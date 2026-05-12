White Blouses are Trending: Here's How the Most Elegant Over-50s are Styling Them

Instead of white cotton dresses, the chicest over-50s are styling white blouses. Here's how Pamela made hers look supremely chic.

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Pamela Anderson wears a white cotton short and sleeveless top two-piece with white pointed-toe heels and a butter yellow bag.
(Image credit: Olivia Rohde)
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If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe with a hard-working buy, a white cotton blouse is one of the smartest purchases you can make. Lightweight, breathable and always elegant, I find myself recommending one whenever a summer wardrobe dilemma arises.

And proving just how chic the staple can look, Pamela Anderson stepped out this week wearing a particularly elegant take on the trend. Styling a crisp white sleeveless blouse with matching long-line Bermuda shorts, she gave the classic summer staple an elevated feel. Finished with a carefully curated stack of Pandora jewellery and a butter yellow bag, this might be one of my favourite outfits I’ve seen her wear.

Pamela Anderson wears a white cotton short and sleeveless top two-piece with white pointed-toe heels and a butter yellow bag.

(Image credit: Olivia Rohde)

Whilst white cotton dresses will always have their place during the warmer months, Pamela’s coordinated two-piece offered a more elevated alternative. Considered without appearing over-styled, the two-piece look delivers all the ease of a throw-on summer dress but with a sharper, more polished finish.

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Inspired? Keep scrolling to shop the best Pamela Anderson-inspired white cotton blouses to wear this season.

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