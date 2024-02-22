Looking at These 32 Blonde Bobs Made Me Cut My Hair

Being experimental with your hair doesn't necessarily mean that you have to go all-out with new hues, statement fringing or lashings of layers. Often, the simplest switches make the most impact. Right now, with the changing season, it seems everyone is busy dreaming of, and mood boarding potential styles.

As changing your hair can be a big decision, I thought it might be worth sharing my recent experience in hope it might inspire some of you. You see, I recently chopped off my lengthy blonde hair to join the bob/long bob brigade. A few months back, after researching for a feature on blunt bob hairstyles, I convinced myself to go for the chop, which was masterfully created by session stylist Jenn Linton of Linton & Mac.

My new blonde bob makes its debut.

And guess what? I've found it to be one of the best decisions I've made this year. Not only does my new blonde bob take half the drying time that it used to, but somehow, it also makes everything I wear look significantly cooler.

I'm not the only one who sings the blonde bob's praises. Keep scrolling to see the best blonde bob hairstyles on influencers and A-listers alike.

Elsa Hosk's bouncy bob gives old money vibes.

Hailey continues to convince us to cut our hair into a blunt bob.

Slick your bob back like Florence Pugh for an easy evening hairstyle.

I love Alexis Foreman's effortless long bob hairstyle.

Create movement and dimension by adding a subtle bend using your straighteners.

Lotte elevates her blonde bob with a pearly hair clip.

Jasmine's bright blonde locks are a great reference if you're looking to go lighter.

Adding texture to your bob will make it all the more versatile.

Ciara opts for a balayage-effect on her bob with darker roots and blonde highlights around her crown.

Erica's deep side parting instantly adds volume to her 'do.

Fearne has long been my blonde bob muse.

Halle Berry's highlighted bob will always be a classic hairstyle.

Darker lowlights are a great way to add dimension to a short hairstyle.

Linda keeps things fresh with her platinum bob.

Lotta's chin-grazing bob hones her edgy style.

Cool toned highlights on natural roots looks seriously chic.

I'm obsessed with Lucy's micro bob bun.

J.Lo's warm toned honey and caramel bob works perfectly for autumn and winter.

The fringe really makes this cut.

Marissa's lived-in roots give her look a sultry edge.

Blonde tones add definition to Fleur East's curls.

Lizzy's relaxed waves are how we want our hair to look every day.

The centre parting and blunt ends make this feel a really modern cut.

Remember Kim's blonde era?

Rose Byrne's tousled lob is the perfect low-maintenance option.

The deep roots, the quaffed ends… if only my hair could look like Lily's every day.

All the inspiration you need for a side-parted bob.

The blonde and brown contrast adds so much dimension to this bob.

Saoirse Ronan decorates her 'do with a fancy hair clip.

Slick back the hair and leave the front sections loose for an easy up-do, just like Margot's.

Lucy Boynton is fast-becoming the queen of the blonde bob, and it's not hard to see why.

Proving that a bob looks just has great with ringlets, this swept-over style is impossibly glam.

SHOP THE BEST PRODUCTS TO MAINTAIN YOUR COLOUR

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector £28 SHOP NOW Try applying this hair protector once or twice a week to repair coloured hair.

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment Set £76 SHOP NOW Redken's leave-in set will keep coloured hair healthy, and prolong the life of your colour.

K18 Peptide Prep PH-Maintenance Shampoo £39 SHOP NOW This detoxing shampoo removes excess oil and product build up, bringing your locks back to life.

Color Wow Color Security Shampoo £22 SHOP NOW This helps to prevent your blonde hair from turning brassy in between salon visits.

Beauty Works Root Concealer Spray £15 £11 SHOP NOW This root concealer instantly blends root regrowth and greys.

This piece was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

