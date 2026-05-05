I Always Advise Against Blind-Buying Skincare, But I'll Make an Exception for These Glow-Boosting Products

Luxurious, foolproof and seriously results-driven, there's a reason why our beauty director waxes lyrical about these products.

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Shannon Lawlor after using the best Tatcha products including Kissu lip mask and The Water Cream
(Image credit: @shannonlawlor)

I've never been someone who has promoted laborious skincare routines. In fact, I've never been someone who has promoted laborious anything, if I'm being honest. While the rest of the world was slathering face masks over moisturisers over serums over eye creams over cleansers, I was sticking to what I know works best as a beauty journalist of over a decade—a simple skincare routine with minimal steps.

And it's not just me who backs this approach. In fact, more or less every skin expert and beauty editor I know agrees that the best skincare routines are the ones that champion fewer products. Why? Because overloading our skin with active ingredients is never a good idea—I'm talking destroyed skin barriers, irritation, redness and even acne. And this is the exact reason I never recommend blind-buying skincare products without any sort of research or expert recommendation.

Shannon Lawlor after using Tatcha skincare products

(Image credit: @shannonlawlor)

I do, however, make one exception to this rule—and that is when it comes to Tatcha. You see, having spent years studying skincare formulas closely, I know all too well that not every product is going to please every person all of the time, but Tatcha products are different. Each formula is crafted in a way that delivers the good stuff your skin needs without upsetting its natural ecosystem. Sure, there are some products more suited to certain skin types than others, but they're easy to spot and shop.

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I trust Tatcha products so much, in fact, that my personal routine is never without one. Whenever a friend or colleague asks me for product recommendations, they're guaranteed to find at least one Tatcha product in the mix. Why? Because they are totally fail-safe. Rooted in Japanese traditions, they put gentle, effective, glow-promoting skin health front and centre—no upset, no worry, no risk. On top of that, each product also delivers the sort of joy-inducing, sensorial luxury that makes your skincare routine feel like a treat, not a chore.

So, if you are in the market for some new skincare products and you're not sure where to start, take it from me—you can't go wrong with the following Tatcha products (and I've tried them all).

Best Tatcha Products

1. Tatcha The Water Cream