These Chic Summer Dresses Look Triple the Price—But They're All From Amazon
I've searched through thousands of pieces to find the most expensive-looking dresses on Amazon, and these 14 made the cut.
As a shopping editor, I've spent the past two days scanning through thousands of deals in order to curate the most refined selection of worthwhile discounts so you don't have to. Already, our editors have picked out their wish list buys, deep-dived into standout beauty cabinet deals and celebrated a selection of tech that can be snapped up for less right now. Along the way, I found myself absent-mindedly saving a selection of dresses that aren't on sale to my Amazon wish list to scroll through later. In turn, I've curated a refined edit of great summer dresses that may not have a discount in the Prime Day Sale, but I'd happily pay full price for.
Finding expensive-looking buys on Amazon takes patience and a touch of insider knowledge. After years of covering Amazon buys, I'm well acquainted with the brands that I know do premium design really well, and when curating a summer wardrobe, that's where I head first.
Two such brands are Amazon's own The Drop and a smaller label, Grace Karin, which consistently deliver on elevated fashion buys. I also recently discovered Grecerelle, who has a plethora of sunny day dresses in pretty shades and neutrals to see you through the warmest days. With another heatwave underway and plenty more sunshine to come, dresses are at the forefront of my mind, and top of my shopping list. My requirements for any great dress are a polished look, throw-on silhouette and elevated details that set it apart. Every single one of these dresses ticks all the boxes.
Keep scrolling to explore the best dresses from Amazon.
Shop the Most Expensive-Looking Dresses on Amazon Right Now
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
I Shop for a Living—These 30 Elevated Fashion, Beauty, and Home Décor Picks From the Amazon Prime Day Sale Have My Attention
Chic, practical, and affordable.
-
I Spoke With Sofia Richie Grainge About Her New Amazon Line—These 23 Children's Items Are So Cute
If you're looking for chic baby clothes.
-
I'm a Gen Z Shopping Editor—These Are the Coolest Pieces on Reformation, Revolve, and Shopbop RN
Giving NYC It girl.
-
Oh Wow, Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Brand Is on Major Sale During Amazon Prime Day
Don't miss out.
-
The Only Amazon Prime Day Deals Fashion and Beauty People Will Buy
You won't regret these purchases.
-
When I'm Not Shopping Amazon Prime Day, It's These Chic Deals (Ahem, J.Crew, COS, and Banana Republic)
On-trend finds you won't want to miss.
-
If You Have Toteme Taste But an Amazon Budget, These Are the $32 Classic Heels You Need This Prime Day
They look identical to the designer pair Hailey Bieber keeps wearing.
-
Here's My Amazon Prime Day Shopping List So You Don't Have to Do the Digging
All the items worth adding to your cart.