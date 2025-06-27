The Swept Bob Is About to Become Summer's Biggest Comeback Hair Trend—Here's How to Style It

This throwback bob hair trend has been spotted all over Instagram, and it's making moves to be big news this season.

Three women with swept bob hairstyles
(Image credit: @smythsisters, @frannfyne, @hoskelsa)
If there's one thing I know about hair trends, it's that styles you thought were once over will always make their way back into the fashion world. In fact, I write a lot about comeback hairstyles, haircuts and hair colours, so I've gotten pretty good at predicting the next big thing.

We've seen plenty of bob hair trends take centre stage this summer, from the linen bob to the Monaco bob, but I've noticed lots of fashion insiders on Instagram sporting one particular style. Say hello to the swept bob.

What is the swept bob, I hear you ask? Well, this hair trend combines a voluminous bob hairstyle with a chic side-swept fringe. If you didn't know, the side fringe has had a big revival over the last couple of years, and it's now making its way into the bob world, too.

Below, I've rounded up some of the most stylish swept bob hairstyles to try this summer, and I've even included some of my favourite styling products to help get the look at home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all your swept bob inspiration...

Swept Bob Inspiration

A woman taking a selfie in Paris with a curly, swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

This trend looks incredible on wavy and curly hair types.

A woman sitting in a garden wearing a Burberry dress with a swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

See? Told you it was chic.

Elsa Hosk wearing a maxi dress and a trench with a curly, swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Add lots of volume to your side fringe for a dramatic finish.

A woman taking a selfie in a car wearing sunglasses with a swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Or, keep things sleek and smooth for an elegant look.

Taylor Hill at a cafe with a wavy, swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

The ultimate summer style.

A woman taking a selfie in a white blazer with a swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

To make your swept bob look even more sophisticated, tuck one side of your hairstyle behind your ear and let your side fringe do all the talking.

A woman walking in Palma with a swept bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Look at that shine!

Products You Need for a Swept Bob

Exclusive Ouai Thickening Spray 177ml
Ouai
Thickening Spray

New from Ouai, this thickening spray will plump the roots of your hair to give your swept bob a voluminous finish.

Ghd Rise Professional Hot Brush
GHD
Rise Professional Hot Brush

A hot brush is also a great way to add volume and bounce to both your side fringe and your bob hairstyle.

Living Proof - Living Proof Curl Enhancer 200ml - 200ml
Living Proof
Curl Enhancer

This trend looks amazing on wavy hair, and this nourishing cream will help to enhance your hair's texture.

Jvn Hair the Essential Dry Shampoo 148g
JVN Hair
The Essential Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo will instantly add lift to the roots of your hair.

Babyliss Big Hair 50mm
Babyliss
Big Hair 50mm

Another great, more affordable hot brush option from Babyliss.

Moroccanoil Ceramic Round Brush 35mm
Moroccanoil
Ceramic Round Brush 35mm

When blow-drying your hair, use a round brush through your fringe to get that salon-worthy finish.

