The Swept Bob Is About to Become Summer's Biggest Comeback Hair Trend—Here's How to Style It
This throwback bob hair trend has been spotted all over Instagram, and it's making moves to be big news this season.
If there's one thing I know about hair trends, it's that styles you thought were once over will always make their way back into the fashion world. In fact, I write a lot about comeback hairstyles, haircuts and hair colours, so I've gotten pretty good at predicting the next big thing.
We've seen plenty of bob hair trends take centre stage this summer, from the linen bob to the Monaco bob, but I've noticed lots of fashion insiders on Instagram sporting one particular style. Say hello to the swept bob.
What is the swept bob, I hear you ask? Well, this hair trend combines a voluminous bob hairstyle with a chic side-swept fringe. If you didn't know, the side fringe has had a big revival over the last couple of years, and it's now making its way into the bob world, too.
Below, I've rounded up some of the most stylish swept bob hairstyles to try this summer, and I've even included some of my favourite styling products to help get the look at home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all your swept bob inspiration...
Swept Bob Inspiration
This trend looks incredible on wavy and curly hair types.
See? Told you it was chic.
Add lots of volume to your side fringe for a dramatic finish.
Or, keep things sleek and smooth for an elegant look.
The ultimate summer style.
To make your swept bob look even more sophisticated, tuck one side of your hairstyle behind your ear and let your side fringe do all the talking.
Look at that shine!
Products You Need for a Swept Bob
A hot brush is also a great way to add volume and bounce to both your side fringe and your bob hairstyle.
This dry shampoo will instantly add lift to the roots of your hair.
When blow-drying your hair, use a round brush through your fringe to get that salon-worthy finish.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
