The Fashion Insider's Guide to Sydney: What to Eat, Where to Stay and Everything to Pack

Welcome to Out of Office, Who What Wear UK's chic travel guide that provides you with the most stylish take on any destination by tapping creatives who know where to stay, what to eat and importantly, which items to pack. This month, Aussie designers Rebecca Vallance and Camilla Freeman-Topper of fashion label Camilla and Marc share their tips for a memorable stay down under.

"Despite my love for Paris, anything Italian and fresh snow in Aspen; Sydney, Australia will always be home. To me, it is the best place on earth—I've grown up here, built a business here and raised my family here. Sandy beaches, cool nights and good food are at the epicentre of the city, and summer in Sydney is the best time to visit." – Camilla Freeman-Topper

1. Where to Stay

"For unparalleled luxury, you can’t beat Crown Towers—I call it my home away from home. The suites are gorgeous and the service is unmatched. When staying in a villa, they offer a 24-hour butler service, which is perfect for when I have late-night meetings or need to manage accommodation requests when travelling with my young kids. Also, where else could you get Nobu for room service? Hospitality aside, each room offers views of the iconic Sydney skyline, which never fails to impress, no matter how many times I see it." – Rebecca Vallance

"Stay at the newly opened luxury hotel Capella, which has been restored from one of the city’s most beautiful heritage buildings. There is so much history to be experienced inside, as well as a celebration of local artists with curated and grand works that occupy the main spaces. The suites are roomy and luxe, eclectic but sophisticated, with uninterrupted views of the harbour bridge." – CF-T

2. What to Wear

"Sydney’s coastal influence is reflected in a preference for linens and Resort styles. Lightweight dresses or silk sets are perfect for the day, but don’t be afraid to dress up at night. I love styling a cocktail dress or completely sequinned look when heading out for the night." – RV

"I rely on an oversized shirt over denim or a relaxed suit, accessoried with a chunky sandal and sunglasses (always) for the day. A dress with a lightweight blazer or coat, accessorised with a statement shoe, vintage jewellery and a red lip is perfect for the night." – CF-T

Shop the Sydney Wardrobe:

3. Essentials to Pack

"Relaxed styles are key for the daytime as there’s so much to see and do that you'll want to be comfortable. I always make sure I’ve got versatile basics like a white tank and silk set that works from beach to bar. And don’t forget to pack something fabulous for the evenings—I think a cocktail dress is always an essential." – RV



"My essentials? Sunglasses, SPF 30, Lucas Paw Paw ointment, vintage jewellery, Oura ring (I never take mine off) and Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream." – CFT

Shop Camilla and Rebecca's Essentials:

4. The Vibe

"Amidst the busyness of the city, there's always an undercurrent of relaxation and laid-back charm that comes through. After travelling to so many places in my lifetime, I’ve come to realise that Sydney is the city that invites you to slow down, take a breath and savour the moment. That's why I love it. Not to mention, it is truly a place of natural beauty. The beaches, the harbour views and the scenic nature trails make you feel lucky to be here." – CF-T



"Some of the world’s best beaches sit alongside incredible bars and restaurants in Sydney, making the vibe an interesting blend of laid-back coastal living and glamour. It’s an intersection I don’t think you can get in many other cities." – RV

5. Where to Eat

"My favourite restaurant in Sydney is Neil Perry’s Margaret in Double Bay. Despite being upmarket, Margaret has a caring, neighbourhood vibe that makes it the perfect place to bring my favourite people. You’ll often find Neil himself in the kitchen or engaging with guests and explaining the menu; a true testament to the incredible hospitality that’s made it one of my favourites." – RV

6. What to Eat

"Margaret is known for its fresh produce, and the menu focuses largely on Australia’s amazing seafood. My favourite dish there is Bruce’s King George Whiting with Lemon and Margaret X Cobram Estate Hojiblanca Olive Oil, but make sure you get a side of the Wentworth’s Twice Cooked Crisp and Creamy Potatoes. If I could eat this every day, I would." – RV



"Go to Clam Bar and order the fresh oysters, anchovy toast and spaghetti vongole. I also love anything on the menu at Icebergs, Bistro 916 and 10 William St." – CF-T

7. What to Do and See

"Sydney is filled with amazing museums and galleries. The Art Gallery of New South Wales recently opened a new contemporary gallery called the Sydney Modern Project. It's a standalone building that has curated the most incredible collection of Australian and international artists. It has also started to expand its programming to include film and music, recently hosting an eclectic festival called Volume.

"There are amazing coastal walks, of course, but for an iconic experience take a walk through the Sydney Botanic Gardens. Sitting harbourside, the walk will take you through different garden installations until you reach the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

"For shopping, the Strand Arcade is a must-visit. It’s a heritage-listed building in the middle of the CBD [central business district] where contemporary designers sit alongside amazing cafes and specialty retailers. We’ve recently taken over a new space there and I can’t wait to open our largest boutique to date." – RV

"Depending on what’s showing at the Sydney Opera House, this is the go-to for world-class performances. I love to see the ballet with my daughters, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra or the opera.

"Breakfast culture is huge here in Sydney, particularly on the weekends, so get in early or be prepared to wait up to 45 minutes for a table. Bills is always a favourite. Order the Fresh Aussie or the famous ricotta pancakes for something sweet.

"This might be an obvious one, but Sydney beaches are a must. Bondi and Tamara are my favourites, or take a trek to the Northern Beaches and visit Freshwater or Palm Beach.



"For vintage furniture and antique homeware finds, visit Lunatiques or Potts Point Galleries. I always find something interesting to add to my collection of silverware, which I bring out when entertaining friends or for events in boutiques.

"You can treat yourself to the most divine facials at Melanie Grant—you’ll see me there every Friday getting my weekly LED light therapy.

"I also love to shop in Woollahra, the home of some of Sydney’s best antique shops and art galleries (and of course, the newly opened Camilla and Marc flagship boutique)." – CF-T

8. Where to Get a Drink

"I love a margarita, and one of my favourites is at the iconic Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, sitting right above the Bondi Icebergs Pool—one of the most recognisable Sydney views. There’s nothing better than a summer afternoon spent there with friends.

"For something late-night, the newest place in Sydney everyone’s talking about is The Caterpillar Club. It’s an underground cocktail bar right in the heart of the city, which makes it perfect for an after-dinner digestif. You’ll feel like you’re entering another world when you descend the stairs—think velvet, leather and low lighting." – RV



"Le Foote in The Rocks for a moody date or drinks with the girls. There are over 300 wines to choose from and two-sip martinis and negronis that are dangerously easy to drink. Some other favourites include Caterpillar Bar, Bar Coppains and Alberto’s Lounge." – CF-T

And finally, what do you love most about Sydney?

"I travel overseas multiple times a year, and whilst I love visiting other cities, it often makes me realise how great the lifestyle here is. We’re blessed with almost year-round incredible weather, amazing beaches and some of the best nightlife in the world. Who wouldn’t want to come home to that?" – RV