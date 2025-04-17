Confirmed: The Coolest of People Are Ditching Polished Bobs In Favour of the Wavy Shag

This season, it's all about this low-fuss, lived-in hairstyle.

Wavy Shag Hairstyle
(Image credit: @alexachung, @sabinasocol, @lauraharrier)
Every now and again, I come across a hair trend that I just know is going to be cool for years to come. First it was the bob hairstyle, then it was the pixie cut, but lately everyone has been talking about the shag hair trend. No, this hairstyle isn't new, but it's had a revival over the last few years, and it seems that people can't get enough.

If you're not familiar, this hairstyle involves lots of choppy layers (focusing a lot on face-framing pieces) and an abundance of texture and movement throughout the roots and ends. It looks incredible on all hair types, hair lengths and hair colours, and pairs perfectly with statement fringes and curtain bangs. Lots of experts have acknowledged the want for low-effort, laidback hair trends this season, so I do not doubt that we will be seeing the shag hairstyle everywhere this summer.

If you want to take the look to the next level, why not pair your new cut with some tousled waves? Yep, I've noticed the wavy shag has become the cool-girl style of choice recently. And it looks beautifully effortless. If you have natural waves, then you are one step ahead, but those with fine or flat hair can easily recreate the look by adding some hard-working hair products into their routine. Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite wavy shag hairstyles alongside some product recommendations to help get that tousled finish at home...

Wavy Shag Hairstyle Inspiration

@sukiwaterhouse with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @sukiwaterhouse)

Suki Waterhouse is always rocking a shag hairstyle, and her loose, undone waves add a seriously cool touch.

@alyssainthecity with a short, wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Yep, this trend looks incredible on shorter haircuts, too.

@lauraharrier with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Told you all the cool girls are rocking this look.

@sabinasocol with a long wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Opt for tousled, beachy waves to give your shag hairstyle a laid back feel.

A woman in Paris with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

I know this doesn't scream shaggy cut at first, but it's all in the styling. The short layers on top and around the face make this text-book shag haircut territory. Plus, the undone curls? Perfection.

@selenagomez with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

A wispy, wavy fringe is the best way to take your shag haircut to the next level.

@alexachung with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Alexa Chung's barely-there waves and soft layers will always be in style.

@mileycyrus with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @mileycyrus)

Buttery blonde hair and a wavy shag hairstyle? This look is bang on trend.

A woman in Paris with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Seriously, this hairstyle was everywhere during Paris Fashion Week.

@camila_cabello with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @camila_cabello)

This style looks so great with natural waves.

A woman in Paris with a wavy shag hairstyle

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

The ultimate cool-girl look.

Best Products for a Wavy Shag Hairstyle

Mermade Hair Pro Black 32mm Waver
Mermade Hair
Pro Black 32mm Waver

If you're not blessed with naturally wavy hair, a hair tool like this will give a tousled, beachy finish.

Ouai Wave Spray 145ml
Ouai
Wave Spray

Ouai's salt-free wave spray has been designed to enhance natural waves and curls. Simply mist onto damp or dry hair.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray 238ml
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

This is one of my favourite texturising volume sprays and will add lots of volume and movement to your choppy layers.

Noughty 97% Natural Wave Hello Curl Taming Cream Vitamin Rich Smoothing Formula for Curly and Wavy Hair With Sea Kelp and Mango Butter Sulphate Free Vegan Haircare 150ml
Noughty
Wave Hello Curl Taming Cream

Noughty's curl cream will help to define natural waves and curls for a beautiful finish.

Jvn Hair Complete Air Dry Cream 147ml
JVN Hair
Complete Air Dry Cream

If you like to air-dry your waves, apply a little bit of this cream from JVN Hair to provide gentle hold.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

