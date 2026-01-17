The wellness industry is full of well-meaning, yet often conflicting (even inaccurate) advice. I've been reporting on it for years, so I've seen my fair share of trends come and go...and come back again. And as I reflect on a few of the most basic diet and exercise trends from the past 10 years, I can't help but feel like we've been put through the paces. In such an ever-changing industry, does anyone know where we've found ourselves in this moment in time? What wellness trends will dominate and define the coming year? Most importantly, which ones are *actually* worth investing in?
To answer these questions, I turned to the experts—seven to be exact! I asked these doctors, nutritionists, dermatologists, and brand founders to cut through the (very loud) noise and predict the most significant wellness trends of 2026. And they did. Ahead, see all 10. Some, like cycle syncing, are somewhat familiar. Others, like "snack-sized workouts" and cellular efficiency, are new. Overall, though, the theme is clear—we're taking a holistic, science-centered approach.
Take it from Krysha Mallari, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner & Functional Health Expert at Body+Beauty Lab. "Wellness in 2026 is moving away from quick fixes and trends toward a more intentional, personalized approach to health. [...] Patients are becoming more informed and more cautious about where they get their health information and treatments. Practices that prioritize safety, individualized care, and long-term optimization rather than generic solutions will continue to stand out and deliver the most meaningful results."
1. Gut Health
Zulia Frost, MD, is the co-founder and Clinical Director of Recharge Health. She says we're turning away from unsubstantiated "detox" protocols, extreme cleanses, and other dramatic claims. (Anyone remember the various "detox" juices that ruled the mid-2000s? Yeah, no thanks.) In 2026, there will be a newfound focus on fostering holistic gut health. "Trends such as 'fibermaxxing,' fermentation, and products designed to support the microbiome are gaining serious traction," she says. "We are also seeing a rapid rise in peer-reviewed publications linking gut dysbiosis to almost every major system of the body—metabolic health, immunity, mental health, and chronic inflammation. This firmly positions gut health as a foundation of overall wellness, not a niche interest." What's more, the products and protocols worth investing in will have "measurable outcomes and scientific evidence" to back them up. Imagine that!
Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD, and Founder of Pendulum, says there will be a focus on fiber, specifically. "Fiber will continue to be one of the most important wellness trends in 2026. Most Americans are still not getting enough fiber, and fiber is one of the primary ways we support and nourish the gut microbiome. As people become more aware of how deeply the gut influences things like metabolism, energy, and even mood, fiber will feel less like a 'nutrition checkbox' and more like a daily health essential. I think we’ll see a continued shift away from extremes and toward these foundational habits that quietly make everything work better."
Sakara
Complete Probiotic Formula
Loam
Prebiotic Fiber Formula
2. "Mental Fitness"
The internet has been interested in the concept of nervous system regulation for a long time, AKA prioritizing mental health and managing stress in our chronically stressful world. Frost says we're going to take it a step further in 2026, training our minds as we do our bodies. "Wellness is moving beyond basic stress management toward active training of the nervous system," she says. "People are increasingly investing in technologies and daily practices that support emotional resilience, cognitive performance, and autonomic balance. Mental fitness and physical wellness are converging, with mindfulness platforms, biofeedback devices, and emotional regulation tools becoming mainstream."
Sarah Cash Crawford, PT, DPT, COMT, CMTPT, and founder of Anchor Wellness & WAVE Physical Therapy & Pilates, agrees. "Instead of 'self-improvement at all costs,' there’s a shift towards nervous system regulation — i.e., adaptable stress response, emotional resilience, micro-meditations, breathwork, vagus nerve techniques, and mental fitness training. Wellness is broadening to include psychological endurance and calm as core measures of health."
While there is no shortage of helpful tools on the market, Frost specifically mentions devices that are designed to stimulate the vagus nerve (a key part of the parasympathetic nervous system), like Neurosym. "These allow safe, at-home support of autonomic balance and nervous system regulation, directly aligning with the mental fitness and stress-resilience trend," she says.
Gaiam
Gaiam Zafu Meditation Cushion
3. Simplified Self-Care
Mansha Sethi Thacker, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist. She says the approach to self-care and skincare will shift in 2026, both in at-home routines and in-office treatments. Instead of complicated routines, we'll see a move toward simple, minimalist ones. "People seem to be moving away from long, drawn-out, 10-step skincare routines to simpler, gentler routines focused on barrier health and fewer irritants," she says. "As a cosmetic dermatologist, I am seeing a shift from overdone fillers to targeted lasers for skin rejuvenation. My patients don’t want to change how they look; they want to focus on correcting sun damage, for example, for a more natural, refreshed look. People want evidence-based yet personalized, sustainable care. Microbiome-friendly skincare and treatments are also gaining popularity. The idea is to support and strengthen the skin with ingredients that mimic the natural skin environment. Hydration-boosting injectables with vitamins, antioxidants, and peptides that have long been used in the European market are making their way here."
Thacker is excited about new technology emerging in the at-home skincare space, specifically Mind The Skin patches. "The microbiome-barrier patches help restore the skin’s balance after an insult such as an eczema flare. The entire line of these patches is fragrance-free and safe for sensitive skin. They also have Surge Flare Patches that are steroid-free and full of antioxidants when your skin needs extra support."
Mind the Skin
Reset Post-Flare Patch
Mind the Skin
Surge Flare Patch
Mind the Skin
Signal Pre-Flare Patch
4. Longevity Science
"Longevity," while a vague term, is a growing area of interest in the wellness space. People are seeking real, holistic ways to improve their long-term health. Longevity will continue to grow as a dominant wellness category," Frost says. "However, it is evolving from anti-aging aesthetics into a more serious focus on metabolic health, mitochondrial function, biological age tracking, and long-term disease prevention. In other words, longevity is moving from marketing language to medical and physiological substance."
Crawford says this is why we see "Slow, intentional fitness (like Pilates, mobility work, strength training for healthspan)" taking hold. People are interested in long-term strength and mobility—not intense, aesthetic-driven workouts. "The 'no pain, no gain' mentality and ultra-intense protocols are losing appeal as consumers recognize burnout, joint wear, and long-term stress are not wellness outcomes. Instead, slow, controlled, recovery-oriented routines better align with longevity principles."
A major part of the longevity conversation is preventative health. "Wellness is shifting from reactive care to preventative and highly personalized approaches," Frost says. "This is no longer limited to monitoring alone; emerging technologies are actively designed to support early intervention and functional optimization. In parallel, AI tools are bringing meaningful health insights into everyday life, enabling early detection, individualized health plans, and tailored lifestyle strategies rather than one-size-fits-all solutions."
Erin Barrett, nutrition biochemist and Senior Director of Product Innovation and Scientific Affairs at Shaklee, agrees. "One of the biggest wellness trends we’re seeing is a shift toward longevity-centered health. People are living longer, but that doesn’t always mean they’re living well. Many of the changes we associate with aging, such as lower energy, loss of strength, and cognitive decline, often happen gradually over time. As we’ve learned more about how aging works, it’s become clear that the habits we build earlier in life really matter. That’s why wellness is moving away from quick, short-term goals and toward supporting long-term health. In practice, this looks like prioritizing strength training, making sure we’re getting enough protein and key nutrients, and focusing more on recovery and sleep instead of chasing quick fixes. The focus has shifted from 'How do I feel right now?' to 'How will this help me function as I get older?'"
The foundation, as always, is found within your daily habits. "The biggest benefit comes from focusing on everyday habits that support long-term health," Barrett says. "That means eating a balanced, nutrient-dense diet built around lean, high-quality protein, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables; staying physically active with an emphasis on strength and movement; prioritizing good sleep; and maintaining strong social connections. High-quality supplements can help fill nutritional gaps, including a daily multivitamin and clean protein options. The goal is consistency over time, choosing habits and products that are easy to maintain—not extreme or short-term fixes."
Shaklee
Sparkling Protein - 12 Pack
Apple
Apple Watch Series 11
5. Cellular Efficiency
Cellular energy is intimately related to longevity, and the experts say 2026 will the year of monitoring, supporting, and improving it. "People are starting to understand that energy isn’t just about how alert or motivated they feel, it’s about how well their cells are able to produce and use energy every day," Barrett says. "Cellular energy powers everything the body does, from breathing and moving, to thinking, focusing, digesting food, recovering, and repairing damage. When that system isn’t well supported, it shows up as low energy, reduced focus, slower recovery, and declines in strength and stamina."
Barrett says focus is shifting from quick fixes to underlying systems, AKA mitochondrial health. "Instead of asking how to get a quick boost, people are focusing more on how to support steady, all-day energy at the cellular level." Again, it starts with daily practices, like your diet. After all, nutrient-dense foods produce the best cellular energy. "Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, and other plant foods help the body manage everyday oxidative stress, which can interfere with normal mitochondrial function. Cellular energy also depends on the body’s ability to recycle energy that’s already been used. Creatine plays an important role in this process and is naturally found in foods like lean meats and fatty fish. For some people, especially as energy needs change with age or activity level, supplementation is important. Regular movement every day, especially strength-based activity, along with good sleep and recovery, also supports how the body produces and uses energy over time."
Mallari adds peptides (cell signalers) to the conversation. "There is growing interest in therapies that support cellular signaling, resilience, and efficiency. Peptides are a key part of this trend. While many people associate peptides only with weight loss, they also support sleep quality, tissue repair, immune function, mitochondrial health, and overall cellular communication."
For at-home use, the experts either recommend A) red light devices or B) PEMF mats. Both of which are thought to stimulate mitochondria, increase cellular energy production, and support circulation and muscle recovery.
Higher Dose
Infrared PEMF Mat
Recharge Health
Flexbeam Device