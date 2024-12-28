Short hair really had a moment in 2024. We saw so many trending styles from the inverted bob to the Italian bob and even the "dolce vita crop". As we come to the end of the year, I've been reflecting on all of the biggest hair trends, and have found myself wondering if short hair will still reign supreme come 2025. As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to talk with top hairstylists on a daily basis, so it was only right that I reached out to the experts to get their thoughts before deciding whether to book in for a haircut.

I reached out to none other than founder of Hair by Sam McKnight and hairstylist to the stars, Sam McKnight MBE, who shared so many chic short hair trends to try in 2025. According to McKnight, these hairstyles are set to be huge next year, so why not get ahead of the curve and book a January hair appointment to try them out for yourself?

Whether you're looking to try something completely new, or you want to switch up your current short hairstyle, there is plenty to choose from. So, without further ado, keep on scrolling to find out all about the biggest short hair trends of 2025, and don't forget to check out all of my product recommendations to help recreate these looks at home.

4 Short Hair Trends to Try in 2025, According to an Expert

1. Micro Bob

Yep, that's right, the bob is going nowhere. Although this style will be sticking around for 2025, McKnight says that people will be up for a change next year. Enter, the micro bob. "[People will be] going even shorter with a jaw-defining micro bob," he says.

As explained above, this bob sits close to the jawline and usually features a sharper finish. There's no denying how chic it is, and it's also the perfect hairstyle to pair with chunky jumpers and coats this January.

Want to add even more elegance? Pair your micro bob with a sweeping side fringe like the hairstyle above.

Get the Look:

Hair by Sam Mcknight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil £32 SHOP NOW This hair oil will keep your micro bob looking (and feeling) soft and shiny.

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW A pomade is a great product for defining your short hairstyle.

2. Midi Collarbone Shag

In contrast to the style above, if you feel like growing your bob a little longer next year, why not try a shag haircut? "2025 is going to be the year for style defining cuts," says McKnight. "We will see the bobs growing out to a midi collarbone shag."

This haircut is such a cool way of styling a lob, and the layers will give your short hairstyle so much movement. Plus, the choppy ends will always look effortlessly chic.

A shag haircut pairs perfectly with a fringe, so if you really want to switch things up in 2025, this is the style to go for.

Get the Look:

UKLASH Repair Mask £30 SHOP NOW Keep your new haircut looking as healthy as possible with this repairing hair mask.

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream £28 SHOP NOW Embrace your natural texture with this fun hairstyle.

3. Choppy Cheekbone Layers

Speaking of layers, this choppy hairstyle is definitely convincing me to go shorter next year. "For those loving their length, adding some choppy layers to sit alongside your cheekbones will bring [your hairstyle] into 2025," says McKnight.

If you already have shorter hair and aren't sure how to switch your look up for the season ahead, this is such an easy trend to try. Similar to a shag haircut, these choppy layers will add beautiful movement and can give bob hairstyles and other short haircuts a super fresh and modern feel.

If you want something subtle, ask your hairdresser to blend the layers into the rest of your hair for a soft, natural finish.

Get the Look:

Ghd Rise Professional Hot Brush £179 SHOP NOW This hot brush is great for styling shorter layers.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist £27 SHOP NOW A texture mist will take your layers to the next level.

4. Brow-Skimming Bangs

Last but by no means least, if you want to elevate your short haircut in 2025, why not try bangs? According to McKnight, this is another way to transition your hairstyle into the new season. "Take inspiration from '70s rock- starlets Debbie Harry, Stevie Nicks and cool girl Jane Birkin's brow- skimming bangs," he says.

A fringe looks good with so many short hairstyles, from a classic bob to a pixie cut, and it definitely gives a cool, modern touch to any look.

I mean, have you ever seen such a chic hairstyle?

Get the Look:

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit £20 SHOP NOW This flyaway kit will be sure to keep your fringe in place.

Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly £9 SHOP NOW A fringe looks incredible on curly hair types.