Looking at These 32 Blonde Bobs Made Me Cut My Hair

Maxine Eggenberger
By Maxine Eggenberger
published

Being experimental with your hair doesn't necessarily mean that you have to go all-out with new hues, statement fringing or lashings of layers. Often, the simplest switches make the most impact. Right now, with the changing season, it seems everyone is busy dreaming of, and mood boarding potential styles.

As changing your hair can be a big decision, I thought it might be worth sharing my recent experience in hope it might inspire some of you. You see, I recently chopped off my lengthy blonde hair to join the bob/long bob brigade. A few months back, after researching for a feature on blunt bob hairstyles, I convinced myself to go for the chop, which was masterfully created by session stylist Jenn Linton of Linton & Mac.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1577442970647-image

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger)

My new blonde bob makes its debut. 

And guess what? I've found it to be one of the best decisions I've made this year. Not only does my new blonde bob take half the drying time that it used to, but somehow, it also makes everything I wear look significantly cooler. 

I'm not the only one who sings the blonde bob's praises. Keep scrolling to see the best blonde bob hairstyles on influencers and A-listers alike.

Elsa hosk with bouncy blonde bob

(Image credit: @hosk_elsa)

Elsa Hosk's bouncy bob gives old money vibes.

Hailey Bieber with sunkissed blonde wavy bob

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey continues to convince us to cut our hair into a blunt bob.

Florence Pugh with slicked back blonde bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

Slick your bob back like Florence Pugh for an easy evening hairstyle.

Alexis Foreman with touseled long bob haircut

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

I love Alexis Foreman's effortless long bob hairstyle.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1676120419748-main

(Image credit: @emmarosestyle)

Create movement and dimension by adding a subtle bend using your straighteners.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429660081-image

(Image credit: @livingwithlotte)

Lotte elevates her blonde bob with a pearly hair clip. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1663754279123-main

(Image credit: @goldenbarbie)

Jasmine's bright blonde locks are a great reference if you're looking to go lighter. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429662283-image

(Image credit: @charlottekuhrt)

Adding texture to your bob will make it all the more versatile. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1577789202518-image

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara opts for a balayage-effect on her bob with darker roots and blonde highlights around her crown.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429664369-image

(Image credit: @erica_davies)

Erica's deep side parting instantly adds volume to her 'do. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429665040-image

(Image credit: @fearnecotton)

Fearne has long been my blonde bob muse.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1577789582124-image

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry's highlighted bob will always be a classic hairstyle.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1676120758320-main

(Image credit: @thefashionbugblog)

Darker lowlights are a great way to add dimension to a short hairstyle.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429666262-image

(Image credit: @_lindatol)

Linda keeps things fresh with her platinum bob. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429667805-image

(Image credit: @lottaliinalove)

Lotta's chin-grazing bob hones her edgy style. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1663685770042-main

(Image credit: @celmatique)

Cool toned highlights on natural roots looks seriously chic. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429668760-image

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

I'm obsessed with Lucy's micro bob bun. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1663752849139-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo's warm toned honey and caramel bob works perfectly for autumn and winter. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1577789981037-image

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fringe really makes this cut.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429671184-image

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

Marissa's lived-in roots give her look a sultry edge. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1663752844658-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blonde tones add definition to Fleur East's curls. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429672718-image

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Lizzy's relaxed waves are how we want our hair to look every day. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1577790054410-image

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The centre parting and blunt ends make this feel a really modern cut.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1577789340472-image

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember Kim's blonde era?

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1587752681763-image

(Image credit: @HUNGVANNGO)

Rose Byrne's tousled lob is the perfect low-maintenance option.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429676265-image

(Image credit: @benskervin)

The deep roots, the quaffed ends… if only my hair could look like Lily's every day. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1663752826908-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All the inspiration you need for a side-parted bob. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1663693347986-main

(Image credit: @lucyhale)

The blonde and brown contrast adds so much dimension to this bob. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429676708-image

(Image credit: @benskervin)

Saoirse Ronan decorates her 'do with a fancy hair clip. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1576429678244-image

(Image credit: @patidubroff)

Slick back the hair and leave the front sections loose for an easy up-do, just like Margot's. 

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1577441907309-image

(Image credit: @lucyboynton1)

Lucy Boynton is fast-becoming the queen of the blonde bob, and it's not hard to see why.

blonde-bob-hairstyles-284436-1587752690127-image

(Image credit: @HUNGVANNGO)

Proving that a bob looks just has great with ringlets, this swept-over style is impossibly glam.

SHOP THE BEST PRODUCTS TO MAINTAIN YOUR COLOUR 

Olaplex + No.3 Hair Perfector
Olaplex
No.3 Hair Perfector

Try applying this hair protector once or twice a week to repair coloured hair. 

Redken + Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment Set
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment Set

Redken's leave-in set will keep coloured hair healthy, and prolong the life of your colour. 

K18 + Peptide Prep PH-Maintenance Shampoo
K18
Peptide Prep PH-Maintenance Shampoo

This detoxing shampoo removes excess oil and product build up, bringing your locks back to life. 

Color Wow, Color Security Shampoo
Color Wow
Color Security Shampoo

This helps to prevent your blonde hair from turning brassy in between salon visits.

Beauty Works, Root Concealer Spray
Beauty Works
Root Concealer Spray

This root concealer instantly blends root regrowth and greys.

This piece was published at an earlier date and has since been updated. 

Next up, the repairing hair masks that will give your strands some TLC.

Explore More:
Hair Color
Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. 


Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: