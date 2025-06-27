If there's one thing I know about hair trends, it's that styles you thought were once over will always make their way back into the fashion world. In fact, I write a lot about comeback hairstyles, haircuts and hair colours, so I've gotten pretty good at predicting the next big thing.

We've seen plenty of bob hair trends take centre stage this summer, from the linen bob to the Monaco bob, but I've noticed lots of fashion insiders on Instagram sporting one particular style. Say hello to the swept bob.

What is the swept bob, I hear you ask? Well, this hair trend combines a voluminous bob hairstyle with a chic side-swept fringe. If you didn't know, the side fringe has had a big revival over the last couple of years, and it's now making its way into the bob world, too.

Below, I've rounded up some of the most stylish swept bob hairstyles to try this summer, and I've even included some of my favourite styling products to help get the look at home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all your swept bob inspiration...

Swept Bob Inspiration

This trend looks incredible on wavy and curly hair types.

See? Told you it was chic.

Add lots of volume to your side fringe for a dramatic finish.

Or, keep things sleek and smooth for an elegant look.

The ultimate summer style.

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

To make your swept bob look even more sophisticated, tuck one side of your hairstyle behind your ear and let your side fringe do all the talking.

Look at that shine!