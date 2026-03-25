I'm a Classic Dresser Whose An Expert In Packing a Carry-On, This Is Everything I Took For a Weekend Away

Stockholm in January feels like stepping into a snow globe—quiet, bright and properly cold in a way we rarely get at home. I flew out for 48 hours with Volvo for the reveal of their newest electric model, the EX60, and while cars aren't usually part of my daily fashion editor schedule, I was curious to see how it would all unfold in a city so closely tied to design.
For two days, Villa Dagmar was home. It's one of those hotels that makes you feel instantly put together, even when you're running on very little sleep and a carry-on wardrobe. I remember unpacking and immediately thinking I should have brought more tailoring (don't I always?). Still, with limited space, I stuck to pieces I knew I'd rely on: strong outerwear, easy layers and a couple of items that could shift into evening without much effort. It ended up being one of those trips where you wear everything you packed—and actually feel good in all of it.
I'll be honest, snow always feels a bit novel to me, so waking up to Stockholm covered in it was a highlight before I'd even had coffee. With Volvo, I spent the morning exploring the city at a slower pace, taking in the streets as they felt slightly quieter and softer under the snowfall. There's something about it that makes getting dressed feel a bit more considered, even if you're essentially just piling on layers to stay warm. A long faux fur coat became my default. I threw it over everything—knits, denim, even the most basic outfits—and it instantly made me feel like I'd tried (even when I hadn't). Underneath, it was all about practicality: a really good jumper, straight-leg jeans and boots that could handle slippery pavements without looking too heavy. I definitely underestimated how icy it would be at points, so that was a lesson learned.
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Most of the day was spent wandering, with no strict plan, just walking through side streets, popping into shops and, slightly randomly, trying to track down Swedish Fish (which felt like a very specific mission to set myself, but I stand by it). There's an ease to Stockholm style that I kept noticing, nothing feels forced, but everything looks intentional. It made me rethink how much I usually overcomplicate daily dressing.
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Dinner at Villa Dagmar felt like the moment to switch things up slightly—especially as Volvo had planned the evening for us, which made it feel that bit more special. After a full day of being wrapped up in layers, I wanted something that felt a bit sharper, but still comfortable enough to sit in for hours (because that's exactly what we did). I went for a black trouser suit, which is honestly one of my go-tos when I don't have the energy to overthink an outfit. It always works. I added a pair of sheer tulle gloves, which felt like a small detail but made the whole look feel more intentional. It's the kind of thing I don't wear enough at home but always wish I did.
Dinner itself was exactly what you want from a hotel restaurant when you're away—good enough that you don't feel the need to go anywhere else. I devoured the truffle pasta without hesitation (some decisions don't need thinking about), and then the chocolate orange mousse, which I'd been told about earlier in the day and couldn't not try. It fully lived up to expectations.
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The next morning started with a short, very cold walk to a nearby gallery space for a behind-the-scenes session with Volvo's design team. I kept things quite simple outfit-wise—a white shirt layered over thermals (practical, but necessary), knits underneath and ankle-length jeans. It was one of those outfits that doesn't look like much on paper but works when you're actually wearing it. The session itself was surprisingly interesting from a fashion point of view. There was a lot of talk about materials, colour palettes and how Scandinavian design continues to influence everything Volvo does. Acne Studios came up as a reference, which made sense, the focus on texture, tone and pieces that feel current but not trend-led. It didn't feel like a stretch to draw parallels between how we think about clothes and how they approach interiors.
Then we were introduced to the EX60. It's Volvo's new all-electric mid-size SUV, designed to fit into everyday life without feeling like a compromise. What stood out most to me was how much thought has gone into making electric driving feel easy, something that, if I'm honest, has always felt slightly intimidating. The range goes up to 810 kilometres on a single charge, and it can add a significant amount of charge in the time it takes to stop for a coffee, which makes the idea of longer journeys feel a lot more realistic.
Inside, it's calm and considered. There's a focus on natural materials, space and details that actually make a difference, there's more legroom, clever storage and an audio system that feels genuinely immersive. The tech is there, but it doesn't dominate. It's designed to feel intuitive, including a new AI system that responds more like a conversation than a command, which I appreciated.
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What I kept thinking about, though, was how similar the approach felt to getting dressed for a trip like this. You don't need excess—you just need the right things, done well. And ideally, something that makes the whole experience feel a bit more enjoyable. Two days in Stockholm went quickly, but it was enough to remind me that packing well really does make a difference. And that sometimes, the pieces you rely on the most are the ones you didn't overthink in the first place.
Humaa is the Junior Branded Content Editor at Who What Wear UK, specialising in trend-led beauty and fashion content. Previously an editor at Who What Wear US and British Vogue, she brings years of product-testing expertise. Off duty, she's working through her endless Kindle TBR.