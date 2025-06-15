Anyone With Good Taste in Shoes Will Run to Order These New Adidas It Trainers
Dakota Johnson is one of those celebrities whose taste I really trust. I would wear almost everything that she wears, and that includes her shoes. Much to my delight, Johnson has been out and about in NYC quite a bit this week, as she promotes her upcoming film, Materialists, and each of her outfits have been filled with trends and classic pieces.
A casual outfit Johnson wore yesterday instantly caught my attention, mostly because of her shoes. Johnson wore an It trainer that's also loved by her friend Jennifer Lawrence, the Adidas Taekwondo trainers. Johnson's are the Taekwondo Mei, which are ballet flat–inspired trainers that slip on. She opted for the highly coveted cow-print iteration, which is somehow pretty well stocked (at press time, at least) at some of our favourite retailers.. She expertly paired the trendy trainers with an oversize trench coat, a white T-shirt, and jeans. I'm not sure about you, but I'll be ordering them immediately, especially given the reasonable £100 price point. Keep scrolling to join me.
On Dakota Johnson: Ferragamo Hug Soft Leather Convertible Bag (£1455); Adidas Taekwondo Mei Sneakers in White (£99)
Shop the Adidas Taekwondo Mei Cow-Print Trainers:
Shop More Taekwondo Mei Sneakers:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
