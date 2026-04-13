I Spent an Afternoon With an Aritzia Stylist—My Spring Wardrobe Has Never Looked Better

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Who What Wear editor Ana Escalante tries on Aritzia Spring 2026 new arrivals.
(Image credit: @balencianas)
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Aritzia has always been a favorite amongst fashion girls and editors. The Canada-based label is known for a few staples: Tried-and-true basics, colorful puffer jackets, and office-appropriate workwear among them. Entering one of their New York stores on the weekend feels like you're fighting for your life in The Hunger Games with the amount of people who traverse the stores shiny, bronze doors to the promised land of tailored blazers and perfectly slouchy pants. Typically, I'm one of them_although, full disclosure, I try not to go on the weekends due to the crowds—and I'll spend what feels like hours combing through the new arrivals section and put together outfits on my own.

This spring through, I challenged myself to let go and go with the flow more—in this case, that meant letting someone else chose my spring wardrobe for me. Enter Aritzia's band of wonderful Style Advisors, an in-store customer experience team that provides one-on-one personal styling appointments. Whether you're on the hunt for a first-day-on-the-job outfit, a look for vacation, or an overall closet refresh for the season, Aritzia's personal styling team is there to deliver. The best part? It's free-99—meaning, there's no minimum spend requirement or tiered system in order to make an appointment with a Style Advisor. All you need to do is get in touch with your local Aritzia store or request an appointment through Aritzia's app. Bing, bang, done.

After getting in touch with Aritzia's team directly and setting up an appointment with the intention of refreshing my spring wardrobe, I made my way over to the brand's flagship Flatiron location that got a face-lift late last year. After serious remodeling, the new store, located at 115 5th Ave, was the perfect spot to meet my Style Advisor, Emily.

Emily said she's been with Aritzia for almost 5 years, often working hand-in-hand with a loyal roster of private clients she's accumulated over the time with the brand. Sometimes they'll text her if they have a special event coming up, or other times, they'll send a message saying they'd like to pop in to see the new arrivals. For me, Emily decided to keep it simple: light layering pieces, fun colors, and simple outwear like trench-coats after taking a deep dive into my personal style prior to my appointment. (I'll admit, I'm a fan of someone who digitally stalks me to figure out my taste!).

After ordering an iced strawberry matcha with oat milk (at Aritzia's in-store cafe, of course), my Style Advisor and I got down to business.

Shop My Aritzia Spring 2026 Outfits

Outfit 1

Who What Wear editor Ana Escalante tries on Aritzia Spring 2026 new arrivals.

For this look., my Style Advisor and I wanted to experiment with layering, playing with outerwear worn or slug around my waist. I became obsessed with these cotton Oberlin pants—so much so I picked up a pair in every color. The bomber jacket is one of Aritzia's best-selling styles, so it made sense that I instantly fell in love with it, too.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Outfit 2

Who What Wear editor Ana Escalante tries on Aritzia Spring 2026 new arrivals.

Not going to lie, I was a bit intimidated by a short trench coat. While I'm obsessed with the trend, I've never been able to style one on myself in a way I loved until my Style Advisor suggested this simple approachable look—a cropped trench, a simple white shirt, and a blush-toned lace-trimmed slip skirt. This outfit felt like the final boss when it came to all of my favorite spring trends, and I'm certain it's going to live in my rotation for the rest of the season.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Outfit 3

Who What Wear editor Ana Escalante tries on Aritzia Spring 2026 new arrivals.

The best part about my Aritzia Style Advisor is that it felt like she knew my personal style even before I walked into the fitting room. This look is an elevated, easy take on my favorite spring essentials—denim, long trenches, and great denim. Putting them all together just made sense to both her and I. Plus, I was instantly enamored by the olive color for the trench coat. It's a no-brainer way to make an otherwise boring coat feel exciting and fresh. Plus, you can never have too many trench coats in my book.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Outfit 4