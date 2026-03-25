All My Fashion Friends Told Me to Stay at This Buzzy Hotel in Mallorca, and They Were So Right

Welcome to Fashion's Finest Stays, a travel series where we lend our fashion-editor POV to the world of hospitality. Here, we'll give you exclusive insider access to the world's most renowned hotels and resorts, uncovering every detail you'd ever want to know before you book.
As soon as I began planning my trip to Mallorca, Spain, last summer, every one of my fashion-industry friends I mentioned it to had the same response: Are you staying at Hotel Corazón? It wasn't a matter of if I would book there but simply when. After I reported on it for Who What Wear's travel guide to the Balearic island last year, the hotel shot up to the top of my list and, luckily for me, had two nights magically still available close to my dates. I snagged them faster than I've ever made any purchase on The RealReal (that's saying a lot) and rearranged my plans to make it work. When all your most stylish friends and fashion-industry peers insist that it's their favorite hotel in the world, you have no choice but to follow their lead.
Flashback to last July, I was driving my rental car through the switchbacks of the Tramuntana mountains on the island's north side with the windows down and sun filtering through. The hotel is set at the top of the canyon, tucked behind a wrought iron gate so nondescript I had to double back just to locate it. It set the tone for the rest of the Corazón experience: I felt less like I was checking into a hotel and more like I was being invited into a friend's sprawling family estate.
Article continues below
Nestled high in the Tramuntana mountains, the hotel is situated between the towns of Deià and Sóller and just a quick five-minute drive through the canyon down to the nearest cala—though with all the cozy corners surrounding the pool deck and garden, there are few reasons good enough reason to ever leave. Opened in 2023 by British fashion photographer Kate Bellm and her partner, Spanish artist Edgar Lopez, Hotel Corazón is a true creative project in every sense with history and handpicked works of art seeping from every wall. It's no wonder that high-profile figures from the fashion, art, and entertainment worlds make up the majority of the guest log. Since the hotel shies away from traditional marketing, the vibe is still very much word of mouth. If you know, you know.
Speaking of history, the structure itself is housed in an impeccably restored 18th century finca complete with a variety of multi-bedroom suites and shared spaces that feel less like a lobby and more like a living room. The property is comprised of just 15 suites, making it challenging to book (dates for the summer months tend to sell out by March) but giving it an intimate feel.
At Corazón, all roads lead to the terrace. The sprawling terra-cotta space serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sunset drinks, so unless you decide to take a meal by the pool, you'll be experiencing the space at various times throughout the day. Pro tip: Snag a spot at one of the cushioned bunches at the far edge for the best view of the sun setting over the canyon. It's pure magic.
Farm-to-table isn't merely a buzzword. At Corazón, it's a way of life. The farm sits steps away from the kitchen and is a main source of fresh produce for the menu. As for the dishes themselves, everything down to the fruit plate I ordered at breakfast arrives as aesthetically pleasing as possible, a nod to the hotel's design-led roots. Don't even get me started on the wine list. I'm still thinking about this one bottle of orange wine months later.
Every space is curated with an artist's eye, from the interior design choices to the art books that line the shelves. In the living room, titles from avant-garde filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky live next to comics from French publisher Humanoids. Works of art are sprinkled throughout the property, including images from Bellm's personal photography archive. The result is a space that's made by artists, for artists.
Let's face it—the pool is the main event. The signature straw umbrellas and vivid orange loungers are pure Instagram fodder, but I can say with certainty that the experience is equally as heavenly as it looks. It's the kind of space where time seems to both stand still and fly by. I myself had several days that began with a poolside iced coffee and stretched onward through lunch and happy hour. Any meal, drink, or snack can (and should) be ordered right to your lounger.
"Down-to-earth and bohemian but still incredibly stylish" is how I'd describe the clientele. Aviator sunglasses and vivid printed sarongs were among the first things I spotted guests wearing when I arrived, and my own Mallorcan wardrobe was similarly comprised of low-key, airy pieces with a healthy dose of personality-driven styling through beaded necklaces, acetate bangles, and mesh bags.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.