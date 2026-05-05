And it's not just me who backs this approach. In fact, more or less every skin expert and beauty editor I know agrees that the best skincare routines are the ones that champion fewer products. Why? Because overloading our skin with active ingredients is never a good idea—I'm talking destroyed skin barriers, irritation, redness and even acne. And this is the exact reason I never recommend blind-buying skincare products without any sort of research or expert recommendation.
I do, however, make one exception to this rule—and that is when it comes to Tatcha. You see, having spent years studying skincare formulas closely, I know all too well that not every product is going to please every person all of the time, but Tatcha products are different. Each formula is crafted in a way that delivers the good stuff your skin needs without upsetting its natural ecosystem. Sure, there are some products more suited to certain skin types than others, but they're easy to spot and shop.
Article continues below
I trust Tatcha products so much, in fact, that my personal routine is never without one. Whenever a friend or colleague asks me for product recommendations, they're guaranteed to find at least one Tatcha product in the mix. Why? Because they are totally fail-safe. Rooted in Japanese traditions, they put gentle, effective, glow-promoting skin health front and centre—no upset, no worry, no risk. On top of that, each product also delivers the sort of joy-inducing, sensorial luxury that makes your skincare routine feel like a treat, not a chore.
So, if you are in the market for some new skincare products and you're not sure where to start, take it from me—you can't go wrong with the following Tatcha products (and I've tried them all).