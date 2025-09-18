Behold, the 8 Best Massages in London That Money Can Buy

When it comes to beauty treatments, nothing is quite as appealing as a massage. Don't get me wrong, I'm always up for a facial, and I love a manicure or pedicure as much as the next person, but there's something about a massage that feels like such a treat.
From deeply relaxing treatments that feel like a mini escape to lymphatic drainage and deep-tissue techniques, there are so many different massages on offer to help you unwind from busy London life. However, which ones are truly worth your time? At Who What Wear UK, we take our treatments very seriously, so we've been road-testing the best massages on offer, from Clarins, Elemis, Bamford and more. It's a hard job, but someone's got to do it.
Below, we've created the ultimate guide to the very best massages in London, including everything we want you to know about each treatment, such as the location, setting, treatment time, technique and the products used. If you're in need of a bit of tension relief, want to treat a loved one to a calming escape, or simply fancy an hour of relaxation after work or at the weekend, then I highly recommend that you keep scrolling and get yourself booked in this autumn.
Location: Clarins Treatment Room, John Lewis & Partners, 300 Oxford St, London W1C 1DX
Setting: I wasn't expecting a lot from a treatment room based in the busy beauty hall of John Lewis on Oxford Street, but boy, was I wrong to judge before I'd tried it. Tucked away to the side of the store, the treatment room is calming, warm and impressively spa-like.
Editor review: "I am putting it out there right now: if you want a hard reset on your muscles, you must book in for this massage at once. I have tried so many massages over the years, and this is by far the best value for money I have ever found. From the moment I walked into the room, my massage therapist talked to me like a true professional—observing my posture, areas of concern and general mobility. After discussing any medical notes, I got onto the couch, and the treatment began.
This massage uses Thai royal massage techniques to really get into the muscles and ligaments for deep relaxation and tension release. It is the sort of full-body massage (I'm talking neck, chest, shoulders, back, arms, hands, abdomen, legs and feet) that really gets into every muscle without ever feeling painful. The mind-soothing Clarins oils used throughout create a spa-like atmosphere, and soothing massage techniques are combined with more intense body stretches and more rigorous knot release in an almost hypnotising way.
After 70 blissful minutes, I felt like a totally new woman. Application of a seriously cooling and revitalising Clarins muscle lotion finished the treatment, and I could move my shoulders and neck in a way that I hadn't been able to for weeks. This one gets top marks from me."
Location: Wildsmith Treehouse at Liberty London, Regent Street, London W1B 5AH
Setting: Perched on the very top floor of the iconic department store, the Wildsmith Treehouse brings the serene woodland grounds of Heckfield Place to Liberty. The treatment room itself is shrouded in floating fabric, where forestscapes are projected to create the feeling of being immersed in nature as birdsong welcomes you to unwind and relax.
Editor review: "Nestled on the top floor at Liberty, Wildsmith’s secluded treatment space feels like a haven from the bustle of Oxford Circus below. Aptly named The Treehouse, it’s inspired by the brand's spa at Heckfield Place, and the treatment room here is shrouded in flowing fabrics with projections of Heckfield Estate’s forests as birdsong fills the space. It’s the closest to feeling like you’re in the countryside without setting foot outside of London.
Before the treatment even begins, you’re welcomed by the scent of Wildsmith Stillness Pillow Mist that invites you to sigh with relief as you climb up to be tucked into the treatment bed. The products used are tailored depending on the time of day to support your circadian rhythm. My massage was at 6 p.m., so my massage therapist, Cheryl Huggins, recommended Stillness Body Oil to help me wind down for the evening. The massage has slow, sweeping movements and gentle stretching that deeply relaxes you from head to toe (yes, there is a heavenly scalp massage too), all whilst boosting your lymphatic system and reducing muscular aches and pains simultaneously. As the treatment name suggests, it’s gentle enough to help your body relax, whilst being firm enough in areas like the shoulders to help release tension.
Needless to say, I left my treatment walking on air. My tight shoulders were no longer up by my ears, and I had the most restful sleep after floating home. What’s even better is that the cost of the treatment is fully redeemable on Wildsmith products in-store, so you can continue the ritual at home. If you were already a fan of the brand, then this treatment is a real no-brainer."
Location: 4–5 Kinnerton Place South, Belgravia, London SW1X 8EH
Setting: Tucked away in a quiet mews off the busy streets of Belgravia, the Flavia Morellato clinic is chic, modern and feels incredibly relaxing. There are a number of treatment rooms, a reception and waiting area, and a small bathroom for clients to use.
Editor review: "This was my first time having a lymphatic drainage massage, so I had no idea what to expect, but I am so glad that I chose to visit Flavia Morellato’s clinic. I was lucky enough to have Flavia herself do the treatment, and she made me feel comfortable straight away. Flavia is warm, kind and incredibly knowledgeable when it comes to lymphatic drainage techniques, and since meeting her, I have recommended her to everyone I know.
Before the treatment, she talked me through what a lymphatic drainage massage actually is and how it can benefit the body. What I loved was that she focused a lot on the health benefits of this massage technique, not the aesthetic benefits that so many people seem to talk about. Yes, this massage can help reduce bloating and make your body appear slightly more sculpted, but there are so many other reasons to have it (as you’ll soon find out). Flavia is an expert in her field, with 15 years of experience in Brazilian manual lymphatic drainage, and this was clear to me within the first 10 minutes of my appointment. Trust me when I say that this clinic is the gold standard for lymphatic drainage treatments.
Now, onto the massage itself. After telling Flavia about my various health concerns, she tailored the treatment to suit my needs, talking me through every step as she went along. The massage started at the neck, before moving onto my arms, stomach and legs. Flavia combined pressure application with rhythmic movements to stimulate the lymphatic system. I was afraid that the treatment would hurt, and whilst you do feel some pressure (especially in the stomach area), it’s actually strangely relaxing.
I did notice that my stomach and legs looked a little bit more toned, but what shocked me the most was how light I felt after this massage. I left the clinic feeling buoyant; a sensation Flavia told me was common after this kind of treatment. I felt weightless, less sluggish and noticed an improvement in my digestion almost immediately. All I could think after leaving the clinic was, Why didn't I book this sooner?"
Editor review: "Tucked away in Lancashire Court, just a five-minute walk from London’s busy Oxford Street, The House of Elemis is a slice of tranquil relief away from the craziness of the streets surrounding it. Welcomed by an offer to offload my heavy bags and have a seat, I already felt more relaxed stepping into the townhouse's reception. Before my treatment began, I sat down with Rachael, who informed me she would be my therapist as she handed me an iPad to review my specifications.
The list takes you through a lot of box-ticking, from any medications you take to the specific areas you want to target during the treatment. I told Rachael I would like maximum impact when it came to pressure, as my back and shoulders felt full of knots from carrying around heavy bags. I didn’t just want to feel relaxed after the massage; I was also looking to ease tension in my shoulders. I felt like there were some areas across the top of my traps and neck where I was holding tension, and I told Rachael I’d like her to work on these specifically.
After being led to the treatment room, I prepared for my treatment, changing into the comfy robe provided. The whole top floor of the House smelled divine; a relaxing aroma of frangipani and chamomile. The massage starts slowly, easing you into the deep-tissue movements. Starting from the centre of my back, moving up to my shoulders and later moving onto my legs, Rachael kept checking in that the pressure she was applying wasn’t too much, and I could feel the knots melt away from my shoulders as she worked on them. She used Elemis Warm-Up Massage Balm to warm up my muscles before going in with Frangipani Monoi Body Oil to work into them further.
As the treatment name suggests, this wasn’t a gentle massage; the movements felt firm but intentional, working further into the areas that felt like they needed more attention, specifically around my neck and shoulders. Halfway through, I turned onto my front, where my legs were then massaged, something I didn’t expect to feel as relaxing, but actually, as a runner who doesn’t stretch as much as she should, I felt a huge benefit from it.
After the treatment, I felt so relaxed, I didn’t really want to move. If you’re looking for some serious attention to the knots in your shoulders and easing the tensions of life in the city, I definitely recommend stopping into the House of Elemis for this one."
Editor review: "As soon as I arrived for my ESPA Resilience Massage, I instantly felt I was in safe hands. The spa itself is calm and cocooning, with that unmistakable sense of quiet luxury that makes you want to slow down the second you step inside. I was welcomed with a medical form to complete before anything began, which immediately reassured me that the treatment would be tailored to my needs and any prior conditions would be taken into account.
My therapist, Olivia, was wonderful; warm, caring and attentive from the moment we met. Before the massage even began, she sat me down to talk me through what to expect, and we carefully chose the aromatherapy oils that would work best for my body and mood. That small ritual alone felt grounding, like I was already setting my intentions to properly unwind.
The massage itself was everything I had hoped for and more. Olivia worked deeply into my back, shoulders and neck, kneading out knots I hadn’t even realised were there until they began to unravel. It was one of those treatments that feels both relaxing and purposeful—the kind where you leave knowing something has shifted.
The next day, I was a little sore, but in that deeply satisfying way that lets you know your body has been properly cared for and reset. I genuinely felt lighter, looser and far more resilient. The best part? Once the treatment is over, you don’t have to rush back out into the world. Guests are encouraged to linger, making use of the spa’s facilities, whether that’s slipping into the pool for a gentle float or spending some time in the sauna to extend that warm, blissful afterglow. It’s the kind of holistic, wholesome experience that leaves you glowing from the inside out."
6. Dr. Barbara Sturm Signature Massage
Tester: Emily Post, graphic designer
Location: Dr. Barbara Sturm, 125 Mount Street, London W1K 3NS
Setting: The treatment room below the Dr. Barbara Sturm store on Mount Street is beautifully luxurious yet clean and fresh-feeling.
Editor review: "I’ve known about Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare products for a while and loved the shop on Mount Street (especially the green marble display table), but little did I know the brand also offers body treatments. I was booked to test the Signature Massage, a treatment that promises to relax muscles, firm the skin and leave you with a sense of calm. On arrival, I was welcomed into the shop by a friendly team and led downstairs to a quiet, tucked-away treatment room.
As a first timer, I was a little apprehensive about the lymphatic drainage element of this massage, as I assumed it would involve some discomfort. After an explanation, though, my mind was quickly put to rest, and I felt no uneasiness during the massage. My hope was to loosen tight shoulder pain from constantly lugging around my laptop. This was accomplished, and then some. I came out of the hour-long session feeling deeply relaxed. I’d describe it as a hybrid massage, as it incorporates lymphatic drainage alongside deep muscle relaxation.
As the treatment room is in the store, there is no post-massage space to slowly emerge back into city life, but luckily for me, I had time to leisurely browse the shelves and enjoy a sunny walk through Regent's Park. My massage felt like a little holiday, a 60-minute refresher to clear my mind and loosen my body."
7. myBlend The Energizer
Tester: Grace Lindsay, junior beauty editor
Location: Hershesons Fitzrovia, 29–32 Berners Street, London W1T 3LR
Setting: The treatment room is near the back of this hair salon, but it is tucked away so you can’t hear any noise. Although the space is small, it has everything you need, including a wardrobe to store your belongings and a mirror for getting ready afterwards. It feels calm, relaxing and a nice escape from central London.
Editor review: "I have tested quite a few massages in London, and I have to say that this particular treatment by myBlend was one of the best. If you like to have a massage that takes place in a relaxing spa setting, then this probably isn’t for you, but in my opinion, it’s perfect for popping in on your way home from work for a quick escape from the madness of central London. The treatment room is tucked away at the back of the famed Hershesons hair salon, and whilst I thought that being within a busy salon could be noisy, once the door was shut, it was like I was in a whole other world.
The treatment itself felt incredibly thorough. My masseuse asked me lots of questions, including any areas that I would like to focus on during the treatment (I said my shoulders and neck, as this is where I hold the most tension) and what kind of pressure I liked. She then used the myBlend Universal Nourishing Oil and started getting to work. I felt like she really listened to what I had said and focused a lot on relieving all the tension in my shoulders, which meant I left feeling like a new woman.
Alongside full-body massage techniques, she also took the time to stretch my muscles, which felt amazing as I had done a particularly gruelling workout class the day before. All in all, this treatment was the perfect pick-me-up after a busy week, and I can definitely see myself rebooking monthly."
Editor review: "This was, hands down, one of the most luxurious treatments I’ve ever experienced, and I don’t say that lightly. Bamford’s B Silent Ritual is designed to combat stress and improve sleep, but honestly, it delivers so much more than that. I walked in and I practically floated out. Everything from the welcome tea to the candlelit treatment room felt intentional, elegant and extremely relaxing. After filling in your consultation form and sipping your herbal tea, you’re taken downstairs into the spa area and shown to your treatment room.
If you’ve ever visited a Bamford or Daylesford shop, spa or hotel before, you’ll know that everything is beautifully designed with a neutral colour palette, natural materials and soft lighting. The same can be said for here—it's quite literally a haven in central London. Once in your (truly stunning) treatment room, the first thing you’ll be asked to do is change into the incredibly soft robe and slippers, as well as remove all jewellery. You can also shower if you wish, as the ensuite bathroom has a marble shower and toilet, but this isn’t necessary for me.
Next, you’re treated to a foot soak with bath salts. You can choose from two scents, and your therapist will gently massage and cleanse your feet to ground you for the treatment ahead. From there, you lie on the bed whilst Japanese shiatsu rocking techniques are used to begin the ritual. The main part of the treatment is the massage itself, which was long, flowing and deeply calming. I arrived feeling a little tense (which my therapist immediately picked up on!), but by the end, I was a new person.
The oil used was utterly gorgeous, and the pressure of the massage was firm whilst soothing. Your therapist can tailor this to you, and they’ll ask if there are areas you’d like to focus on. I carry most of my stress in my shoulders and upper back, so she targeted this area. Needless to say, it was absolutely dreamy, and I even drifted off to sleep for a few minutes. The entire treatment is performed by candlelight, which probably explains why I felt so deeply relaxed.
One element I wasn’t expecting was the assisted stretches. These gently target tension in the legs and hips, helping to release areas that often feel stiff or heavy. It felt restorative and surprisingly effective, whilst still keeping me in that lovely, half-dream state. For this part, you turn onto your back, and a cooling rose quartz mask is placed over your eyes whilst a warm towel supports your neck and shoulders.
The final stage of the B Silent Ritual is an Indian head massage paired with the application of a temple balm. Afterwards, you can shower off the oil and products in the ensuite, but my therapist reassured me that they’re also formulated to be left on, as they’re moisturising and won’t transfer to clothing. I left in a complete daze—in the best way possible—and that night, I slept like a baby.
At £220, this is definitely a treat, but if you’re burnt out, struggling to switch off or simply in need of a serious reset, this is worth it. It’s luxurious, restorative, and indulgent in all the right ways."
Disclaimer: Any treatment you decide to have—whether treating yourself to a sculpting lymphatic-drainage massage to feel less bloated, trying dermal fillers to boost your confidence or anything in between—should be your decision and yours alone. We don’t ever want you to feel as though you have to have beauty or aesthetic treatments, or equally feel judged if you do—it’s your body! We just want you to have a safe and enjoyable experience and results you’re happy with. That being said, remember to consult your GP or other appropriate healthcare professional before undertaking any treatment, and always disclose your full relevant medical history to your practitioner during the consultation.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.