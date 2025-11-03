This Stunning Cabo Resort Is a Longtime Celebrity-Favorite Destination—Here's What It's Like to Stay There

Welcome to Fashion's Finest Stays, a travel series where we lend our fashion-editor POV to the world of hospitality. Here, we'll give you exclusive insider access to the world's most renowned hotels and resorts, uncovering every detail you'd ever want to know before you book.
For as long as I can remember, Las Ventanas al Paraíso has been at the top of my resort and hotel bucket list. The first time I laid eyes on photos of it, I was blown away by the striking architecture of the property, and I can now say that it's even more stunning in person. After staying at Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya for my honeymoon and again earlier this year, I was eager to visit another Rosewood property in Mexico, as my experience there was nothing short of magical. My husband and I just returned from a four-night mid-October stay at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, and I had to share my takeaways, as I documented every moment from my time at the enchanting seaside resort.
One of the many things Las Ventanas is known for is being a popular vacation spot for celebrities. Cabo San Lucas is just a 2.5-hour flight from Los Angeles, which has made the resort city a popular vacation destination for Southern California residents. I did a little recon, and over the years, some of the noteworthy guests who have been said to stay at Las Ventanas include Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney, Jessica Alba, Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian, Charlize Theron, Justin Timberlake, and Cameron Diaz. And most recently, my sleuthing skills helped me to instantly recognize it as the backdrop to Selena Gomez's bachelorette trip photos.
So what's it like to stay at Las Ventanas al Paraíso as a non-celebrity who resides on the East Coast? Read on to find out, from the restaurant reservations to book to the top spa treatment, to what to pack.
Las Ventanas is situated in Los Cabos, a resort region between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo at the southern tip of Baja California Sur, Mexico. Opening in 1997, it was the first of four Rosewood properties in Mexico, and the buzz surrounding it has never faded over the past 28 years. Upon landing at San José del Cabo International Airport, it's just a quick 25-minute drive to paradise. Speaking of, Las Ventanas al Paraíso translates to "the window to paradise", and the property captures this sentiment beautifully. In lieu of a sign, the entrance is marked by a subtle window of sorts that leads you to the grand yet utterly elegant entrance.
When you drive up to the open-air lobby, you're greeted by a four-piece mariachi band, which serenades each new arrival throughout the day. It's a delightful welcome to say the least. Also there to greet you (with a beverage, I might add) is your personal butler, who is there throughout your stay to arrange and assist with anything you could possibly need.
The first thing I noticed about the resort was the striking architecture and seamless way in which the sea, sand, and sky are incorporated into the property's design. With its Spanish colonial style and whitewashed sand-colored buildings and sidewalks that mimic the desert floor, the resort has a luxurious traditional Mexican feel, fused with a Mediterranean one. Palm trees and cacti co-exist on the property, and Torote trees, a native desert plant, are used throughout the grounds to dramatic effect. The buildings are designed in a way that the resort gradually reveals itself as you enter and meander around. Even the bottoms of the pools change colors to complement the sky throughout the day. (Tip: Be sure to check out the artwork, as it's an integral part of the decor and each piece is by a Mexican artist.)
Las Ventanas, which is situated on the Sea of Cortez, has eight distinctive pools to choose from. There are four restaurants (along with other dining experiences and poolside options), a holistic spa, a salon, an expansive 24-hour fitness center (that also offers classes and private training), a wine cellar, and a speakeasy. To sum it up, you certainly don't need to leave the property.
The question I always want to know is if someone would stay at a resort or hotel again, and my answer in this case is yes, without hesitation. Las Ventanas al Paraiso is such a special, beautiful place, and the service and on-property amenities make it even more of a splurge-worthy destination. I noticed countless groups, families, and couples celebrating special occasions during my stay, which further proved that it's the ideal place to travel to for a momentous occasion—or treat yourself to some rest and relaxation in the most perfect of settings. If you're wondering what time of year to plan your trip, late fall and winter are your best bets. The weather is perfect and rain-free, there's less beach erosion, and the resort plans a slew of activities for guests during the season. That said, the weather in Baja California Sur is pretty great year-round, and Las Ventanas staff goes above and beyond to make every day special, so you really can't go wrong.
While there's no shortage of things to do at Las Ventanas, relaxation is the main goal. My husband and I like to keep somewhat busy when we travel, and this itinerary is similar to ours during the stay (with a few things throw in that I'd like to do next time). We planned ahead with dining, spa, and activity arrangements, but if you prefer a more spontaneous agenda, your butlers and the concierge team are there to assist at a moments notice.
With 84 suites and standalone villas, Las Ventanas al Paraíso has a noticeably intimate feel. The property is spacious enough to never feel crowded in the least, but everything is easily walkable from your suite or villa. We stayed in a lovely Oceanview Rooftop Terrace Junior Suite, and given the way in which Las Ventanas is designed, you have a view of the sprawling multi-level resort as well as the Sea of Cortez, and it's breathtaking.
Check-in takes place in your suite, and you're welcomed with snacks, a batch of margaritas, and a bottle of the resort's signature tequila. Indoor-outdoor living is prioritized in each suite and villa, and square footage for the suites starts at 960, so spacious is an understatement. With wood beams and traditional Mexican decor, the rooms feel cozy and romantic, with each featuring a fireplace and a massive bathtub. If you're going to order room service, the best place to enjoy it is on your terrace.
During my stay, I toured one of the 12 standalone villas and was blown away. Each oceanfront villa has an expansive infinity pool and a full kitchen. This one had a private gym and one of the largest bathrooms I've ever laid eyes on—truly. But the most decadent accommodation of them all is the Ty Warner Mansion, a 28,000 square foot residence that's one of Las Ventanas' many claims to fame.
A stay at Las Ventanas al Paraíso isn't complete without a visit to the spa. In keeping with the rest of the resort, the spa facilities are indoor-outdoor. You could easily spend the better part of the day at the lush holistic spa, relaxing in the sauna, steam room, and hydro-therapy and cold plunge pools. The Four Elements treatment menu is inspired by the ancient healers of Baja, and utilizes the powers of earth, air, fire, and water for its unique options.
Our treatment began with the Holistic Twilight Ceremony in the picturesque thatched-canopy relaxation area. The purifying and cleansing ritual was adopted from the ancient shamans of Baja, and I find that having an experience that's signature to the region is so special. You close your eyes and are surrounded by instrumental harmonies and sage smoke, and an eagle feather is used to drive negative energy out of your body. It was a feast for the senses, to say the least, and unlike anything I've ever experienced at a spa. From there, we were brought to a standalone spa villa where we were treated to a relaxing foot scrub in the connecting private garden. It ended with one of the best massages I can recall in my lifetime.
Something I appreciated about the various dining options at Las Ventanas was how vastly different an experience each one offered. Our first stop was at Sea Grill, the beachside restaurant with a laid-back feel and a plethora of mouthwatering seafood options. Be sure to order the ceviche of the day, as it's perhaps the best ceviche you'll ever have, and I've thought about the lobster tacos daily since I left. Sea Grill also serves the main pool area and is open throughout the day and night. The breakfast menu is filled with delicious healthy options.
In the same area of the resort, overlooking the stunning signature infinity pool and the iconic Tree of Love is Alebrije. It's the perfect setting for the modern Italian cuisine, and I found it to be the most romantic restaurant on the property (although it was a very close call). A guitar duo serenades the diners throughout the night (which I loved hearing from our suite). Each table is presented with smoked focaccia in a glass dome, and that's the only way I want my focaccia from now on. Be sure to save room for the tiramisu, which is prepared tableside. In the morning, Alebrije is where to go for traditional Mexican breakfast options, and the tortillas are made fresh alongside the diners.
A highlight of a stay at Las Ventanas is undoubtedly dinner at Arbol, where you go to dine on Asian-style coastal cuisine in a jaw-dropping setting. Just past the lazy river (more on that later) is the glittering restaurant with lanterns and candles everywhere you look. The ambience is nothing short of impeccable. The menu offers a plethora of options, from sushi to tandoori dishes to caviar to curry. The hardest part was choosing what to order, and I could have dined there daily and had a completely different meal. It was easy to see why Arbol is a current recipient of the prestigious Michelin Guide recognition. During the winter months, there's a signature Omakase Del Mar experience, in which the chef guides you through a multi-course meal with bespoke sake pairings.
A more casual option is Tequila & Ceviche Bar, which is situated on a higher level of the resort near the spa. This is also where the private tequila tastings are held. I ordered a mezcal cocktail called Salsa Verde, which I highly recommend. The menu includes ceviches (naturally), tostados, tiraditos, and sushi, but I was told to order one of the poke bowls. I'm very glad I listened. Pro tip: If you don't end your meal with the churros, you'll regret it.
Lastly, an IYKYK spot (our driver from the airport to the resort gave us the heads up) was the taco bar alongside the lazy river. There, tiki cocktails, an assortment of traditional tacos, and rolled ice cream are on offer, and it was the perfect poolside lunch.
I wanted to highlight Las Ventanas at night because the resort completely transforms after the sun sets, and I looked forward to it each day. It's clear that the lighting design of the property was painstakingly considered—it literally glowed from the many candles and strategically placed soft lighting.
The thing to do post-dinner is pay a visit to the on-site speakeasy, La Botica. You enter the prohibition-themed space via a secret doorway, and one of the first things you'll notice is the stage and dance floor. This isn't the place for a quiet, relaxing cocktail (speaking of, the menu of classic and signature cocktails was spot-on). There's a resident Cuban-style band (and dancers!) that puts on quite the show each night. It's a high-energy experience with plenty of audience participation, and it's pretty much impossible not to have fun.
If you visit the resort between November and May, there's a Sunset Bar set up on the beach that's a great option for a seaside cocktail and bites.
You could easily relax by the pool all day, but there are plenty of other options if you seek variety while vacationing. But first, let's discuss those pools. The lineup includes the main Beach Pool overlooking the ocean, two adults-only pools, the Whale's Tail pool (named after its shape), and the Lazy River and Oasis Pool. The meandering Lazy River was designed with adults in mind (children are, of course, welcome), featuring a swim-up tiki bar and a relaxing vibe.
Signature Cabo experiences, such as scuba diving, private yacht charters, ATV tours, and golf, are on offer via the resort. We chose to go horseback riding on the beach just before the sun started to set. There are also luxurious beach cabanas that are set up for much of the year, with a private plunge pool and jacuzzis, welcome drinks, and even private showers. Other options include a private dinner and movie on the beach, painting at sunset, and wine dinners in the on-site wine cellar, La Cava. The resort also plans an array of special events for those who choose to spend the holidays at Las Ventanas.
The 5-star service at Rosewood properties is unmatched, and the brand prides itself on that. You can tell that the staff makes a point to get to know its guests and anticipate their every need during their stay. Everyone we met was so genuinely kind. (The fact that the staff members waved goodbye to us upon checking out until our car to the airport disappeared made it even more tragic to leave.)
In your room, you'll find a beach tote for each guest to use during your stay, and there's sunscreen and a personal bottle of chilled Evian mist at every pool. Turndown service was a treat each night, as you'll come back to find aromatherapy candles lit, your swimsuits folded, traditional Mexican María dolls by your bed, and they even leave sewing kits to complement the colors of your wardrobe.
You'll notice that love is very much prioritized at the resort, making it a popular engagement, wedding, and honeymoon destination. Glass hearts hang from the resort's striking manmade trees, and you'll find them used as accents in the decor if you look closely. (Fun fact: Las Ventanas even has a romance department.)
Something you'll definitely want to check out during your stay are the shops. Instead of just one gift shop, there are several, each with a different theme—from home décor handmade by Mexican artisans to a children's store to a flower shop. The main gift shop was stocked with chic items such as Celine sunglasses, Lemlem swimwear, and Nick Fouquet hats. Las Ventanas often partners with designers for collaborations—be on the lookout for one with Weezie this holiday season, which is sure to be chic and adorable.
When it comes to wardrobe, the aesthetic at Las Ventanas al Paraíso is elegant, beachy resortwear. Many of the resort's guests are California-based, and I noticed a chic Malibu vibe to much of the attire. During the day, I saw lots of bikinis with crochet or linen coverups, often paired with designer accessories. In the evening, maxi and mini dresses paired with heels or chic flat sandals were the go-to. Guests really embrace the opportunity to dress up for dinner at Las Ventanas.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.