Kate Confirmed It—Last Year’s Most Elegant Skirt Trend Is Back For Summer 2026

The polka dot skirt trend won't be going away any time soon. Click through to discover how Kate Middleton just styled hers here.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Kate Middleton wears a pleated polka-dot skirt with a white peplum jacket and beige heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Consider this your sign to dig last year's polka dot skirt out from the depths of your wardrobe. According to Catherine, Princess of Wales, the elegant print trend that dominated last summer is returning for the hottest months of 2026.

Stepping out for an engagement in London over the weekend, Kate wore a Self-Portrait dress cleverly designed to mimic the look of a jacket-and-skirt co-ord. The all-white ensemble felt polished, anchored by a lightweight pleated skirt finished with delicate polka-dot detailing.

Kate Middleton wears a pleated polka-dot skirt with a white peplum jacket and beige heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst bold, oversized polka dots are beginning to gain traction again this season, Kate’s subtler take felt especially chic. The fine-print finish brought a softer, more sophisticated energy to the look—tapping into one of the few summer print trends that genuinely feels grown-up.

Latest Videos From

She completed the outfit with simple beige heels and crisp white accessories that complemented the fresh palette of the dress.

Confirming the classic print still has plenty of mileage for the season ahead, keep scrolling to shop the chicest polka-dot skirts worth adding to your wardrobe right now.

Shop Polkadot Skirts: