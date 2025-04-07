I'm a Pro at Spotting Short Hair Trends—The "Swishy Bob" Is About to Be Everywhere

If you've read any of my articles at Who What Wear UK, then you'll know that I consider myself a bit of a hair-trend expert. I mean, I write about them daily, and I'm always speaking to top hairstylists about upcoming trends. Trust me, I have a finger on the pulse when it comes to this kind of stuff. From short hair trends to hair colour trends, I've covered lots of this season's biggest looks, but today I'm here to fill you in on an exciting bob hair trend that I've been seeing everywhere as of late. Let me introduce you to the swishy bob...

What Is the Swishy Bob?

As you can probably guess, this bob hairstyle is all about volume and movement. Think of it as the hairstyle equivalent of a super swishy skirt. It looks both elegant and effortless with lots of body and bounce, and I personally think that it's perfect for the warmer weather.

Lots of celebs and fashion insiders have been giving this trend a go, and after analysing their looks, I've noticed that the key to this swishy finish is all in the styling. It's about recreating that salon-worthy bouncy blowout at home. While adding volume at the roots is super important, you also want to make sure that the ends of your hair look full and bouncy. There are lots of ways to do this at home, from using one of the best hot brushes, trying out hot rollers or even using hair straighteners to add a flick to the ends. Whatever your preference, keep on scrolling to see some of the most stylish swishy bob hairstyles out there...

Swishy Bob Hair Trend Inspiration

Pair your swishy hairstyle with a sweeping side fringe for added drama.

If that's not your thing, a middle parting also looks super sophisticated.

No matter how short your bob hairstyle, this swishy look will add an effortlessly chic vibe.

Add some loose waves for a more relaxed finish.

A swishy bob and a bouncy fringe? A match made in heaven if you ask me.

Just because your bob is swishy doesn't mean it can't look sleek. Add a soft bend into the hair for a glamorous touch.

Subtle highlights can add even more dimension to your swishy hairstyle.

Focus on adding volume to both the roots and the ends for ultimate lift.

Yep, this trend looks great on longer bob hairstyles too.

Subtle movement is key, so grab your hot brush and get styling!

Best Products for a Swishy Bob

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser £50 £30 SHOP NOW This hot brush from Revlon will give your bob so much volume and help to create that swishy effect.

GHD Rise Professional Hot Brush £179 SHOP NOW If you want something a little smaller, GHD has got you covered. This hot brush can be used on dry hair to add volume, waves, flicks or curls.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray £44 SHOP NOW New from K18, this lightweight volumising mist will give your hair noticeable bounce.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 £23 SHOP NOW A texture spray is another great product for adding that swishy effect to the hair.

Babyliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 £50 SHOP NOW They might be more old-school, but hot rollers are an effective tool for adding body and bounce to the hair.