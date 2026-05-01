Margot Robbie Is My Beauty Muse—9 Makeup Products I Know She Uses

If there's one celebrity I want to go on a night out with, it's Margot Robbie. No, I've never actually met her, but she seems so fun, and my delusional brain thinks we'd be best friends immediately. Plus, during pre-drinks when we're all getting ready, I'd love to have a nosey through her makeup bag. As someone who prefers a "no makeup" makeup look, with a glowy base and lots of cream blush, it's safe to say that Robbie is my beauty muse. Her makeup artist, the iconic Pati Dubroff, is always creating the most gorgeous, glowing looks, and I'm forever hunting down the exact products she's used on the star.
It's no secret that Robbie is a big fan of Chanel makeup, and who can blame her? However, over the years, she's also revealed some more affordable makeup staples in her collection, and I've been busy making notes on her (and Dubroff's) most-used products.
Below, I've rounded up the 9 makeup products I know I'd find in her everyday routine, and if I'm honest, I'm having a hard time convincing myself I don't need every single one. If you're looking to upgrade your makeup collection this spring and summer and want to recreate some of Margot's signature looks, I highly recommend you keep scrolling.
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Margot Robbie's Go-To Makeup Products
1. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser
Laura Mercier
Tinted Moisturiser
In a 2016 interview, Robbie revealed that she uses the Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser for her everyday makeup. Yes, this was ten years ago, but this base product remains just as iconic today, thanks to the light coverage and luminous finish that it gives. In fact, I do not doubt that this is still one of the star's makeup favourites.
2. Chanel Ultra Le Teint Concealer
CHANEL
Ultra Le Teint Concealer
For concealer, it looks as if this is one of Robbie's favourites. In a video on Dubroff's Instagram, she talks through the star's Wuthering Heights Paris premiere look and reveals that she is wearing two shades of Chanel concealer. Although she doesn't specify the exact concealer name, the product looks an awful lot like the Ultra Le Teint Concealer, designed to give a hydrated, illuminated effect.
3. Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil Perfect Pink
Makeup By Mario
Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil Perfect Pink
I know we all want to know about Robbie's favourite blushers. Luckily, I've done some digging, and on Dubroff's TikTok channel, she revealed that she used the Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil in the shade Perfect Pink for the star's Australian Vogue Barbie party makeup look. This is actually one of my favourite blushers of all time, as it adds a plump, radiant look to the cheeks.
4. Chanel Stylo Ombre Et Contour Eyeliner Pencil Contour Clair