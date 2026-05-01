Margot Robbie Is My Beauty Muse—9 Makeup Products I Know She Uses

I've done some digging, and these are the makeup essentials you need to re-create Margot's iconic looks.

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Margot Robbie glowing makeup look
(Image credit: @patidubroff)
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If there's one celebrity I want to go on a night out with, it's Margot Robbie. No, I've never actually met her, but she seems so fun, and my delusional brain thinks we'd be best friends immediately. Plus, during pre-drinks when we're all getting ready, I'd love to have a nosey through her makeup bag. As someone who prefers a "no makeup" makeup look, with a glowy base and lots of cream blush, it's safe to say that Robbie is my beauty muse. Her makeup artist, the iconic Pati Dubroff, is always creating the most gorgeous, glowing looks, and I'm forever hunting down the exact products she's used on the star.

Margot Robbie with a natural-looking, glowing makeup look

(Image credit: @patidubroff)

It's no secret that Robbie is a big fan of Chanel makeup, and who can blame her? However, over the years, she's also revealed some more affordable makeup staples in her collection, and I've been busy making notes on her (and Dubroff's) most-used products.

Below, I've rounded up the 9 makeup products I know I'd find in her everyday routine, and if I'm honest, I'm having a hard time convincing myself I don't need every single one. If you're looking to upgrade your makeup collection this spring and summer and want to recreate some of Margot's signature looks, I highly recommend you keep scrolling.

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Margot Robbie's Go-To Makeup Products

1. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser

2. Chanel Ultra Le Teint Concealer

3. Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil Perfect Pink

4. Chanel Stylo Ombre Et Contour Eyeliner Pencil Contour Clair