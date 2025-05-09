It won’t surprise anyone to hear that the bob has secured itself as MVP of the haircut world over the last couple of years. From sharp, '90s-inspired cuts to bouncy Italian crops, short hairstyles have been dominating as the ultimate cool-girl cut. However, while cropped styles look undeniably chic, they do come with a catch—bobs are deceptively high-maintenance. Not only does a shorter cut mean more regular trips to the salon to keep those lengths above the shoulder, but they often require a fair bit of styling prowess to keep them looking exactly right. Thankfully, though, if you’ve been craving a bob haircut but aren’t sure about the commitment, then I’ve noticed another short style taking off. Enter: the draped bob.

Softer, breezier and a whole lot more effortless than the classic bob cut, the draped bob works with your hair’s natural texture for a more low-maintenance style and pays homage to our collective love affair with Sabrina Carpenter-inspired curtain bangs. It’s easy to style, easier to grow out, and has an inherently lived-in feel that makes it the perfect choice for anyone who wants to try a bob without the traditional upkeep. Intrigued? Keep scrolling as I catch up with hair stylist, Luke Hersheson, to tell you everything you need to know about the draped bob, as well as my favourite inspiration shots and product recommendations to help you get the look.

What Is the Draped Bob?

Essentially a low-maintenance solution to a high-maintenance cut, the draped bob is designed to enhance your hair’s natural texture by adding movement and shape with softly parted layers and softly blended curtain bangs. “What I love about this look is that it doesn’t try too hard—it feels totally effortless, but still polished,” says Hersheson (the man behind this Keira Knightley draped bob look ). “The fringe isn’t too blunt or heavy, it just sort of skims the cheekbones and opens up the face in a really flattering way.” The inspiration behind the cut? “There’s a nod to that kind of cool, French-girl vibe, but in a soft way,” explains Hersheson. “It's that slightly grown-out, undone feel that makes it so modern and wearable.” It's not a curtain-bang bob, it's something softer, cooler and more laid-back.

The beauty of the draped bob also lies in the fact that it works for all types and hair textures, which, in turn, means less styling is required. “If you’ve got thicker hair, I’d recommend building in a few invisible layers to take out some bulk, while, for finer hair, the goal is to keep things soft without making it too wispy so it still holds a nice shape,” explains Hersheson. In all cases, he suggests being honest with your stylist about how your hair generally looks and feels so they can personalise the cut to work with your hair.

How to Style the Draped Bob

While a lot of the shorter, more sharply-cut bobs do require investment in terms of both cuts and at-home styling time, the appeal of the draped bob lies in its more low-maintenance nature. “The great thing about this shape is that it’s not high-maintenance and it’s meant to look relaxed and slightly lived,” says Hersheson. However, he does point out that it doesn’t mean you can avoid trims entirely. “Fringes always need a bit of love, so I’d say pop into the salon every 6–8 weeks for a tidy-up, especially to keep the curtain fringe sitting just right.”

If you do have natural waves or curls, then you can likely get away with some air-dry cream with this look, but even if you don’t have a huge amount of natural texture, Hersheson is clear that the draped bob can still work for you. “You don’t need lots of natural waves to pull this look off, in fact, a bit of bend is all you need to make it work,” he explains. Hersheson suggests adding a few loose waves with a curling wand. “Don’t overthink it, just twist and tap through random sections.” Then, mess the whole look up a bit with a texture spray or styling foam. “You want to look like you’ve just rolled out of bed, but in a good way,” he says.

Draped Bob Haircut Ideas

(Image credit: Getty Images / Daniele Venturelli / Contributor)

Keira's classic bob is softened with subtle micro-layers to frame the face and a tousled finish.

Influencer Franny Mozemba is the queen of bangs, but this slightly grown-out curtain style looks so beautiful with her chic wavy bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images / James Devaney / Contributor)

Sydney Sweeney's bouncy blowout and playful curtain bangs are making me want to chop all my hair off immediately.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)

Proving that the draped bob might just be the haircut of the summer, Rochelle Humes' easy-breezy style is giving getaway glam.

Model Elsa Hosk nails Scandi chic with this undone style and face-framing bangs.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dave Benett / Contributor)

If you're on the fence about the chop, then Daisy Edgar Jones' slightly longer-length bob might just be the way to go.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner / Contributor)

While the draped bob might be low-maintenance, it works just as well dressed up for a special occasion, as demonstrated by Laura Harrier on the red carpet.

French women always know how to make a low-maintenance hairstyle look effortlessly chic, and Julie Ferreri does exactly that with her thick and bouncy draped bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein / Contributor)

Opting for a slightly shorter feathery fringe, Lucy Boynton's ethereal bob looks so pretty.

Best Styling Products for the Draped Bob

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream £69 SHOP NOW Hersheson swears by this multi-purpose cream for styling your draped bob in between washes. "It smooths any fluff, adds a bit of shine and helps the style settle back into shape with zero faff," he explains.

GHD Creative Curl Wand (28-23mm) £159 £137 SHOP NOW If you want to add natural texture and shape to your hair, then this curling wand from GHD is one of the best on the market.

Living Proof Full Texturizing Foam £27 SHOP NOW Get that easy-breezy volume and lift with this lightweight, texturising styling foam from Living Proof.