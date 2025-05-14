The Soft Bob Is the Short Hair Trend Effortlessly Chic People Are Opting for Right Now

If you want a low-maintenance short hairstyle, you need to know about this bob trend.

Soft Bob Haircut Hero Image
(Image credit: @juliesfi, @frannfyne, @hoskelsa)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

This summer, there are plenty of bob hair trends to choose from. While the blunt bob will always be in style, recently I've noticed an interest in soft, low-maintenance, effortless styles such as the draped bob and the heartthrob bob. Yes, these trends are proving incredibly popular, and I can totally see why. With the warmer weather here to stay, none of us wants to be spending hours on our hair in the mornings. Instead, we want those short haircuts that embrace movement and texture. My effortless hair trend of choice? The soft bob haircut.

What Is the Soft Bob Haircut?

So, what is the soft bob haircut? "The 'soft bob' embodies a delicately feminine approach to the classic blunt bob, offering a much more effortless rendition of the style," says Tina Farey, editorial director of RUSH Hair. "Essentially, it’s a shoulder-length cut with wispy, graduated layers blended seamlessly throughout to achieve the ethereal essence of the look," she explains. "The ends of the hair are feathered instead of being cut dead straight, which amplifies the hair’s texture and adds movement and definition. This cut pairs beautifully with a face-framing fringe to harmonise the face's features and add a sculpted essence to the look."

The great thing about this trend is that it also works for lots of different hair types. "The soft bob is loved for its versatility, being a great option for almost any hair type," says Farey.

How to Style the Soft Bob Haircut

As mentioned, this haircut involves lots of layering, so a good styling technique is key in order to enhance movement throughout the ends.

"When it comes to styling this bob, texture and effortless movement are the main focal points, so you want to amplify these as much as possible," adds Farey. "I'd recommend using a medium-sized round brush and volumising hair mousse to heighten the appearance of the graduated layers and amp up the volume without looking too 'overdone'. The soft bob is both on-trend and timeless, appealing to clients who want to feel chic without being overly styled."

If you don't feel confident using a round brush, one of the best hot brushes will also do the trick.

Soft Bob Haircut Inspiration

@rochellehumes with a soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

This style adds so much movement to the hair.

@juliesfi with a soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Add some loose waves for that effortless finish.

@elsahosk with a wavy, soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @elsahosk)

The more volume, the better.

@frannfyne with a wavy, soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

This bob looks so cool when paired with a wispy fringe.

@smythsisters with a soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

These subtle layers have a beautiful feathered finish.

@tylynnnguyen with a soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

So understated yet chic.

@haileybieber with a soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Yep, even Hailey Bieber is a fan.

@lauraharrier with a soft bob haircut

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

The soft bob gives me all of the summer vibes.

Best Products for a Soft Bob

Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush 35mm
Moroccanoil
Ceramic Round Brush 35mm

This round brush is such a great size for styling shorter hair.

Shark Beauty Smoothstyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb
Shark Beauty
Smoothstyle Hot Brush and Smoothing Comb

If a hot brush is more your thing, Shark's tool can be used on both wet and dry hair.

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse 150ml
Bumble and Bumble
Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse

This mousse will give your hair some serious volume.

Arkive Headcare the Movement Dry Texturizing Spray 200ml
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray

Don't forget a bit of texture spray to add some movement to the ends.

Jvn Hair Complete Air Dry Cream 147ml
JVN Hair
Complete Air Dry Cream

If you're blessed with natural waves or curls, let your hair air dry and add a little bit of this cream from JVN to help define your style.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray 118ml
K18
Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray

New from K18, this spray will add bounce from the roots to the ends of your hair. Trust me, it's one of the best volumising hair products.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸