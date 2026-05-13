It's True, Kendall Jenner Uses This £22 Korean Face Mist

I just found out that Kendall Jenner's glowing skin is at least partially due to Korean skincare, and specifically a face mist. It's not just any Korean face mist either. It's currently the number one face mist on Amazon, having racked up thousands of glowing reviews. (Pun intended.)
She recently posted a picture of it on her Instagram Stories, captioning the post with "After-makeup refresh!" After looking into it, I can confirm the clinically proven formula is full of buzzy, skin-transforming ingredients—most notably hydrolysed collagen, hyaluronic acid and PDRN (yep, the salmon sperm–derived ingredient that basically broke the internet).
ANUA
PDRN Collagen Glow Face Mist
Here it is—Anua's PDRN Collagen Glow Face Mist. More "anytime face serum" than "standard face mist," it's full of active ingredients that visibly improve the skin. Let's explore each one.
PDRN (Sodium DNA): This internet-viral ingredient is essentially salmon-derived DNA fragments that regenerate the skin (boost collagen, reduce inflammation, improve elasticity and more) by activating cellular adenosine A2A receptors.
Hydrolysed Collagen: A skin-firming and barrier-strengthening ingredient
Hyaluronic Acid: The lightweight, hydrating, and skin-plumping ingredient we all know and love
Together, these ingredients hydrate, plump and firm the skin while giving it a glass-like glow. They're set in a capsule formula, and those emerald-toned bubbles you see are PDRN oil capsules suspended in a lightweight, watery essence. You don't have to shake it, though. Simply spritz it over your skin, and it will disperse evenly and effortlessly. It's noncomedogenic and safe for sensitive skin and even features a makeup-gripping technology that improves the look and wear of foundation and concealer. I can see why it's Jenner's favourite face mist.
Shop More Korean Skincare Products:
TirTir
Matcha Skin Toner
Infused with matcha and PDRN, this soothing toner reduces redness, hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier.
AESTURA
Atobarrier365 Cream Mist
isAnother Korean face mist we love it Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream Mist, which delivers micro-droplets of ceramides to soothe and hydrate.
Beauty of Joseon
Glow Serum: Propolis + Niacinamide - Soothing and Pore Minimizing
This niacinamide serum is great for reducing the appearance of enlarged pores.
Mixsoon
Centella Sun Cream
Korean SPFs are unmatched, and this one wears so well underneath makeup.
Dr Jart+
Cryo Rubber™ Firming Mask With Adenosine
Wanting to try a new sheet mask? Dr Jart+'s Cryo Rubber mask draws inspiration from Korean cryotherapy treatments to cool the skin whilst drenching it in moisture.