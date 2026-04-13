I Spent an Afternoon With an Aritzia Stylist—My Spring Wardrobe Has Never Looked Better

This spring through, I challenged myself to let go and go with the flow more—in this case, that meant letting someone else chose my spring wardrobe for me. Enter Aritzia's band of wonderful Style Advisors, an in-store customer experience team that provides one-on-one personal styling appointments. Whether you're on the hunt for a first-day-on-the-job outfit, a look for vacation, or an overall closet refresh for the season, Aritzia's personal styling team is there to deliver. The best part? It's free-99—meaning, there's no minimum spend requirement or tiered system in order to make an appointment with a Style Advisor. All you need to do is get in touch with your local Aritzia store or request an appointment through Aritzia's app. Bing, bang, done.
After getting in touch with Aritzia's team directly and setting up an appointment with the intention of refreshing my spring wardrobe, I made my way over to the brand's flagship Flatiron location that got a face-lift late last year. After serious remodeling, the new store, located at 115 5th Ave, was the perfect spot to meet my Style Advisor, Emily.
Emily said she's been with Aritzia for almost 5 years, often working hand-in-hand with a loyal roster of private clients she's accumulated over the time with the brand. Sometimes they'll text her if they have a special event coming up, or other times, they'll send a message saying they'd like to pop in to see the new arrivals. For me, Emily decided to keep it simple: light layering pieces, fun colors, and simple outwear like trench-coats after taking a deep dive into my personal style prior to my appointment. (I'll admit, I'm a fan of someone who digitally stalks me to figure out my taste!).
After ordering an iced strawberry matcha with oat milk (at Aritzia's in-store cafe, of course), my Style Advisor and I got down to business.