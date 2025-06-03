This Shoe Trend Used to Give Me the Ick—Dakota Johnson Just Made Them Look Incredibly Chic

With a weighty base and full-coverage design, I never got on with the closed-toe wedge trend—that was until I spotted Dakota Johnson style a pair.

Dakota Johnson wears an all black outfit including a longline leather jacket, black flared jeans, closed-toe wedges and a black v-neck top.
There’s something about the full-coverage design of a closed-toe wedge that never quite sat right with me. With so much material enveloping the foot, then extending into a solid, weighty base, I often found the style more clunky than considered—a distracting element that disrupted, rather than elevated, an outfit. But I’ll admit, my stance has softened since spotting Dakota Johnson out this week, styling a pair of closed-toe wedges that, much to my surprise, I can only describe as genuinely chic.

Wearing the Colt Leather Mules (£880) from New York label Khaite, Johnson chose a jet-black pair crafted in glossy leather. The sleek design featured a backless wedge that curved elegantly into a soft square toe, with a low vamp that revealed just enough of the foot to feel fresh. The open heel brought a welcome lightness to the look, balancing out the typically heavy silhouette of a closed-toe wedge.

Sticking to a sharp, all-black palette, Johnson started with a deep V-neck top in inky black; she layered a long-line leather jacket over the top, finishing with a tonal pair of flared black jeans. The high-shine wedges grounded the look, adding height and polish without veering into overstatement.

Rather than opting for a traditional raffia wedge often seen in summer, Johnson’s sleek leather pair offered a sophisticated edge that integrated seamlessly into her monochrome ensemble.

While her denim styling has already given me ideas for early summer, I can see this wedge silhouette working just as well with the billowing cotton skirts and airy dresses that define the season’s warmest days. To shop the shoe trend that’s finally converted me, scroll on for my edit of the best closed-toe wedges available now.

SHOP CLOSED-TOE WEDGES:

Colt Leather Mules
KHAITE
Colt Leather Mules

Shop the closed-toe wedges that Dakota loves.

Wedge Slingback Shoes
Zara
Wedge Slingback Shoes

Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Westlyn Closed Toe Wedge
Reformation
Westlyn Closed Toe Wedge

Style with black flare jeans and a simple black tank to get Johnson's look.

Micro Wedge Mule / Black Suede
Le Monde Béryl
Micro Wedge Mule

I can really see the micro wedge trend taking off this summer.

Asos Design Palmer Slingback Wedges in Red
ASOS
Palmer Slingback Wedges

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Lizard-Effect Leather Wedge Mules
Toteme
Lizard-Effect Leather Wedge Mules

These also come in a chocolate brown shade.

75 Suede Point-Toe Wedge Mules
Alaïa
75 Suede Point-Toe Wedge Mules

The suede shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

