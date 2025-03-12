I'm Not Saying White Trainers Are Out, But This Other Anti-Trend Pair Is Officially In for 2025

By
published
in News

The debate between black and white sneakers continues to be a hot topic in sneaker culture. While white kicks are often seen as the classic symbol of clean and crisp style, black sneakers are becoming increasingly popular among fashion people, including celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence.

Recently, J.Law was spotted in New York City wearing black Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers. These shoes feature a sleek, minimalistic silhouette, luxurious craftsmanship, and a retro-inspired design, making them highly sought after by the style set. For a casual yet polished look, she paired them with a black beanie, a red scarf, a double-breasted wool coat, wide-leg pants, and red socks.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black beanie, sunglasses, red scarf, black jacket, black Loewe sneakers, and red socks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Dior F/W 23 coat; Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers; The Row bag

We're not saying white trainers are out, but it's clear that black sneakers are definitely in for 2025—and for good reason. Black trainers' sophisticated and subtle power adds an undeniable edge to any outfit. Plus, they are versatile, allowing for both
understated and bold looks, and they seamlessly blend with casual and formal attire.

If you're looking to refresh your sneaker collection, keep scrolling to shop for Lawrence's exact pair and more chic black-sneaker options.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Trainers:

Ballet Runner 2.0 in Soft Calfskin
Loewe
Ballet Runner 2.0 in Soft Calfskin

I can't believe these are still in stock.

Shop More Chic Black Trainers:

+ on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers
LOEWE
+ on Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers

These popular sneakers will effortlessly integrate into your active wardrobe too.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

I'm not saying Japan trainers are out, but Sambas are still the top Adidas style for 2025.

Canvas Sneakers in Viscose and Linen
The Row
Canvas Sneakers in Viscose and Linen

So sleek, so effortless.

Multicoloured Trainers
ZARA
Multicoloured Trainers

The rchunky sole is retro yet modern, and the suede fabric is quite luxurious.

Puma Speedcat Og
Puma Speedcat OG
Puma Speedcat Og

All chic street style dressers own these and wear them with wide-leg trousers.

Gola Cyclone Trainers
Anthropologie
Gola Cyclone Trainers

If you're looking for a cool pair of sneakers that no one else has, grab these.

Asics Skyhand Og Sneakers
Free People
Asics Skyhand Og Sneakers

These will make leggings, jeans, skirts and black pants look so much cooler.

Massimo Dutti, Trainers in Contrast Pieces
Massimo Dutti
Trainers in Contrast Pieces

No one will believe that these are from the high street.

Suede and Leather Sneakers
Tods
Suede and Leather Sneakers

Bravo, Tods. These are luxury trainers personified.

Leather and Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather and Suede Sneakers

There's no missing these graphic trainers.

Diamond X Ii F
Jimmy Choo
Diamond X Ii F

Such an edgy, fashion forward style.

Prax 2.0 Re-Nylon and Suede Sneakers
Prada
Prax 2.0 Re-Nylon and Suede Sneakers

You can't beat this pared-back yet polished finish.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸