This summer, there are plenty of bob hair trends to choose from. While the blunt bob will always be in style, recently I've noticed an interest in soft, low-maintenance, effortless styles such as the draped bob and the heartthrob bob. Yes, these trends are proving incredibly popular, and I can totally see why. With the warmer weather here to stay, none of us wants to be spending hours on our hair in the mornings. Instead, we want those short haircuts that embrace movement and texture. My effortless hair trend of choice? The soft bob haircut.

What Is the Soft Bob Haircut?

So, what is the soft bob haircut? "The 'soft bob' embodies a delicately feminine approach to the classic blunt bob, offering a much more effortless rendition of the style," says Tina Farey, editorial director of RUSH Hair. "Essentially, it’s a shoulder-length cut with wispy, graduated layers blended seamlessly throughout to achieve the ethereal essence of the look," she explains. "The ends of the hair are feathered instead of being cut dead straight, which amplifies the hair’s texture and adds movement and definition. This cut pairs beautifully with a face-framing fringe to harmonise the face's features and add a sculpted essence to the look."

The great thing about this trend is that it also works for lots of different hair types. "The soft bob is loved for its versatility, being a great option for almost any hair type," says Farey.

How to Style the Soft Bob Haircut

As mentioned, this haircut involves lots of layering, so a good styling technique is key in order to enhance movement throughout the ends.

"When it comes to styling this bob, texture and effortless movement are the main focal points, so you want to amplify these as much as possible," adds Farey. "I'd recommend using a medium-sized round brush and volumising hair mousse to heighten the appearance of the graduated layers and amp up the volume without looking too 'overdone'. The soft bob is both on-trend and timeless, appealing to clients who want to feel chic without being overly styled."

If you don't feel confident using a round brush, one of the best hot brushes will also do the trick.

Soft Bob Haircut Inspiration

This style adds so much movement to the hair.

Add some loose waves for that effortless finish.

The more volume, the better.

This bob looks so cool when paired with a wispy fringe.

These subtle layers have a beautiful feathered finish.

So understated yet chic.

Yep, even Hailey Bieber is a fan.

The soft bob gives me all of the summer vibes.

Best Products for a Soft Bob

Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush 35mm £18 SHOP NOW This round brush is such a great size for styling shorter hair.

Shark Beauty Smoothstyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb £80 £67 SHOP NOW If a hot brush is more your thing, Shark's tool can be used on both wet and dry hair.

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse £31 SHOP NOW This mousse will give your hair some serious volume.

Arkive Headcare The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray £14 SHOP NOW Don't forget a bit of texture spray to add some movement to the ends.

JVN Hair Complete Air Dry Cream £24 SHOP NOW If you're blessed with natural waves or curls, let your hair air dry and add a little bit of this cream from JVN to help define your style.