It's True, Kendall Jenner Uses This £22 Korean Face Mist

It's Amazon's number one face mist and has thousands of glowing reviews.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
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Three photos of Kendall Jenner
(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner taking a mirror selfie

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

I just found out that Kendall Jenner's glowing skin is at least partially due to Korean skincare, and specifically a face mist. It's not just any Korean face mist either. It's currently the number one face mist on Amazon, having racked up thousands of glowing reviews. (Pun intended.)

She recently posted a picture of it on her Instagram Stories, captioning the post with "After-makeup refresh!" After looking into it, I can confirm the clinically proven formula is full of buzzy, skin-transforming ingredients—most notably hydrolysed collagen, hyaluronic acid and PDRN (yep, the salmon sperm–derived ingredient that basically broke the internet).

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