The debate between black and white sneakers continues to be a hot topic in sneaker culture. While white kicks are often seen as the classic symbol of clean and crisp style, black sneakers are becoming increasingly popular among fashion people, including celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence.

Recently, J.Law was spotted in New York City wearing black Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers. These shoes feature a sleek, minimalistic silhouette, luxurious craftsmanship, and a retro-inspired design, making them highly sought after by the style set. For a casual yet polished look, she paired them with a black beanie, a red scarf, a double-breasted wool coat, wide-leg pants, and red socks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior F/W 23 coat; Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers; The Row bag

We're not saying white trainers are out, but it's clear that black sneakers are definitely in for 2025—and for good reason. Black trainers' sophisticated and subtle power adds an undeniable edge to any outfit. Plus, they are versatile, allowing for both

understated and bold looks, and they seamlessly blend with casual and formal attire.



If you're looking to refresh your sneaker collection, keep scrolling to shop for Lawrence's exact pair and more chic black-sneaker options.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Trainers:

Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 in Soft Calfskin £725 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are still in stock.

Shop More Chic Black Trainers:

LOEWE + on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers £375 SHOP NOW These popular sneakers will effortlessly integrate into your active wardrobe too.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW I'm not saying Japan trainers are out, but Sambas are still the top Adidas style for 2025.

The Row Canvas Sneakers in Viscose and Linen £1060 SHOP NOW So sleek, so effortless.

ZARA Multicoloured Trainers £28 SHOP NOW The rchunky sole is retro yet modern, and the suede fabric is quite luxurious.

Puma Speedcat OG Puma Speedcat Og £90 SHOP NOW All chic street style dressers own these and wear them with wide-leg trousers.

Anthropologie Gola Cyclone Trainers £85 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a cool pair of sneakers that no one else has, grab these.

Free People Asics Skyhand Og Sneakers £98 SHOP NOW These will make leggings, jeans, skirts and black pants look so much cooler.

Massimo Dutti Trainers in Contrast Pieces £100 SHOP NOW No one will believe that these are from the high street.

Tods Suede and Leather Sneakers £510 SHOP NOW Bravo, Tods. These are luxury trainers personified.

Dries Van Noten Leather and Suede Sneakers £360 SHOP NOW There's no missing these graphic trainers.

Jimmy Choo Diamond X Ii F £625 SHOP NOW Such an edgy, fashion forward style.