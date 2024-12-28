I Asked a Top Hair Stylist What Short Hair Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2025—They Said These Four
Short hair really had a moment in 2024. We saw so many trending styles from the inverted bob to the Italian bob and even the "dolce vita crop". As we come to the end of the year, I've been reflecting on all of the biggest hair trends, and have found myself wondering if short hair will still reign supreme come 2025. As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to talk with top hairstylists on a daily basis, so it was only right that I reached out to the experts to get their thoughts before deciding whether to book in for a haircut.
I reached out to none other than founder of Hair by Sam McKnight and hairstylist to the stars, Sam McKnight MBE, who shared so many chic short hair trends to try in 2025. According to McKnight, these hairstyles are set to be huge next year, so why not get ahead of the curve and book a January hair appointment to try them out for yourself?
Whether you're looking to try something completely new, or you want to switch up your current short hairstyle, there is plenty to choose from. So, without further ado, keep on scrolling to find out all about the biggest short hair trends of 2025, and don't forget to check out all of my product recommendations to help recreate these looks at home.
4 Short Hair Trends to Try in 2025, According to an Expert
1. Micro Bob
Yep, that's right, the bob is going nowhere. Although this style will be sticking around for 2025, McKnight says that people will be up for a change next year. Enter, the micro bob. "[People will be] going even shorter with a jaw-defining micro bob," he says.
As explained above, this bob sits close to the jawline and usually features a sharper finish. There's no denying how chic it is, and it's also the perfect hairstyle to pair with chunky jumpers and coats this January.
Want to add even more elegance? Pair your micro bob with a sweeping side fringe like the hairstyle above.
Get the Look:
This hair oil will keep your micro bob looking (and feeling) soft and shiny.
2. Midi Collarbone Shag
In contrast to the style above, if you feel like growing your bob a little longer next year, why not try a shag haircut? "2025 is going to be the year for style defining cuts," says McKnight. "We will see the bobs growing out to a midi collarbone shag."
This haircut is such a cool way of styling a lob, and the layers will give your short hairstyle so much movement. Plus, the choppy ends will always look effortlessly chic.
A shag haircut pairs perfectly with a fringe, so if you really want to switch things up in 2025, this is the style to go for.
Get the Look:
Keep your new haircut looking as healthy as possible with this repairing hair mask.
3. Choppy Cheekbone Layers
Speaking of layers, this choppy hairstyle is definitely convincing me to go shorter next year. "For those loving their length, adding some choppy layers to sit alongside your cheekbones will bring [your hairstyle] into 2025," says McKnight.
If you already have shorter hair and aren't sure how to switch your look up for the season ahead, this is such an easy trend to try. Similar to a shag haircut, these choppy layers will add beautiful movement and can give bob hairstyles and other short haircuts a super fresh and modern feel.
If you want something subtle, ask your hairdresser to blend the layers into the rest of your hair for a soft, natural finish.
Get the Look:
A texture mist will take your layers to the next level.
4. Brow-Skimming Bangs
Last but by no means least, if you want to elevate your short haircut in 2025, why not try bangs? According to McKnight, this is another way to transition your hairstyle into the new season. "Take inspiration from '70s rock- starlets Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks and cool girl Jane Birkin's brow- skimming bangs," he says.
A fringe looks good with so many short hairstyles, from a classic bob to a pixie cut, and it definitely gives a cool, modern touch to any look.
I mean, have you ever seen such a chic hairstyle?
Get the Look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Apparently, I've Been Applying Hair Masks Incorrectly for 15 Years—5 Mistakes You *Don't* Want to Make
Take it from me.
By Marie Lodi
-
Eloise at the Plaza Is the OG Coquette Icon—12 Beauty Staples I'm Convinced She'd Use Today
From a sparkle-infused hair oil to an oversize velvet bow.
By Maya Thomas
-
Editors Know Hair Accessories Elevate a Winter Wardrobe—These Are the Chicest Ones to Shop
Some are even on sale.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Of the 53+ Cyber Monday Beauty Finds I Favorited, These Are the 12 I Actually Bought
I can't wait to use them.
By Maya Thomas
-
The Shark Beauty FlexStyle Is All Over Our FYPs, so We Tried It—Honest Thoughts Ahead
It's on sale for a short time.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Ulta's Black Friday Sale Has the Sneakiest Hot Deals—Here Are the 30 Finds I'm Buying ASAP
I've been waiting all year.
By Maya Thomas
-
It Girls Agree—These Trending Wedding Styles Look Even More Elegant on Short Hair
They're so timeless.
By Maya Thomas
-
Um, This $50 Amazon Heat Tool Is the Secret to Sabrina Carpenter's Bombshell Waves
New Prime order, placed.
By Kaitlyn McLintock