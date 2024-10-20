These Are the 22 Best Skincare Products for Mature Skin

Ageing is a natural, beautiful, and inevitable process, but when it comes to skincare advice, most of the tips and product recommendations for mature skin deal with how to prevent and erase signs of skin ageing, rather than simply how to take the best approach for maintaining healthy skin as we age.

Come your forties, you'll begin to see and feel changes to your skin—some of the most obvious being fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, looser skin, increased dryness, and dark spots caused by sun damage over the years. "As skin ages we see a reduction in skin cell turnover, a slowdown in collagen production, a decrease in sebum secretion, visible fine lines and wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes, developed nasolabial folds, and early signs of marionette lines at the outer edge of the lips," adds celebrity facialist Teresa Tarmey.

Nothing to stress about, and again, totally inevitable—but it can be useful to adapt your skincare routine to better fit the changing needs of your complexion. It's also important to note that everybody's skin ages differently and there are many and varied factors that impact skin ageing. "Your actual age may not match up with how old your skin looks," explains Tarmey. "Your lifestyle, stress, smoking, what you eat, sleep, pollution, and sun damage can all play a part in ageing your skin." In addition, genetics and hormones play a role in skin ageing, too. "Changes in hormones can lead to changes in skin beginning between the ages of 30 and 45," she adds. "And women's skin is usually thinner than men's, so it might show signs of ageing sooner."

Of course, when you're faced with hundreds of products claiming to prevent wrinkles and erase dark spots, finding the best skincare for mature skin can be tough—and overwhelming. So, from cult classic moisturisers to state-of-the-art serums and the latest innovations in skincare tech devices, we've researched and tested the best skincare products for mature skin available today.

Below, we've compiled a list of the products that really do work, so you can keep your skin healthy and happy through your forties and beyond.

The 21 Best Skincare Products for Mature Skin:

The Best Cleansers for Mature Skin

Cleansing is an essential part of any skincare routine at any age, but as skin matures and is more prone to dryness, it's important to look out for one that's effective, but gentle and non-stripping.

An oil-based cleanser or cleansing balm can be a great way to break down and remove heavy makeup or stubborn SPF without the need for scrubbing, while a gel cleanser can be used as a second cleanse to ensure all residue is removed. For those who don't wear makeup, a cream cleanser will suffice and can be used both morning and night.

Skin Rocks The Gel Cleanser £39 SHOP NOW This oil-based gel formula emulsifies into a light, creamy solution once it's mixed with water, so is a great multitasking option for those who prefer to keep their skincare routine streamlined and minimal.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Double Cleansing Balm £16 SHOP NOW Not only does this luxurious oil-based cleansing balm make light work of makeup removal, but it's a real treat for dry, tired-looking skin.

Lumene Oat Milk Oil Cleanser £18 SHOP NOW As our skin matures, it can be prone to sensitivity. Lumene's ultra gentle Oat Milk Oil Cleanser delicately removes makeup without stripping the skin, leaving your complexion feeling comfortable and cleansed.

Augustinus Bader The Foaming Cleanser £56 SHOP NOW Unlike many other foaming formulas, this cleanser won't leave your skin feeling too 'squeaky clean'. Instead, it's left refreshed, soft, and comfortable.

The Best Toners for Mature Skin

Increasing hydration is of utmost importance as we age, and our skin no longer has the same ability to retain moisture. "When your skin is well-hydrated, it looks and feels smooth and soft," explains Tarmey. "This is because when the outer layer of the skin has enough moisture, it can get rid of toxins and provide nutrients to the skin cells. Hydrated skin is also less sensitive, and fine lines, wrinkles, and pores are less noticeable."

While many people would assume that moisturiser is where hydration begins and ends, it's important to start layering moisture into the skin as soon as possible to prevent dehydration. A toner can be a great way to give skin this initial boost of hydration, and by applying your serums and moisturiser to damp skin, you'll find they work even more effectively.

Other toners may be formulated with more active ingredients so can help to smooth and brighten skin, if rough texture, uneven tone, and dullness are amongst your concerns.

Curel Deep Moisture Spray for Dry Sensitive Skin £20 SHOP NOW Concerned about adding an extra step to your skincare routine? Don't be. This spray-on toner takes just seconds to apply and makes a huge difference to dry and dehydrated skin.

Perricone MD High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Toner £40 SHOP NOW The exfoliating acids in this multitasking formula slough away dead skin cells, while rosewater soothes, hydrates, and calms redness.

Lumene Glow Refresh Hydrating Mist £11 SHOP NOW Perfect for simultaneously hydrating and brightening skin while on the go, this refreshing mist is powered by antioxidant-rich wild Arctic cloudberry, vitamin C, and Arctic spring water.

The Best Serums for Mature Skin

Thanks to their potent formulas and active ingredients, serums are able to deliver really transformative results when it comes to improving skin health and tackling stubborn concerns like wrinkles and dark spots. According to Tarmey, key ingredients to look out for include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, peptides, antioxidants, gentle AHAs, and retinoids.

Teresa Tarmey Anti+ Serum £120 SHOP NOW This powerhouse serum is specifically formulated to deal with the changes skin undergoes as it matures—enhancing skin resilience and strengthening the skin barrier by rebuilding the microbiome. It's incredibly hydrating, but also targets hyperpigmentation, skin elasticity, redness, and uneven skin tone "It's formulated with a high concentration of antioxidants, prebiotics, and peptides, along with hyaluronic acid for hydration—and can be applied both morning and evening," adds Tarmey.

Zelens Power D Fortifying & Restoring £105 SHOP NOW Since it's designed to restore and fortify skin, this serum is also an excellent addition to a skincare routine for mature skin. The key ingredient, provitamin D3 concentrate, helps to strengthen skin’s natural barrier, build its resilience, and protect skin against environmental aggressors.

Susanne Kaufmann Ectoin Repair Serum £110 SHOP NOW Formulated to simultaneously soothe and strengthen the skin, this serum draws upon the benefits of ectoin. The powerful active ingredient protects skin from causes of premature ageing and cell damage, while binding water to skin for intensive rehydration.

The Best Moisturisers for Mature Skin

A good moisturiser serves to seal in the hydrating benefits of your toner and serum, while also softening and nourishing the outer layer of skin. Most people prefer to use a lighter formula in the daytime (they tend to layer well under makeup) and a thicker one for nighttime.

In addition, skin tends to become drier as we age, so those who have had typically oily skin through their twenties and thirties may feel the need to opt for richer, thicker formulas than they were previously used to.

Dr. Loretta Anti-Aging Repair Moisturiser £70 SHOP NOW In addition to hydrating skin, this moisturiser contains antioxidant lipochroman to defend against pollution (one of the main causes of premature skin ageing) as well as chromabright, an innovative molecule that helps to brighten uneven skin tone.

The Inkey List Bio- Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer £19 SHOP NOW If you prefer your moisturiser to focus on hydration and hydration only, look no further. Although this cream feels dense and thick, it's not overly rich or greasy, so works well for all skin types. The ceramide-rich formula helps to strengthen the skin barrier to prevent moisture loss and keep skin plumped with hydration.

MERIT Beauty Great Skin Moisturizer £40 SHOP NOW This lightweight, non-pore clogging formula works well for all skin types, and makes for a great daytime moisturiser. it's packed with powerful hydrators, like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and oat extract.

The Best Sunscreens for Mature Skin

Perhaps the most essential and effective product in any skincare routine for mature skin is sunscreen. UV rays damage the collagen and elastin fibers that give skin its elasticity and tautness, which over time leads to fine lines, and looser, thinner skin, which creases and wrinkles more easily. In addition UV rays can also cause discolouration, burst blood vessels, and reduce the skin's immune function. It's for this reason that sunscreen is really the only skincare product that can actually lay claim to an ability to slow down signs of ageing.

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Serum Skinscreen £38 SHOP NOW Unlike old-school sunscreen formulas which feel thick and look chalky, this light serum-textured formula feels totally weightless and leaves nothing but a dewy glow behind.

Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield Flex £38 SHOP NOW If you're prone to melasma or want to treat dark spots and areas of unwanted hyperpigmentation, opt for a tinted sunscreen formula. In addition to protection from UVA and UVB rays which are responsible for cellular damage, the pigment acts as a physical barrier to prevent damage from visible light.

Skin Cycles Lumina Shield £55 SHOP NOW This clear gel formula applies without leaving a hint of white cast behind, and thanks to its matte finish, it's perfect for wearing underneath makeup.

The Best Face Masks for Mature Skin

White face masks are by no means an essential step in any skincare routine, they can be a welcome addition if you are dealing with a sudden or unexpected change in your skin. Plus, they're a great way to show you skin some extra TLC if it's in need of a moisture hit or brightening boost.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment £89 SHOP NOW Designed to be used overnight, this mask is packed with hydrating and brightening ingredients, so you can expect to wake up to a radiant, plumped-up complexion.

Dr Sam's Flawless Revival Mask £36 SHOP NOW This is a great mask to keep on hand for dry skin days. A blend of hyaluronic acid, squalane, shea butter, glycerin, and niacinamide help to restore moisture levels in just ten minutes.

Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Mask £55 SHOP NOW Alongside providing an instant moisture boost, this mask works in the long-term to prevent and target stubborn dry, red and rough skin at a cellular level.

The Best Skincare Devices for Mature Skin

Alongside your daily skincare routine, regular facials are a great way to maintain skin health as we age. "My most popular treatment is called the Advanced Facial," says Tarmey. "We clean, including removing milia and using a gentle lactic acid to remove the dead skin. We then target pigmentation and brown capillaries with lasers, followed by a very gentle microneedling to deliver vitamins and boost the collagen. Last but not least, all of our facials end with an LED, which helps to calm, brighten and heal the skin."

For those who wish to elevate their home skincare routine, Tarmey considers LED to be a worthy addition. "LED light therapy, especially red and near-infrared wavelengths, has been proven to stimulate fibroblast activity, leading to increased collagen synthesis," she explains. "By boosting collagen production, LED light therapy aids in restoring skin firmness and elasticity, thereby reducing the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles."

Current Body LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2 £399 SHOP NOW Current Body's newly launched Series 2 LED mask may cost £100 more than the brand's previous offering, but it does feature more than double the amount of LED lights—one of the most important things to consider when valuing an LED mask's efficacy. What's more, it's a fairly effortless addition to your home routine. "Using just three to four times a week will offer significant results," says Current Body founder and CEO, Laurence Newman. "Plus, the mask is [made with] hands free, flexible silicone so is very easy to use." With regular use, you can expect to see benefits like improved skin texture and reduced fine lines within four weeks.

ZIIP Ziip Halo Facial Toning Device £379 SHOP NOW Microcurrent facials are another treatment that come recommended by Tarmey, and the technology has also been utilised within at-home skincare devices. "With regular use, these devices can enhance facial tone and overall skin appearance," she explains. "They are a non-invasive, effective, and convenient option for maintaining clinical results and achieving a lifted, radiant face from the comfort of your home." The ZIIP Halo is a popular option thanks to its app-guided tutorials which allow you to target everything from loose jowls to crow's feet.