Inside a Stay at Casa Brera, the Stylish Hot Spot Beloved by Fashion People in Milan

Monica Mendal is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a former fashion editor, a travel writer, and the author of So There's This Place…—a Substack newsletter where she shares curated guides, insider tips, and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
In every city I visit often, I have a favorite hotel, the one that always feels like coming home. In Milan, that place is Casa Brera. Nestled in the heart of Milan's historic center, Casa Brera brings a refined, contemporary energy to the city's most artistic—and one of my favorite—neighborhoods. Designed by Patricia Urquiola, the hotel blends warm Italian modernism with subtle nods to Brera's creative heritage. Think rich textures, sculptural lighting, and a palette inspired by Lombardy's earthy tones. Its rooftop offers sweeping Duomo views and a lively social atmosphere, and downstairs, the dining spaces feel polished yet relaxed, making it a stylish base that captures Milan's effortless mix of culture, design, and cosmopolitan life. The best part is that the hotel places you right in the heart of the action, with everything you'd want to see in Milan just a short walk away.
The Design Details
Design lovers will appreciate how thoughtfully the building's history has been woven into the hotel's interiors. Originally conceived in the 1950s by architect Pietro Lingeri, a key figure of Italian rationalism, the structure's geometric language reappears throughout the property in subtle ways, from patterned floors and ceilings to marble detailing that echoes the building's façade.
Inside, Urquiola softens those architectural lines with layered textures, bold color accents, and carefully chosen furnishings, creating interiors that feel unmistakably Milanese.
Art plays a quiet but important role in the hotel's identity through contemporary works placed throughout the public spaces. One of the most striking pieces is a photograph by celebrated fashion photographer Tim Walker displayed in the Living Lounge, reinforcing the hotel's connection to Milan's creative scene.
The lobby and Living Lounge are among the hotel's most visually striking spaces, with checkerboard patterns on the floors and ceilings that echo the building's rationalist geometry. Large semicircular sofas, dark-blue and soft-green lounge seating, and a striking green marble counter create a space that feels equal parts living room and design showroom. Many of the furnishings were designed by Urquiola herself for brands such as Cassina, Andreu World, and Moroso.
Eat and Sip
The food and drink scene at Casa Brera feels very true to Milan: stylish, social, and designed as much for lingering as for dining. Rather than centering a single restaurant, the hotel unfolds through a series of spaces that naturally shift from morning coffee to late-night cocktails.
The hotel's culinary program is overseen by Michelin-starred chef Andrea Berton, who guides the menus across several venues, each with its own distinct atmosphere.
The Living Lounge serves as the hotel's social heart, offering all-day dining and a classic Milanese aperitivo experience. Guests can settle in with a drink inside or head out to the leafy terrace overlooking Piazzetta Bossi, where the pace slows and the scene becomes quintessentially Milanese.
Across the way, Odachi introduces a quieter, more intimate setting. Led by acclaimed chef Haruo Ichikawa, the first Japanese chef to earn a Michelin star in Italy, the restaurant focuses on refined Japanese cuisine served in a warm space lined with Canaletto walnut. (Pro tip: If you're craving something more immersive, ask about the omakase experience, which is available by reservation.)
The hotel's signature Italian restaurant, Scena, takes a classic approach, focusing on Milanese and Italian dishes with subtle contemporary touches under executive chef Francesco Bonato. The dining room itself feels almost gallery-like, framed by artistic mirrors by Giovanni Botticelli and Paola Paronetto alongside a sculptural work by Hans Schüle.
Upstairs, Etereo Skybar & Restaurant anchors the rooftop. Perched on the eighth floor, it offers sweeping 360-degree views across the city. The menu leans toward elegant Italian seafood, and the cocktails—often theatrically finished tableside—draw inspiration from Milan's worlds of fashion, art, and design.
Rooms and Suites
Casa Brera has 101 spacious and modern guest rooms and 15 suites, all designed to reflect Milan's culture of craftsmanship and design. Rooms feature Poliform furniture alongside materials like walnut wood, fior di pesco marble, backlit brass, and printed glass—subtle details that mirror the colors and textures of the city itself.
The two largest suites are certified head-turners. The Brera Suite showcases Milanese elegance with a spacious bedroom, separate lounge, and large terrace overlooking Brera's lively streets. A bold blue sofa in the lounge frames the terrace view through floor-to-ceiling glass doors. The presidential Milanese Suite features a grand living and dining area with designer Dudet armchairs, seamlessly connecting to two terraces—one for lounging, one dining for up to 10—surrounded by greenery and city views.
Spa and Wellness
While Casa Brera doesn't have a traditional spa, it still offers a few thoughtful wellness touches. The rooftop pool and terrace provide a stylish place to cool off during Milan's warmer months, and sun beds and lounge seating are positioned to take in sweeping views of the Duomo. The terrace flows seamlessly into the rooftop bar area, creating a relaxed social space where guests can move easily between swimming, lounging, and drinking sunset cocktails.
For those looking to keep up with workouts while traveling, the fitness center is well-equipped with cardio machines, rowing equipment, and a full range of free weights and strength-training machines.
The Service
This was arguably one of the best hospitality experiences I've had this year. From the bellhop who carries your bags to the concierge who checks you in and answers your questions throughout your stay to the breakfast waiters, almost everyone remembers your name. Every staff member is warm, professional, and genuinely helpful, and best of all, they truly seem happy to be there.
Around the Hotel
As the hotel is situated in the heart of Milan's most design-forward neighborhood, the best thing about a stay at Casa Brera is its optimal location. Right around the corner from Via Brera and its neighboring streets, you are a stone's throw from some of my favorite shops and design haunts. For design lovers, Dimorestudio, one of Milan's most renowned studios, is just a short walk from the hotel. Casa Milana, the home studio of Italian furniture designer Mario Milana, can be visited by appointment. If it's fashion you're going for, shop at Massimo Alba and buy vintage at Cavalli e Nastri and Vintage Delirium, beautiful dresses (especially for brides!) at the lovely Luisa Beccaria shop, and classic Italian friulane slip-on shoes and Mary Janes at Vibi Venezia. You'll find the best stationery at Pettinaroli and soaps and perfume at Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, an institution. If you're open to walking a bit outside of Brera, it's worth visiting Emily Levine for her lovely block-print vacation wardrobe pieces and signature bags made of old sari fabrics, A di Gaeta for the best leather boots, and Laboratorio Paravicini forhand‑painted ceramics on white earthenware.