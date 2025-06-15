From Paris to New York: 5 Hair Trends Currently Dominating the World’s Most Stylish Cities
I've been researching the most popular summer hair trends in some of the most stylish cities in the world and saw five distinct patterns emerge.
Whenever I need a little inspiration, whether it's for hair trends, nail trends, or even fashion trends, I love to check in and see what people are wearing in some of the most stylish cities around the world. I follow many influencers from cities like Paris, New York, Oslo and more, and I'm always intrigued to see what trends they're backing at any given moment.
This summer, I'm ready to switch up my hair, but I'm not quite sure what to do with it yet. Do I want a fresh hair colour? A bob hairstyle? Or simply to experiment with some new hair accessories? To help me decide, I thought I would round up the biggest summer hair trends that I've spotted on stylish city goers and trust me when I say that these looks don't disappoint.
From trending colour techniques to high-shine finishes and chic fringe hairstyles, there is plenty of inspiration for the season ahead and beyond. No, I might not be globetrotting this summer, but my hairstyle can certainly make it look like I've spent significant time in the world's chicest places.
So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and don't forget to screenshot your favourite looks to take with you for your next hair appointment...
5 Hair Trends I Keep Spotting in Stylish Cities
1. Fringe Fever in Paris
First up is Paris. We all know that French women just exude chicness, especially when it comes to their hair, and this summer it seems that wispy fringes are very much in. Yep, I've spotted this style all over the streets of Paris, and it's safe to say that I'm obsessed. Forget curtain bangs or block fringes, as this season it's all about this more ethereal style.
The trick to this trend is opting for a classic fringe shape but allowing your forehead to poke through to give it a softer and more subtle appearance. Ask your hairdresser to give your fringe a feathered finish in order to get the look.
Shop the Trend:
This slightly smaller hot brush from Ghd is great for styling wispy fringes and adding in that salon-worthy volume.
2. High-Shine State of Mind in L.A.
As I stare out my window in London to watch the rain, I'm definitely dreaming of warmer times spent in California. Not only is it sunnier over there, but it seems that everyone's hair is a lot shinier, too. Yes, this summer it's all about that glossy, high-shine finish, as showcased by some of the most stylish people in L.A..
If you're wondering how you can achieve this look at home, the trick is all in the products that you use. Opt for at-home hair gloss treatments, deep conditioning masks and even hair oils to help give that glass-like shine.
Shop the Trend:
3. Ride the Wave in Oslo
Oslo is my go-to city when I want to know what cool-girl approved trends I'll be seeing for the season ahead, and this summer I've noticed lots and lots of people wearing liquid waves. What are liquid waves, I hear you ask? Think sleek, silky smooth and shiny movement throughout the hair to give that effortlessly chic finish.
Now, these waves might look effortless, but they can be a little harder to achieve. Not to fear, as I've got lots of product recommendations to help you get the look.
Shop the Trend:
4. It's All in the Updo in London
Us London gals are always on the go, so we want quick and easy hair trends that look put together but can be achieved in seconds. Enter, the humble updo. No, I'm not talking about complicated chignon styles, I'm talking about claw clips, ponytails and slicked-back buns that are perfect for keeping your hair out of your face in the city heat.
I've seen so many cool content creators rocking these looks on the streets of London, and I'll definitely be giving one of these styles a go this summer.
Shop the Trend:
5. Blending in in New York
Last but by no means least, New York is giving me all of the hair colour inspiration for the season ahead. Much like hairstyles, when it comes to summer, I want a laidback, low-maintenance hair colour that I know will see me through a busy few months. Enter, the root-smudging technique.
This technique effortlessly blends lighter highlights with your natural roots, making everything look seamless as a result. Yes, this means you can still go lighter without having to spend every 4-6 weeks in the hairdresser's chair getting your roots touched up. Pretty cool, right?
Shop the Trend:
Keep your highlights looking fresh in between appointments with Olaplex's purple shampoo.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
