Minimalists Know That This ‘90s Shoe and Dress Pairing Never Fails to Look Expensive

If your summer moodboard leans more sleek minimalist than eclectic grandpa, then you might want to bookmark Daisy Edgar-Jones’s latest look.
Skipping over the bubble hem dresses and attention-grabbing shades that have dominated this spring, the actor instead built her outfit around an eternally chic little black dress. Clean, simple and completely unfussy, it served as the perfect '90s minimalist-inspired foundation for her pared-back summer styling.
In another smart styling move, Daisy also swerved the technicoloured jelly sandals that are everywhere right now, opting instead for a timeless pair of beige square-toe heels. Chic, without trying too hard.
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Free from excessive colour, embellishment or frills, this classic dress-and-heel pairing has an innate elegance that works time and time again. For anyone drawn to minimalist dressing, there are few combinations that deliver the same level of polish while still feeling relaxed and undone.
Poised, polished and uncomplicated, read on to discover the best black minidresses and beige heels to shop now.
Shop Black Minidresses and Beige Heels:
& Other Stories
Linen Mini Dress
Style these with beige heels to get Daisy's look.
Zara
Suede Slingback Shoes
The slingback detailing adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress
Every great wardrobe starts with a LBD.
Mango
Suede Kitten Heel Shoe
Style this with a black mini or pair it with tailored trousers.