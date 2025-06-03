This Shoe Trend Used to Give Me the Ick—Dakota Johnson Just Made Them Look Incredibly Chic

There’s something about the full-coverage design of a closed-toe wedge that never quite sat right with me. With so much material enveloping the foot, then extending into a solid, weighty base, I often found the style more clunky than considered—a distracting element that disrupted, rather than elevated, an outfit. But I’ll admit, my stance has softened since spotting Dakota Johnson out this week, styling a pair of closed-toe wedges that, much to my surprise, I can only describe as genuinely chic.

Wearing the Colt Leather Mules (£880) from New York label Khaite, Johnson chose a jet-black pair crafted in glossy leather. The sleek design featured a backless wedge that curved elegantly into a soft square toe, with a low vamp that revealed just enough of the foot to feel fresh. The open heel brought a welcome lightness to the look, balancing out the typically heavy silhouette of a closed-toe wedge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sticking to a sharp, all-black palette, Johnson started with a deep V-neck top in inky black; she layered a long-line leather jacket over the top, finishing with a tonal pair of flared black jeans. The high-shine wedges grounded the look, adding height and polish without veering into overstatement.

Rather than opting for a traditional raffia wedge often seen in summer, Johnson’s sleek leather pair offered a sophisticated edge that integrated seamlessly into her monochrome ensemble.

While her denim styling has already given me ideas for early summer, I can see this wedge silhouette working just as well with the billowing cotton skirts and airy dresses that define the season’s warmest days. To shop the shoe trend that’s finally converted me, scroll on for my edit of the best closed-toe wedges available now.

