Kate Confirmed It—Last Year’s Most Elegant Skirt Trend Is Back For Summer 2026

Stepping out for an engagement in London over the weekend, Kate wore a Self-Portrait dress cleverly designed to mimic the look of a jacket-and-skirt co-ord. The all-white ensemble felt polished, anchored by a lightweight pleated skirt finished with delicate polka-dot detailing.
Whilst bold, oversized polka dots are beginning to gain traction again this season, Kate’s subtler take felt especially chic. The fine-print finish brought a softer, more sophisticated energy to the look—tapping into one of the few summer print trends that genuinely feels grown-up.
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She completed the outfit with simple beige heels and crisp white accessories that complemented the fresh palette of the dress.
Confirming the classic print still has plenty of mileage for the season ahead, keep scrolling to shop the chicest polka-dot skirts worth adding to your wardrobe right now.
Shop Polkadot Skirts:
Zara
Midi Dots Skirt
This elegant midi is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
hm
Flared Skirt
Style with a chunky knit or pair with a simple tank.
Mango
Linen Polka Dot Skirt
Style this with the matching top or pair it with a simple tank.
Marks & Spencer
Mesh Polka Dot Midi A-Line Skirt
This comes in three different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.