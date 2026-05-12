White Blouses are Trending: Here's How the Most Elegant Over-50s are Styling Them

If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe with a hard-working buy, a white cotton blouse is one of the smartest purchases you can make. Lightweight, breathable and always elegant, I find myself recommending one whenever a summer wardrobe dilemma arises.
And proving just how chic the staple can look, Pamela Anderson stepped out this week wearing a particularly elegant take on the trend. Styling a crisp white sleeveless blouse with matching long-line Bermuda shorts, she gave the classic summer staple an elevated feel. Finished with a carefully curated stack of Pandora jewellery and a butter yellow bag, this might be one of my favourite outfits I’ve seen her wear.
Whilst white cotton dresses will always have their place during the warmer months, Pamela’s coordinated two-piece offered a more elevated alternative. Considered without appearing over-styled, the two-piece look delivers all the ease of a throw-on summer dress but with a sharper, more polished finish.