants, and red socks.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior F/W 23 coat; Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers; The Row bag
We're not saying white trainers are out, but it's clear that black sneakers are definitely in for 2025—and for good reason. Black trainers' sophisticated and subtle power adds an undeniable edge to any outfit. Plus, they are versatile, allowing for both
understated and bold looks, and they seamlessly blend with casual and formal attire.
If you're looking to refresh your sneaker collection, keep scrolling to shop for Lawrence's exact pair and more chic black-sneaker options.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Trainers:
Shop More Chic Black Trainers:
These popular sneakers will effortlessly integrate into your active wardrobe too.
I'm not saying Japan trainers are out, but Sambas are still the top Adidas style for 2025.
The rchunky sole is retro yet modern, and the suede fabric is quite luxurious.
All chic street style dressers own these and wear them with wide-leg trousers.
If you're looking for a cool pair of sneakers that no one else has, grab these.
These will make leggings, jeans, skirts and black pants look so much cooler.
