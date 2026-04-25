Inside the Buzzy Hotel Fashion People Living in L.A. Will Be Booking This Year

Welcome to Fashion's Finest Stays, a travel series where we lend our fashion-editor POV to the world of hospitality. Here, we'll give you exclusive insider access to the world's most renowned hotels and resorts, uncovering every detail you'd ever want to know before you book.
By now it's a well-known fact that all three seasons of HBO's The White Lotuswere filmed on-site at a Four Seasons property. There's no coincidence there, by the way. The hospitality brand is associated with all things serene luxury, and the name alone conjures images of fluffy bathrobes, spacious suites, and sprawling, minimalist-designed resorts that are, quite literally, the stuff of television fantasies. So when I caught wind of the newest location to open its doors, I was immediately all ears—and not before too long on the soonest flight out.
The Four Seasons Resort Cabo del Sol arrived in 2024 to Cabo San Lucas and quickly earned a ranking as the number one resort in the world, according to Condé Nast.Cabo del Sol marks the second Four Seasons location in the Baja region, but it's set on a different stretch of coastline from its sister property at Costa Palmas and with a distinct, fresh-faced feel. Despite the droves of sprawling resorts that line the Cabo coastline, this new location was, impressively, completely custom-built for the project, which gave the whole experience another level of luxury—every little corner was brand-new, sparklingly clean, and expertly designed. Buzz around the hotel has steadily grown since it first arrived, and when I visited a year out from opening, it certainly felt like a well-oiled machine. Ahead, an inside look at the Four Seasons Cabo del Sol and all the details to know for an upcoming visit.
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As someone who lived in L.A. for six years, I'm all too familiar with the go-to vacation spots of the city's most stylish residents, and Cabo is one place that will continue to endure as long as there are nonstop flights shuttling Angelenos up and down the Pacific Coast. The thing about Cabo is that the sheer volume of resorts to choose from can be overwhelming, to say the least, but after my visit I can attest that all the standards and expectations I had for the Four Seasons brand were met—and then some.
While I'm all for staying in an older resort if there's a compelling history, there's something to be said about the experience of a brand-new property while it's in its infancy, and Cabo del Sol was completely custom-built from the ground up, meaning that everything from how you flow through the space to the details and finishings was well thought-out. The hotel comprises 96 guest rooms and suites, plus 61 residences, villas, and estates, though each one feels private and considered. The buildings are arranged in an amphitheater-inspired format so each room has a perfect ocean view. It features three distinct restaurants, a rooftop bar, two expansive pools (one family-friendly, one adults-only) plus one just for the fitness area, and a sprawling spa complete with contrast-therapy circuits.
It can't be a conversation about a Four Seasons property without a mention of the design aesthetic. The brand at large has become synonymous with a certain type of high-touch luxury that's somehow consistent (but still localized) across more than 130 destinations worldwide. At Cabo del Sol, I'd describe the architecture as clean, modern, and minimal, but it is Mexico after all, and elements of traditional Spanish revival style were featured throughout the resort through the dramatic curved archways, colored tile, and terra-cotta roofs that dot the property. Not to harp too much on the White Lotus undertones, but standing in the open-air lobby looking out at the unrestricted view of the Pacific through one of the porticos, it was hard not to feel like I'd stepped into an alternative fourth season of the show set in Baja. I half-anticipated seeing Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya sipping on a spicy marg on one of the plush cloud couches.
It's all designed around a modern hacienda-style village at the heart of the resort layout that's meant to evoke how a traditional Mexican town is set up with an open-air mercado, artist's studio, and several retail boutiques featuring local designers. This feature makes the hotel unique and lends more of a community feel. In the three short days I spent there, I found myself getting into somewhat of a morning routine as I walked through the makeshift town square to grab a coffee before heading to the gym for a sweat. Maybe it's the New Yorker in me, but I relished in this little routine before planting myself on a pool lounger for the day.
One thing about staying at a Four Seasons? They're going to make you feel like they've rolled out the red carpet for you. From the moment I landed and was scooped up by a private airport transfer, the experience continued at every turn. Obviously, personal preferences weigh heavy, but I found the service to be speedy and attentive but not overbearing—there was always someone at the ready when I needed them, but I never felt like anyone was hovering, if that makes sense.
An iPad was set up in my room for just about any request I could think up, whether that was as standard as ordering room service or as niche as my last-minute request for nail polish remover when I had to redo my pedicure (delivered in a Four Seasons–branded glass container, in case you were curious). But it also looked like the early birthday balloon arrangement and pastry assortment that greeted me in my room or the mini mango and Tajin popsicles that were delivered each afternoon by the pool.
I'm not sure what my expectation was for the food when coming here, but anything I had in mind beforehand was quickly blown out of the water. Each meal delighted me more than the last, and the variety among the three on-site restaurants and rooftop bar were as impressive as the dishes themselves. Incredibly fresh sushi, a Michelin-worthy wine program, and a rooftop bar with sweeping views of the coastline are just a few of the highlights.
At Sora, the rooftop bar with the most stunning sunset views, the menu of small bites like ceviche and guac and cocktails was so good it turned into a full-blown dinner. At Coraluz, I had some of the freshest fish tacos for lunch while overlooking the beach. But the most special meal of my stay and the one I'd fly back just to have again was at Cayao, the Richard Sandoval–designed menu that blends Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. Right away, I knew my dinner would be highly memorable when it started with a martini mixed table-side from a specialty bar cart. The melt-in-your-mouth otoro and hamachi nigiri were highlights, as was the ishiyaki hot stone, where slices of raw tenderloin cooked right at the table.
A moment for the spa—and yes, the gym, too. I'm not exaggerating when I say it was truly one of the most beautiful hotel gyms I've ever stepped foot in, if you can even call it a gym. Designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, it was more like an entire wing dedicated to the resort's fitness offering, complete with a main room for weights and cardio machines where unobstructed views allow you to look straight out to the Pacific and beyond, a group fitness studio for daily Pilates and yoga classes, a fitness terrace, and separate lap pool.
As for the spa, it's set up like its own mini resort within the resort, where each of the 10 treatment rooms are their own bungalows separated by a lush stone pathway. You need not book a treatment to partake, however, as both the men's and women's facilities are complete with a contrast-therapy circuit that includes a steam room, infrared sauna, and hot and cold plunges.
Guest rooms here start at 850 square feet, while casitas and suites can go up to 2000. Even though my room was the standard layout, it felt like I'd been upgraded with features like twin indoor and outdoor showers and a vanity and dressing-room area that was equal to the already-outsize bathroom, which, as someone who considers the getting-ready process its own line item on an itinerary, I probably spend the most time in. The balcony, too, which was easily the size of my studio apartment in Manhattan, was complete with a wide couch and full dining setup.
The best part about a hotel bathroom isn't merely the plush towels or the logo-adorned bathrobe, though Cabo del Sol delivered on both accounts, but good bath products. Here, they arrived courtesy of Diptyque and smelled like heaven.
A Cabo packing list doesn't vary much from season to season, and I packed according to what I always reach for on a beach vacation. Generally speaking, the days are hot and the nights cool off slightly, so my wardrobe consisted of flowy, elegant silhouettes for the day that I could easily layer over a swimsuit and head to a beachside lunch. At night, I reached for chic maxi dresses that I paired with kitten-heel sandals and pretty flats. I matched the resort's sleek and minimalist design with an aesthetic of black and ivory, including standout items like a Posse column dress, silk cape top, and vanity-case bag.